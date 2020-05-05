Bluegreen Vacations : BBX Capital to Issue Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) announced today that the Company plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 in a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, May 11, 2020.

About BBX Capital Corporation:

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB) is a Florida-based diversified holding company whose principal investments include Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG), BBX Capital Real Estate, BBX Sweet Holdings, and Renin. For additional information, please visit www.BBXCapital.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation:

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (“VOIs”) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 220,000 owners, 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,350 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of December 31, 2019. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 93% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005678/en/