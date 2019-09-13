Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc    BRG

BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC

(BRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT : BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:27pm EDT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock
September 13, 2019/ 2019 Press Release

New York, NY (September 13, 2019) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the 'Company') today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared quarterly cash dividends on the Company's Class A common stock (the 'Class A Common Stock') and the Company's Class C common stock (the 'Class C Common Stock') for the third quarter of 2019, in each case in the amount of $0.1625 per share (collectively, the 'Common Dividends'). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the 'Series A Preferred Stock') for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.515625 per share (the 'Series A Preferred Dividend'). In addition, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the 'Series C Preferred Stock') for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4765625 per share (the 'Series C Preferred Dividend'). Further, the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock (the 'Series D Preferred Stock') for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.4453125 per share (the 'Series D Preferred Dividend').

The Common Dividends, the Series A Preferred Dividend, the Series C Preferred Dividend and the Series D Preferred Dividend will each be payable in cash on Friday, October 4, 2019 to Class A Common stockholders, Class C Common stockholders, Series A Preferred stockholders, Series C Preferred stockholders and Series D Preferred stockholders of record (respectively) as of Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on February 27, 2019, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Disclaimer

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:26:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWT
04:27pBLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Com..
PU
08/13BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (f..
AQ
08/07BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
08/06BLUEROCK : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/06BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PU
07/19BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition ..
AQ
07/17BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference..
PU
07/12BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Pr..
PU
06/21BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
More news
Chart BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ramin Kamfar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jordan B. Ruddy President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Vohs Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Brian D. Bailey Independent Director
I. Bobby Majumder Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC33.37%269
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL29.31%31 656
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES20.38%29 193
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.32.14%21 297
INVITATION HOMES INC39.14%15 023
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY34.44%14 673
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group