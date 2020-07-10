Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc    BRG

BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC

(BRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT : BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series T Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 05:41pm EDT
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Series B Preferred Stock and Series T Preferred Stock
July 10, 2020/ 2020 Press Release

New York, NY (July 10, 2020) - Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) (the 'Company') today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series B Redeemable Preferred Stock (the 'Series B Preferred Stock') for the third quarter of 2020, equal to a quarterly rate of $15.00 per share (the 'Series B Preferred Dividends'). In addition, the Board of Directors has authorized and the Company has declared monthly cash dividends on the Company's Series T Redeemable Preferred Stock (the 'Series T Preferred Stock') for the third quarter of 2020, equal to a quarterly rate of $0.384375 per share (the 'Series T Preferred Dividends').

The Series B Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $5.00 per share to be paid on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, July 24, 2020; $5.00 per share to be paid on Friday, September 4, 2020 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Tuesday, August 25, 2020; and $5.00 per share to be paid on Monday, October 5, 2020 to Series B Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, September 25, 2020.

The Series T Preferred Dividends will be payable in cash as follows: $0.128125 per share to be paid on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, July 24, 2020; $0.128125 per share to be paid on Friday, September 4, 2020 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Tuesday, August 25, 2020; and $0.128125 per share to be paid on Monday, October 5, 2020 to Series T Preferred stockholders of record as of Friday, September 25, 2020. Newly-issued shares of Series T Preferred Stock held for only a portion of the applicable monthly dividend period will receive a prorated Series T Preferred Dividend based on the actual number of days in the applicable dividend period during which each such share of Series T Preferred Stock was outstanding, as permitted under the Articles Supplementary to the Company's charter dated November 13, 2019.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value-add improvements to properties and to operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company's actual results and performance could differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the potential adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, partners and employees, as well as the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants, partners and employees will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact (including governmental actions that may vary by jurisdiction, such as mandated business closing; stay-at-home orders; limits on group activity; and actions to protect residential tenants from eviction), and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including national and local employment rates and the corresponding impact on the Company's tenants' ability to pay their rent on time or at all, among others. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') on February 24, 2020, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Disclaimer

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWT
05:41pBLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Announces Third Quarter Dividends on Ser..
PU
06/02BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Provides Update on Rent Collections &nda..
PU
06/02BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
05/27BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (f..
AQ
05/15BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (f..
AQ
05/11BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
05/11BLUEROCK : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT, IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/11BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05/04BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT : BRG) Provides Update on COVID-19 Impact and R..
PU
More news
Chart BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC
Duration : Period :
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Ramin Kamfar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jordan B. Ruddy President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Vohs Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
I. Bobby Majumder Lead Independent Director
Romano Tio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC-42.41%264
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-27.69%21 298
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-28.97%21 103
INVITATION HOMES INC.-8.68%15 341
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-24.58%14 648
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-7.95%13 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group