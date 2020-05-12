Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. Announces Fifth Deployment of Advanced ASIC Mining Machines

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2020) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce today an additional deployment of advanced ASIC mining machines in line with our continuing expansion strategy. Bluesky is deploying an additional $230,000.00 CDN advanced ASIC mining machines. The ASIC machines will all be online and operational within two days. The deployment potentially positions Bluesky in seeing a potentially significant impact on revenues that should be reportable in the Corporation's Q2 2020 financial results.

Mr. Ben Gelfand / CEO stated: "While the digital asset vertical is both awaiting and anticipating the results from the completion of near term and future events like the change to Bitcoin from 'The Halving', we are strategically continuing to grow our business in this changing environment as we expand our capability and increase our active mining operations. We believe we are positioned well for the coming change to Bitcoin 'The Halving' by continuing to deploy our select clusters of Mining Assets which have been built around astutely purchased ASIC miners and a highly customized GPU based mining architecture which has been optimized to maximum efficiency using advanced techniques by Bluesky. Our advanced hardware customization efforts, along with the proprietary purpose built creation of dedicated mining rigs, continue to demonstrate in production an increase of hashing capability of approximately 20% over standard specifications while at the same time demonstrating a trend of beneficial decreased power consumption per custom rig deployment in the range of 20% lower than industry standard numbers. Our advanced hardware and software customizations allows our mining rigs to operate very efficiently, and these efficiencies, in turn, stands to position Bluesky's mining assets with better hashing capability than industry norms, while at the same time using less power than industry standards, therefore potentially increasing revenue capability over competitors, and at the same time, decrease the costs associated with delivering that mined revenue. Our current ongoing expansion efforts have embraced a dollar cost averaging approach ensuring that we are always deploying the most advanced, cost effective equipment."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. When the Corporation becomes profitable, a percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Steve Low

Investor Relations

Boom Capital Markets

T: (647) 620-5101

E: steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@blueskydigitalassets.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@blueskydigitalassets.com

