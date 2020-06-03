Log in
bluebird bio : Announces That Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will Be Held in Virtual Format

06/03/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to support the health and well-being of its directors, employees and stockholders, the location of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual format only.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually. You will be able to participate in the annual meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the live audio webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BLUE2020 and entering your 16-digit control number found on the voting form that was enclosed with the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed. If a stockholder encounters any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number provided.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on April 23, 2020, the record date.

Whether or not a stockholder plans to participate in the live webcast of the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously provided to the stockholders. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote stockholder shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.

About bluebird bio, Inc.

bluebird bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From our Cambridge, MA headquarters, we’re developing gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond our labs, we’re working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

bluebird bio is a human company powered by human stories. We’re putting our care and expertise to work across a spectrum of disorders including cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia and multiple myeloma, using three gene therapy technologies: gene addition, cell therapy and (megaTAL-enabled) gene editing.

bluebird bio has additional nests in Seattle, WA; Durham, NC; and Zug, Switzerland.

bluebird bio is a trademark of bluebird bio, Inc.

Learn more at www.bluebirdbio.com.


© Business Wire 2020
