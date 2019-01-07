bluebird bio : and Inhibrx Announce Collaboration to Research, Develop and Commercialize CAR T Cell Immunotherapies

bluebird
bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLUE) and Inhibrx, Inc. (Inhibrx) today announced
that they have entered into an exclusive license agreement to research,
develop and commercialize chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell
therapies using Inhibrx’s proprietary single domain antibody (sdAb)
platform to multiple cancer targets. The small size of sdAbs may enable
the generation of more complex CAR T cell products such as those
designed to combine additional functions into a single CAR molecule or
recognize multiple tumor antigens simultaneously.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005286/en/
“Access to the Inhibrx sdAb binder technology will allow us to combine
the advancements we’ve made with our T cell therapy platform with their
sdAb binder technology to generate novel cellular therapies with the
potential to help patients in their fight against cancer,” said Philip
Gregory, D. Phil., chief scientific officer, bluebird bio. “The
technology from Inhibrx adds to our growing portfolio of tools and
technologies that we can combine with our internal lentiviral vector,
CAR and T cell expertise to discover potential new product candidates
designed to recognize tumor-specific proteins expressed by cancer cells
and kill them upon engagement.”
“We are pleased to have formalized our relationship with bluebird bio,
allowing us to couple our proprietary sdAb platform with a leading cell
therapy platform,” said Brendan Eckelman, Chief Scientific Officer and
Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy of Inhibrx. “Together
with bluebird bio, we have generated compelling proof of concept
preclinical data on the utility of incorporating our sdAbs into bluebird
bio’s constructs for CAR-T cell generation.”
Under the terms of the license agreement, Inhibrx will provide bluebird
bio the exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize certain cell therapy products containing sdAbs directed to
various cancer targets. bluebird bio will be responsible for the
clinical development and commercialization of the cancer-targeting CAR-T
products. Inhibrx received a $7.0 million upfront payment and is also
entitled to receive specified developmental milestone payments as well
as percentage tiered royalties on future product sales.
About Inhibrx, Inc.
Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing
a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Inhibrx
utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific
requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its
proprietary sdAb platform. The Inhibrx pipeline is focused on oncology,
orphan diseases and infectious diseases. Inhibrx has a collaboration
with Celgene and has received awards from several granting agencies,
including NIH, NIAID and CARB-X. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.
About bluebird bio, Inc.
With its lentiviral-based gene therapies, T cell immunotherapy expertise
and gene editing capabilities, bluebird bio has built a pipeline with
broad potential application in severe genetic diseases and cancer.
bluebird bio's gene therapy clinical programs include investigational
treatments for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, transfusion-dependent
β-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.
bluebird bio's oncology pipeline is built upon the company's lentiviral
gene delivery and T cell engineering, with a focus on developing novel T
cell-based immunotherapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR T)
and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. The company’s lead oncology
programs are anti-BCMA CAR T programs partnered with Celgene.
bluebird bio’s discovery research programs include utilizing
megaTAL/homing endonuclease gene editing technologies with the potential
for use across the company's pipeline.
bluebird bio has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Seattle,
Washington; Durham, North Carolina and Zug, Switzerland. For more
information, visit bluebirdbio.com.
Follow bluebird bio on social media: @bluebirdbio,
LinkedIn,
Instagram,
YouTube.
bluebird bio Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding the research, development and advancement of
bluebird bio’s potential product candidates and research program, and
the benefits of each company’s strategic plans and focus. Any
forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and
adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking
statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited
to, the risk that the research programs for these targets or using the
technology licensed from Inhibrx will be unsuccessful and not result in
any viable product candidates, the risk that our collaboration
with Inhibrx will not continue or will not be successful, the risk of
cessation or delay of any planned clinical studies and/or our
development of our product candidates, and the risk that any one or more
of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and
commercialized. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and
other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to
differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the
section entitled “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on
Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and
other important factors in our subsequent filings with the Securities
and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of
the date of the release, and bluebird bio undertakes no duty to update
this information unless required by law.
Inhibrx Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward looking
statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These
statements include statements about Inhibrx’s strategy, therapeutic
candidates, including its sdAb platform. These statements represent
Inhibrx’s judgements and expectations as of the date of this release.
Actual results may differ due to a number of factors, including, but not
limited to, the potential success and efficacy of Inhibrx’s therapeutic
candidates. Inhibrx disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
forward looking statements, other than as may be required by applicable
law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005286/en/