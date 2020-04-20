Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited    BMV   VGG118701058

BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES LIMITED

(BMV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/17 11:44:36 am
3.115 GBp   +3.83%
02:06aFURTHER RE : Funding Updates
PU
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Kochang Permit Approval
PU
2019SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Project JV Secures Provincial Approval Document
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Further re: Funding Updates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 02:06am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Further re: Funding Updates
Released 07:00 20-Apr-2020



RNS Number : 1522K
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited
20 April 2020

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd

(the 'Company' or 'Bluebird')

Further re: Funding Updates

Bluebird Merchant Ventures (EPIC: BMV), the Korean focused gold development group, announces that further to the notification made by the Company on 26 March 2020, the Company announces that the 5,000,000 shares previously issued will be admitted to trading on or around 22 April 2020.

Further Updates

In addition, the Company is reviewing the economic model for the production scenarios at Gubong and Kochang. The project financials were originally determined based on a gold price of USD 1,200 per ounce. With the current gold price in the high USD 1,600's the initial robust forecasted results will be significantly enhanced.

Although they will be not be included in cash flow projections, there are number of subsidies available to the Company which will have a significant impact on capital costs. These include on-mine exploration drilling programs, subsidised capital development for main access ways, productivity initiatives involving facilities and equipment and vertical shaft construction for ventilation. There are a range of subsidies related to mine support, water discharge, monitoring and safety equipment. In addition to all the subsidies which range from 40-60 percent of direct costs, there is substantial assistance offered for environmental initiatives. Whilst the Company intends to apply for various subsidies that are available and is optimistic for a positive outcome there can be no guarantee that these will be granted.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION EU 596/2014 ('MAR').

Enquiries:

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd

+44 (0) 7797 859986

Jonathan Morley-Kirk, Non-Executive Chairman


Notes to Editors

The Gubong mine was once the second largest producing gold mine in South Korea until its closure in 1971 when gold prices were US$40 per ounce. The mine consists of nine shallow dipping stacked veins. Although production was mainly from vein number six, five other veins were mined from 1928 until its closure. Over 17,000 metres of drilling was carried out over the years and there are over 120 kilometres of existing underground development.

The Kochang mine is a gold-silver mine that operated between 1928 and 1975 and produced over five million ounces of silver at over 1000 g/t and 110,000 ounces of gold at 19.6 g/t.This gold production was mainly derived from the three main veins at the North East end of the 'Gold Mine' part of Kochang, with the majority of the silver production from the 'Silver Mine' some 2.5 kilometres to the south west. The mine closed in 1975 when the gold price was USD 140 per ounce.Today the mine consists of three steeply dipping veins. Bluebird has opened up three kilometres of original development, taken over 400 samples and has confirmed process viability by carrying out initial metallurgical test work.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
FURFIFIESFIIFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Further re: Funding Updates - RNS

Disclaimer

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 06:05:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES
02:06aFURTHER RE : Funding Updates
PU
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Kochang Permit Approval
PU
2019SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Project JV Secures Provincial Approval Document
AQ
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Gubong Permit Received
PU
2019SOUTHERN GOLD : Gubong Gold Project 'Permit to Develop' Approved
AQ
2019Australian gold company Southern Gold Ltd - South Korean Joint Venture Update
AQ
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Publication of Prospectus
PU
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : on course for first production
AQ
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Permitting Update
PU
2019BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES : Receives Response to Gubong Application
PU
More news
Chart BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Colin David Patterson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
J. Charles Rowell Morley-Kirk Non-Executive Chairman & Secretary
Charles Alexander Fordyce Barclay Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Ventross Kemp Chief Financial Officer
Darryl Norton Consulting Engineering Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEBIRD MERCHANT VENTURES LIMITED33.33%10
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-12.86%42 125
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-28.77%23 393
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-36.43%12 101
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.0.85%10 124
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.1.27%6 319
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group