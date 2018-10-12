Log in
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP (BXG)
BBX Capital To Issue Financial Results for the Third Quarter, 2018

10/12/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, in a press release to be issued after market close on Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

About BBX Capital Corporation: BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose activities include its 90 percent ownership interest in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) as well as its real estate and middle market divisions.  For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation: Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations.  The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 215,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,100 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2018.  Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties.  Bluegreen is 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company.  For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

BBX Capital Corporation Contact Info:
Investor Relations: Leo Hinkley, Managing Director, Investor Relations Officer
954-940-5300, Email: LHinkley@BBXCapital.com

Media Relations Contacts Info:
Kip Hunter Marketing, 954-765-1329,
Nicole Lewis / Shannon O’Malley Email: nicole@kiphuntermarketing.com
shannon@kiphuntermarketing.com

BBX Capital Corporation.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 762 M
EBIT 2018 145 M
Net income 2018 102 M
Finance 2018 69,6 M
Yield 2018 4,03%
P/E ratio 2018 11,11
P/E ratio 2019 10,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
Capitalization 1 092 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,6 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shawn B. Pearson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. Levan Chairman
David L. Pontius Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Anthony M. Puleo Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chanse W. Rivera Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEGREEN VACATIONS CORP28.53%1 092
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV-16.22%1 180
CDA (COMPAGNIE DES ALPES)-21.36%728
EMEI SHAN TOURISM COMPANY LIMITED--.--%440
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD.-40.67%362
PEAK RESORTS INC-2.78%73
