Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Bluechiip Limited    BCT   AU000000BCT7

BLUECHIIP LIMITED

(BCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/17
0.063 AUD   +6.78%
09:18pBLUECHIIP : Market update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
06:56pBLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Market Update
AQ
02/25BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluechiip : Market update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

Market Update ASX announcement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please read the full ASX announcement here: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20200319/pdf/44g69stvkjdhrm.pdf

Bluechiip Limited [ASX:BCT], a leader in the development of sample tracking technology for
harsh environments, provides this update to the Australian Securities Exchange.
The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to evolve at a rapid pace.

Key points:
• The company's European supply chain has continued to deliver albeit with some
timing disruptions. However this is being monitored closely as the situation is evolving
almost daily;
• In China the company is beginning to see re-engagement from suppliers;
• Sales contracts and agreements, including standing orders, remain in place;
• Delivery schedules and volumes (on the buy and sell side) are under constant review;
• Near global travels bans are impacting sales and marketing activities, particularly
major trade shows.

Andrew McLellan, Bluechiip Ltd Managing Director, said:
'COVID-19 is a herculean challenge for everyone. Bluechiip's financial position is solid as we
have over $10m in the bank and a number of customer contracts on foot including the
US$15m supply agreement with USA-based Labcon.
We are using the disruptions, slow-downs and travel bans to actively reduce and manage
costs while continuing to focus on our R&D program. This includes progressing potential OEM
partner programs, and refining and adapting our technology to multiple applications including
IVF, blood bags and cell therapy markets. Focusing on this will see us with further progressed
and expanded portfolio when we come through this crisis.'
END

Authorised for lodgement: Lee Mitchell, Company Secretary

For more information contact:
Andrew McLellan Richard Allen
Managing Director / CEO Ph: +61 3 9915 6341
Ph: +61 457 823 470 Oxygen Financial PR
andrew.mclellan@bluechiip.com

Disclaimer

bluechiip Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BLUECHIIP LIMITED
09:18pBLUECHIIP : Market update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
PU
06:56pBLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Market Update
AQ
02/25BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Half-Year Financial Report
AQ
01/29BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Open Briefing interview with MD Andrew McLellan
AQ
01/29BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Quarterly Report
AQ
2019BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) AGM Presentation
AQ
2019BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Raises $4.5 Million Through Share Purchase Plan
AQ
2019BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Offer Documents
AQ
2019BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Completion of Institutional Placement
AQ
2019BLUECHIIP LTD (ASX : BCT) Raises $4.6M and Announces SPP
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 37,4 M
Chart BLUECHIIP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bluechiip Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUECHIIP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew McLellan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Iain Macgregor Crawford Kirkwood Non-Executive Chairman
Lee M. Mitchell Secretary & Director
Michael Bernard Ohanessian Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Cox Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUECHIIP LIMITED-61.94%21
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-8.79%118 177
DANAHER CORPORATION-14.14%91 750
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-28.03%49 675
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.89%42 072
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-36.33%40 196
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group