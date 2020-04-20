Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd

(the 'Company' or 'Bluebird')

Further re: Funding Updates

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (EPIC: BMV), the Korean focused gold development group, announces that further to the notification made by the Company on 26 March 2020, the Company announces that the 5,000,000 shares previously issued will be admitted to trading on or around 22 April 2020.

Further Updates

In addition, the Company is reviewing the economic model for the production scenarios at Gubong and Kochang. The project financials were originally determined based on a gold price of USD 1,200 per ounce. With the current gold price in the high USD 1,600's the initial robust forecasted results will be significantly enhanced.

Although they will be not be included in cash flow projections, there are number of subsidies available to the Company which will have a significant impact on capital costs. These include on-mine exploration drilling programs, subsidised capital development for main access ways, productivity initiatives involving facilities and equipment and vertical shaft construction for ventilation. There are a range of subsidies related to mine support, water discharge, monitoring and safety equipment. In addition to all the subsidies which range from 40-60 percent of direct costs, there is substantial assistance offered for environmental initiatives. Whilst the Company intends to apply for various subsidies that are available and is optimistic for a positive outcome there can be no guarantee that these will be granted.

The Gubong mine was once the second largest producing gold mine in South Korea until its closure in 1971 when gold prices were US$40 per ounce. The mine consists of nine shallow dipping stacked veins. Although production was mainly from vein number six, five other veins were mined from 1928 until its closure. Over 17,000 metres of drilling was carried out over the years and there are over 120 kilometres of existing underground development.