Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BlueScope Steel Limited    BSL   AU000000BSL0

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
12.88 AUD   +3.12%
12:32aBLUESCOPE STEEL : Broadening the talent pool to make a difference
PU
10/09BLUESCOPE STEEL : Building mentally healthy workplaces
PU
10/08BLUESCOPE STEEL : Criminal obstruction charges against ex BlueScope manager
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BlueScope Steel : Broadening the talent pool to make a difference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:32am EDT

BlueScope's Western Port site in Victoria has employed a number of young people through the Brotherhood of St Laurence and Transition to Work, an employment program for young people.

Through Transition to Work, job seekers in the Frankston Mornington Peninsula region explore their talents and aspirations whilst developing skills and preparing for the workforce.

By working together with the Brotherhood, BlueScope has broadened its candidate pool to include young people who bring enthusiasm and fresh eyes to the workplace.

Transition to Work is a national, federally funded service targeted at 15- to 21-year-olds who are unemployed. The TtW Community of Practice Model offers these young people what they most need to move into work: personal, social and practical employability skills, and opportunities to explore the world of work, build networks and gain the experience that employers value.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 04:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
12:32aBLUESCOPE STEEL : Broadening the talent pool to make a difference
PU
10/09BLUESCOPE STEEL : Building mentally healthy workplaces
PU
10/08BLUESCOPE STEEL : Criminal obstruction charges against ex BlueScope manager
AQ
09/11BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/30BLUESCOPE STEEL : Action against BlueScope for alleged cartel conduct
AQ
08/19Materials Higher on Trade, Stimulus Hopes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
08/19BLUESCOPE STEEL : North Star Expansion Compelling
AQ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 11 823 M
EBIT 2020 670 M
Net income 2020 463 M
Finance 2020 451 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 6 445 M
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,89  AUD
Last Close Price 12,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
Penolope Bingham-Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED13.96%4 396
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-10.62%18 340
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 810
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%7 623
JSW STEEL LTD-25.72%7 371
EVRAZ PLC-20.06%7 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group