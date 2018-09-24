Bluechiip Ltd Annual Report to Shareholders

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) provides the Company's Annual Report to shareholders.



2017-18 Highlights



- World-first, highly differentiated technology, with protected IP



- $200M+ growing target market, with very large adjacent markets



- Dramatically increasing partner pipeline, 29 readers sold up from 14 in FY17



- Sale of products $434k, up from $140k in FY17 representing a 209% increase



- Well advanced product development



- Partner opportunity conversion with three executed licence and supply agreements and Bluechiip Enabled products in manufacture



- Growing partner supply, over 250k chips delivered in 2H FY18. Initial repeat revenues with sales up 136% year on year



- Initial $1M order received in Dec 17



- Post year end updated Labcon agreement over $US11.6m ($A15.9m) FY19, 20 and 21



About Bluechiip Ltd:



Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) has developed a wireless tracking solution for the healthcare and life science, security, defence and manufacturing industries which represents a generational change from current methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D) and microelectronic integrated circuit (IC)-based RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).



The unique tag is based on MEMS technology and contains no electronics. The tag can either be embedded or manufactured into a storage product, such as vials or bags. Easy identification, along with any associated information from the tag such as temperature can be detected by a reader, which can also sense the temperature of the tagged items. The traditional identification technologies have significant limitations. Whereas a barcode requires a visible tag or line-of-sight optical scan, bluechiip(R) technology does not. Unlike labels, barcodes and RFID, the bluechiip(R) technology can sense the temperature of each item a tag is attached to, or embedded in.



The bluechiip(R) technology has initial applications in the healthcare industry particularly those businesses which require cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories). bluechiip(R) offers the only technology that enables accurate and reliable tracking of products including stem cells, cord blood, and other biospecimens. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the bluechiip(R) tracking solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.



The bluechiip(R) technology has other healthcare applications in pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Several other key markets outside of healthcare include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.



Further information is available at http://www.bluechiip.com





