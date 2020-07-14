Log in
BlueLinx to Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/14/2020

MARIETTA, Ga., July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s second quarter results on Tuesday, August 4th,  at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The company’s press release announcing its financial results will be made available after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd, under Press Releases in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website, at www.BlueLinxCo.com.

During the call, Mitch Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter. Participants can access the live conference call via telephone at (877) 873-5864, using Conference ID # 3795155. Investors will also be able to access an archived audio recording of the conference call for one week following the live call by dialing (404) 537-3406, Conference ID # 3795155.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting BlueLinx’s Webcasts and Presentations section of their website. You can access this information by going to www.BlueLinxCo.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the top of the page and then "Webcasts & Presentations" from the drop-down menu. An online replay will be archived and available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has approxinately 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACT:  
Mary Moll, Investor Relations                      

BlueLinx Holdings Inc.
(866) 671-5138
Investor@BlueLinxCo.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 497 M - -
Net income 2020 -12,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,7 M 76,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Spread / Highest target -26,7%
Spread / Average Target -26,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mitchell B. Lewis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim S. Fennebresque Non-Executive Chairman
Alexander S. Averitt Chief Operating Officer
Kelly C. Janzen CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Alan H. Schumacher Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.-42.53%77
FERGUSON PLC-1.49%19 026
REECE LIMITED-18.50%4 286
BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY, INC.-21.04%1 729
GMS INC.-16.10%968
FOUNDATION BUILDING MATERIALS, INC.-26.62%613
