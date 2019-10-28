BlueScope Steel : Broadening the talent pool to make a difference

BlueScope's Western Port site in Victoria has employed a number of young people through the Brotherhood of St Laurence and Transition to Work, an employment program for young people.

Through Transition to Work, job seekers in the Frankston Mornington Peninsula region explore their talents and aspirations whilst developing skills and preparing for the workforce.

By working together with the Brotherhood, BlueScope has broadened its candidate pool to include young people who bring enthusiasm and fresh eyes to the workplace.

Transition to Work is a national, federally funded service targeted at 15- to 21-year-olds who are unemployed. The TtW Community of Practice Model offers these young people what they most need to move into work: personal, social and practical employability skills, and opportunities to explore the world of work, build networks and gain the experience that employers value.