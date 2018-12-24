Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

12/24/2018 | 09:36pm CET

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird bio” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On December 1, 2018, bluebird bio disclosed to the market that the Company had “announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).” An article posted on December 3, 2018, to Seeking Alpha commented on the announcement, asserting “results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin.” Based on this news, shares of bluebird bio fell more than 5% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43,2 M
EBIT 2018 -569 M
Net income 2018 -563 M
Finance 2018 1 104 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 91,0x
EV / Sales 2019 66,1x
Capitalization 5 037 M
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO INC
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Susanna G. High Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey T. Walsh Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO INC-48.29%5 037
GILEAD SCIENCES-12.59%81 006
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.43%39 995
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.34%36 639
GENMAB4.03%10 029
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC77.03%6 582
