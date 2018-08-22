BlueBird Announces Management and Board Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the “Company” or “BlueBird”) announces that effective immediately, Nav Dhaliwal has replaced Peter Ball as Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company and Gary Nassif has replaced Alfred Stewart as President and director of the Company. BlueBird wishes both Mr. Ball and Mr. Stewart well in their future endeavours.



Mr. Dhaliwal is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra Resources Inc. He brings a wealth of entrepreneurial skills, sales, and financing experience to the Company. He is particularly adept at nurturing early stage companies through their critical phases of evolution, having founded a number of companies over his career. Mr. Dhaliwal is also very experienced in corporate development, corporate communications and investor relations, bringing valuable business relationships with international analysts, brokers and investment bankers from Canada, the United States and Asia.

Mr. Nassif currently holds the positions of President, CEO and director of Argentum Silver Corp., a battery-metal explorer in British Columbia; Senior Vice President of Jerritt Canyon Gold, a private gold-mining company in Nevada 80%-owned by Sprott Mining Inc., and; director of Inventus Mining, a paleo-placer gold explorer in Ontario.

Mr. Nassif has 25 years' experience in mining and exploration in Canada, Nevada and sub-Saharan Africa, focusing on gold, base metals and diamonds. He was previously part of management of Trelawney Mining and Exploration, acquired in 2012 by IAMGOLD for $608 million. He holds a B.Sc. from Concordia University, an M.Sc. from McGill University, and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in Ontario. Mr. Nassif was previously Manager Exploration Services for Kerr Mines, Northern Gold Mining, and Trelawney Mining and Exploration.

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on the global exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel. BlueBird’s goal is to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel and cobalt, two principal materials in EV batteries. The Company plans to become a leader in the battery metals sector, as cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. BlueBird is advancing its portfolio of battery metals focused assets in Western Australia and New South Wales, Australia, and in the Yukon, Canada, and is currently reviewing new acquisition opportunities to add to the Company’s project portfolio.

