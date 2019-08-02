BlueLinx Announces Distribution of Allura Fiber Cement Products in New Markets

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, announced today that it is now distributing Allura™ fiber cement products from its distribution centers in Frederick, Maryland and Jacksonville, Lakeland, Miami, Pensacola, and Tampa, Florida.



“The BlueLinx team is eager to add Allura™ to our product offerings in Maryland, and to deliver it in concert with our strong service platform to our valued customers,” said Tom Ciarletta, BlueLinx’s Regional VP of the Northeast. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the Allura team as we drive the brand together.”

“Our Florida team is very excited for the opportunity to sell Allura™ products”, said Paul Lyle, BlueLinx’s Regional VP of the Southeast. “Allura™ products help complete our siding offering to our customers.”

Kevin Potthoff, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Allura USA said that BlueLinx is recognized as a top distributor in the building materials industry, and that Allura is thrilled to be expanding its product portfolio in these markets. Potthoff went on to say that BlueLinx’s values align with Allura and its focus on providing exceptional customer service, and that Allura is more than just a manufacturer of fiber cement products, it is a one-of-a-kind custom solutions company that truly cares about the success of its customers.

The Allura™ products to be offered by BlueLinx include natural-looking siding, multishake, panels and soffit, which will be added to the large array of products already available from BlueLinx. Allura backs its products with a 50-year warranty.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

About Allura

For over 75 years, Allura has manufactured and distributed fiber cement exterior building products including lap siding, panels, soffit, multishake and exterior trim. Specially formulated to withstand any type of climate, fiber cement products by Allura with their realistic wood grain won’t crack, warp or splinter and effectively resist fire, water and fungus. To learn more about Allura’s fiber cement products, go to www.AlluraUSA.com . Also, follow Allura at www.facebook.com/allurausa , LinkedIn.com/company/allura-usa and on Twitter @AlluraUSA.

