Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Bluegreen Vacations Corp    BXG

BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP

(BXG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BBX Capital Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) (“BBX Capital” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.0125 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on July 19, 2019, to all shareholders of record at the close of trading on July 5, 2019. The Company also indicated that it intends to continue to declare regular dividends of $0.0125 per quarter per share (an annual dividend of $0.05) on its Common Stock in the future.

“We value our shareholders and appreciate their support and are pleased to continue with our regular quarterly dividends,” commented Alan B. Levan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BBX Capital.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin Holdings, and IT’SUGAR. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of March 31, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) (BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

Certain matters within this press release include “forward–looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the risk that quarterly dividend payments may not be declared at the current level in the future, on a regular basis as anticipated, or at all, and the risks associated with the Company’s future progress and performance. For a description of risks relating to the payment of dividends as well as other risks and uncertainties, please review the “Risk Factors” section and other information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website, https://www.sec.gov, and on BBX Capital’s website, www.BBXCapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP
04:06pBBX CAPITAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
06/20BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (..
AQ
06/18BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
06/13GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bluegreen Vac..
BU
06/12Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Bluegreen..
BU
05/31BBX CAPITAL : T'SUGAR Opens Flagship Store On The Las Vegas Strip
AQ
05/30BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Finan..
AQ
05/30BLUEGREEN VACATIONS : IT'SUGAR Opens Flagship Store on The Las Vegas Strip
BU
05/29BLUEGREEN VACA : tions Corporation Receives Termination Notice From Bass Pro And..
AQ
05/24BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 756 M
EBIT 2019 124 M
Net income 2019 80,4 M
Finance 2019 42,2 M
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
P/E ratio 2020 9,84
EV / Sales 2019 1,05x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Capitalization 833 M
Chart BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP
Duration : Period :
Bluegreen Vacations Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 13,0 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn B. Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Levan Chairman
Anthony M. Puleo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chanse W. Rivera Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Arnold Sevell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP-13.46%577
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP--.--%2 130
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV7.65%1 033
CDA (COMPAGNIE DES ALPES)4.25%684
EMEI SHAN TOURISM COMPANY LIMITED--.--%460
PEAK RESORTS INC-15.38%61
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About