Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. – BLUE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is
investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of
bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) resulting from allegations that
bluebird bio may have issued materially misleading business information
to the investing public.
On December 1, 2018, bluebird bio informed investors that it had
“announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar
(HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients
with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing
Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell
disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society
of Hematology (ASH).” Then, on December 3, 2018, an article on Seeking
Alpha asserted that “results were lower than initial data reported a
year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling
hemoglobin.” On this news, bluebird bio’s stock price fell $6.39 per
share or approximately 5.2% to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018.
Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses
suffered by bluebird bio, investors. If you purchased shares of bluebird
bio, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1482.html
to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary
Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005129/en/