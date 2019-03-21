Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Bluestone Resources Inc    BSR   CA09626M3049

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC

(BSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bluestone Grants Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 07:30pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2019) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") announces that subject to the TSXV acceptance, Bluestone has granted stock options to certain officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, it has granted stock options exercisable into 2,105,000 common shares in the Company. The stock options are exercisable at C$1.25 per share with a 5-year term, and will vest 1/3 upon grant, and 1/3 on each of the following two anniversary dates of the grant, being fully vested after two years.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Darren Klinck"

Darren Klinck | President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

For further information, please contact:
Bluestone Resources Inc.
Stephen Williams | VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: +1 604 646 4534
info@bluestoneresources.ca
www.bluestoneresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43601


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC
07:30pBluestone Grants Stock Options
NE
01:50aStep-Out Drill Hole Intercepts 201.4 g/t Au and 2,139 g/t Ag Over 1 meter at ..
NE
03/19Bluestone Closes Upsized $22 Million Bought Deal Financing
NE
03/01BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Announces Upsized Bought Deal Financing to C$16,000,000
AQ
02/27DRILLING CONTINUES TO DELIVER HIGH G : 3.2 meters of 18.5 g/t Au and 1 meter of ..
NE
02/19BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Announces $10,000,000 Bought Deal Financing
AQ
02/13Bluestone Files Technical Report for its Cerro Blanco Gold Project
NE
02/08BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Announces Additional Drill Results, 3.3 meters of 27.9 gt ..
AQ
02/07Bluestone Announces Additional Drill Results - 3.3 meters of 27.9 g/t Au and ..
NE
01/30BLUESTONE RESOURCES : Announces Positive Feasibility Study at Cerro Blanco Gold ..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -9,61 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,52x
Capitalization 79,7 M
Chart BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC
Duration : Period :
Bluestone Resources Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,62  CAD
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Darren E. V. Klinck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Edward Robins Executive Chairman
David R. Gunning Senior Vice President-Operations
Peter T. Hemstead Chief Financial Officer
James R. Paterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC4.17%60
BHP GROUP LTD8.68%127 193
BHP GROUP PLC7.02%127 193
RIO TINTO12.71%94 792
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.36%94 792
ANGLO AMERICAN14.04%37 152
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.