BLUEPRINT MEDICINES CORP

(BPMC)
Blueprint Medicines : to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy,  today announced that Andy Boral, M.D., Ph.D., Blueprint Medicines' Chief Medical Officer, will present a company overview at the 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors & Media section of Blueprint Medicines' website at http://ir.blueprintmedicines.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Blueprint Medicines' website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a precision therapy company striving to improve human health. With a focus on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, we are developing transformational medicines rooted in our leading expertise in protein kinases, which are proven drivers of disease. Our uniquely targeted, scalable approach empowers the rapid design and development of new treatments and increases the likelihood of clinical success. We are currently advancing four investigational medicines in clinical development, along with multiple research programs. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blueprint-medicines-to-present-at-2019-wedbush-pacgrow-healthcare-conference-300895975.html

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines


© PRNewswire 2019
