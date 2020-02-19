Blue Star Capital : Exercise of Warrants

19 February 2020

Blue Star Capital plc

('Blue Star' or the 'Company')

Exercise of Warrants

Blue Star Capital plc (AIM: BLU), the investing company with a focus on esports, technology and its applications within media and gaming, announces that it has today allotted 50,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') pursuant to an exercise of warrants.

The warrants exercised had an exercise price of 0.1 pence and provide the Company with proceeds of £50,000. Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange to admit the new ordinary shares to trading on AIM ('Admission'). Admission of the new ordinary shares is expected to occur on or around 25 February 2020. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 3,192,582,852 ordinary shares which may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Blue Star Capital plc +44 (0) 777 178 2434 Tony Fabrizi





Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jo Turner / Liam Murray





About Blue Star Capital plc

Blue Star is an investing company with a focus on new technologies. Blue Star's investments include a 27.7% holding in SatoshiPay, a payments business using blockchain technology; investments in 6 early stage esports companies with shareholdings ranging from 10% to 18% and a 1% investment in Sthaler, an identity and payments technology business which enables a consumer to identify themselves and pay using just their finger at retail points of sale.