MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Blue Solutions    BLUE   FR0011592104

BLUE SOLUTIONS

(BLUE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 06/12 11:35:09 am
17 EUR   --.--%
11:58aBLUE : Press release
PU
11:46aBlue Solutions
GL
04/20BLUE SOLUTIONS : First-quarter 2020 financial information
GL
Blue : Press release

06/12/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Press release - June 12th, 2020

____________________________________________________________________________

Following a fruitful two-year cooperation with Daimler AG, Blue Solutions announces today the signing of a three-year long, with an optional two-year extension period, Battery Supply Agreement with the Daimler AG group.

As indicated, in the tender offer prospectus, that supply agreement has been in agreed form since end of March and was expected to be signed after the COVID crisis. Its terms are consistent with the hypotheses underlying the Blue Solutions business plan on the basis of which BM&A, the independent expert appointed by the board of directors of Blue Solutions, has issued its fairness opinion on the offer price."

Press contact Blue Solutions

Aurore CHRISTY : aurore.christy@blue-solutions.com+33 6 07 68 46 59

Shahan SHEIKHOLESLAMI : shahan@dgm-conseil.fr+33 6 26 28 62 79

Disclaimer

Blue Solutions SA published this content on 12 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2020 15:57:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 26,4 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net income 2019 -42,9 M -48,4 M -48,4 M
Net Debt 2019 95,2 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2019 -11,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 496 M 565 M 560 M
EV / Sales 2018 13,8x
EV / Sales 2019 22,3x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 2,57%
Chart BLUE SOLUTIONS
Duration : Period :
Blue Solutions Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUE SOLUTIONS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 18,00 €
Last Close Price 17,00 €
Spread / Highest target 5,88%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,88%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Luc Monfort General Manager
Vincent Marie Claude Bolloré Chairman
Fabrice Bouteau Chief Financial Officer
Didier Marginedès Vice Chairman
Cyrille Bolloré Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUE SOLUTIONS0.59%565
DENSO CORPORATION-18.41%29 440
CUMMINS INC.-7.04%24 527
CONTINENTAL AG-25.52%19 550
APTIV PLC-23.19%18 593
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.53%16 047
