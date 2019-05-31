bluebird bio : Announces Investor Events in June

bluebird
bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) today announced that the Company will hold
a conference call to discuss data presented at the European Hematology
Association (EHA) Annual Meeting on Friday, June 14 at 8:00 am ET.
In addition, members of the management team will present at the
following upcoming investor conferences:
-
Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference, Tuesday, June 4, at 11:30 am ET
at The Grand Hyatt, New York, NY
-
Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Healthcare Conference, Tuesday,
June 11 at 10:00 am PT at the Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
To access the live webcasts of bluebird bio’s presentations, please
visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors & Media
section of the bluebird bio website at http://investor.bluebirdbio.com.
Replays of the webcasts will be available on the bluebird bio website
for 90 days following the events.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our
Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, we’re developing gene therapies for
severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing
potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live
their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt
the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so
that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.
bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting
our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders by
researching cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease,
transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia and multiple myeloma using three
gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and
(megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.
bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, Wash.; Durham, N.C.; and
Zug, Switzerland. For more information, visit bluebirdbio.com.
