Bluechiip : Market update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Bluechiip Limited [ASX:BCT], a leader in the development of sample tracking technology for

harsh environments, provides this update to the Australian Securities Exchange.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve at a rapid pace.

Key points:

• The company's European supply chain has continued to deliver albeit with some

timing disruptions. However this is being monitored closely as the situation is evolving

almost daily;

• In China the company is beginning to see re-engagement from suppliers;

• Sales contracts and agreements, including standing orders, remain in place;

• Delivery schedules and volumes (on the buy and sell side) are under constant review;

• Near global travels bans are impacting sales and marketing activities, particularly

major trade shows.

Andrew McLellan, Bluechiip Ltd Managing Director, said:

'COVID-19 is a herculean challenge for everyone. Bluechiip's financial position is solid as we

have over $10m in the bank and a number of customer contracts on foot including the

US$15m supply agreement with USA-based Labcon.

We are using the disruptions, slow-downs and travel bans to actively reduce and manage

costs while continuing to focus on our R&D program. This includes progressing potential OEM

partner programs, and refining and adapting our technology to multiple applications including

IVF, blood bags and cell therapy markets. Focusing on this will see us with further progressed

and expanded portfolio when we come through this crisis.'

