Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against bluebird bio, Inc. – BLUE

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) resulting from allegations that bluebird bio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On December 1, 2018, bluebird bio informed investors that it had “announced new long-term data from the completed Phase 1/2 Northstar (HGB-204) study of investigational LentiGlobin™ gene therapy in patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia (TDT) and from the ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) today at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH).” Then, on December 3, 2018, an article on Seeking Alpha asserted that “results were lower than initial data reported a year ago indicating a lower rate of production of anti-sickling hemoglobin.” On this news, bluebird bio’s stock price fell $6.39 per share or approximately 5.2% to close at $116.50 on December 3, 2018.

