BLUEBIRD BIO INC (BLUE)

BLUEBIRD BIO INC (BLUE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/24 07:00:00 pm
91.25 USD   -0.91%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. – BLUE

12/24/2018 | 07:41pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) resulting from allegations that bluebird bio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 1, 2018, bluebird bio informed investors that it had “announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).” Then, on December 3, 2018, an article on Seeking Alpha asserted that “results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin.” On this news, bluebird bio’s stock price fell $6.39 per share or approximately 5.2% to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by bluebird bio, investors. If you purchased shares of bluebird bio, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1482.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43,2 M
EBIT 2018 -569 M
Net income 2018 -563 M
Finance 2018 1 104 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 91,0x
EV / Sales 2019 66,1x
Capitalization 5 037 M
Chart BLUEBIRD BIO INC
Duration : Period :
bluebird bio Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEBIRD BIO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 180 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nick Leschly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel S. Lynch Chairman
Susanna G. High Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey T. Walsh Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
David M. Davidson Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD BIO INC-48.29%5 037
GILEAD SCIENCES-12.59%81 006
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.43%39 995
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-8.34%36 639
GENMAB4.03%10 029
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC77.03%6 582
