Blue : Press release

Press release - June 12th, 2020

Following a fruitful two-year cooperation with Daimler AG, Blue Solutions announces today the signing of a three-year long, with an optional two-year extension period, Battery Supply Agreement with the Daimler AG group.

As indicated, in the tender offer prospectus, that supply agreement has been in agreed form since end of March and was expected to be signed after the COVID crisis. Its terms are consistent with the hypotheses underlying the Blue Solutions business plan on the basis of which BM&A, the independent expert appointed by the board of directors of Blue Solutions, has issued its fairness opinion on the offer price."

