Bluestone Announces Results from Annual General Meeting and Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 24, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2019 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The nominees for director listed in Bluestone's management proxy circular dated November 2, 2018 were elected as set out in the following table:

Director Votes For % James Beck 42,283,419

99.90

Zara Boldt 40,497,320 95.68 Leo Hathaway 42,273,369 99.88 Darren Klinck 42,283,419 99.90 William Lamb 42,283,419 99.90 Paul McRae 42,283,419 99.90 Jim Paterson 42,283,419 99.90 John Robins 40,498,319 95.69

Darren Klinck, President and CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased to have Jamie join the Board of Directors, his diverse experience and technical background will be a valuable asset as we advance the Cerro Blanco Gold project into the next phase of development, on behalf of the Company and the Board we wish to welcome him to the team."

Jamie Beck P.Eng., MBA

Mr. Beck has more than 15 years of international project management and corporate development experience. Mr. Beck also serves as the Vice President, Corporate Development and Projects of NGEx Resources Inc., an exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Prior to joining Filo Mining Corp. and NGEx Resources Inc., he worked in corporate development with Lundin Mining. Mr. Beck's focus is on project development, corporate strategy, acquisitions, divestments, and joint ventures. He is a registered Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario, holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from Queen's University and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

