BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED

(BSL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
11.6 AUD   -0.51%
06:11pBLUESCOPE STEEL : Building mentally healthy workplaces
PU
10/08BLUESCOPE STEEL : Criminal obstruction charges against ex BlueScope manager
AQ
09/11BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

BlueScope Steel : Building mentally healthy workplaces

10/09/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Today is designated World Mental Health Day by the World Health Organisation. BlueScope recognises that healthy workplaces promote good mental health and wellbeing, and our HSE strategy takes into account the need to be aware of colleagues' mental health.

In New Zealand, employees are offered onsite training to help deal with mental distress. The sessions give them skills to recognise mental distress, and confidence to provide initial support and to guide a person towards professional help.

Participants receive a Mental Health First Aid workshop certificate, and a badge which identifies them as someone in whom people can confide. The badge displays the '1737' number which anyone in New Zealand can call to seek assistance from a trained counsellor.

In Australian Steel Products, BlueScope's first 'Mentally Healthy Workplaces Framework' describes the elements, environment and activities that help sustain a mentally healthy workplace. Sessions offered under the framework have been enthusiastically received, and an online toolkit offers information on mental health, including links to external support services. As well, BlueScope's Employee Assistance Program has a 24 hour 'Manager Hotline' service to assist in giving support on mental health issues and connecting with expert psychologists.

Across our business, many employees took part in RU OK day activities last month, as seen in this video from our Western Port, Victoria site.

Disclaimer

Bluescope Steel Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:10:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 11 829 M
EBIT 2020 670 M
Net income 2020 463 M
Finance 2020 451 M
Yield 2020 1,20%
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,46x
Capitalization 5 841 M
Chart BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BlueScope Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,83  AUD
Last Close Price 11,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Royce Vassella Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
John Andrew Bevan Chairman
Tania Archibald Chief Financial Officer
Penolope Bingham-Hall Independent Non-Executive Director
Ewen Graham Wolseley Crouch Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED6.39%3 950
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.23%18 398
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION--.--%11 525
EVRAZ PLC-13.63%7 353
JSW STEEL LTD-28.92%7 027
DAYE SPECIAL STEEL CO., LTD--.--%6 878
