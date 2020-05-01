Bluestone Resources : Closes C$92 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

DGAP-News: Bluestone Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bluestone Closes C$92 Million Bought Deal Equity Financing Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option



01.05.2020 / 14:42

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2020) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced bought deal equity offering (the "Offering"). A total of 52,578,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") were issued at a price of C$1.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of C$92,011,500, which includes the exercise, in full, of the over-allotment option of an additional 6,858,000 Common Shares.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., and included Cormark Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.

The Offering was completed pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated April 27, 2020 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to a short form base shelf prospectus dated September 26, 2019 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and other jurisdictions outside of Canada on an exempt basis. The Offering remains subject to final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance the Cerro Blanco project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes (as more fully described in the Prospectus Supplement).

The Prospectus Supplement and Base Shelf Prospectus, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act, or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws.

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 13,843,575 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. CD Capital Natural Resources Fund III LP ("CD"), Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l ("Lorito") and Jack Lundin, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, held and controlled approximately 14.4%, 11.4% and 0.2%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the closing of the Offering. Lorito, along with Zebra Holdings and Investment S.à.r.l ("Zebra") and Nemesia S.à.r.l ("Nemesia"), both shareholders of the Company, are all controlled by a trust settled by the late Adolf H. Lundin. Prior to the closing of the Offering, Lorito, Zebra, and Nemesia collectively held and controlled approximately 33.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Pursuant to the Offering, CD subscribed for 2,857,145 Common Shares, Lorito subscribed for 10,415,000 Common Shares, and Mr. Lundin subscribed for 571,430 Common Shares. Following completion of the Offering, CD, Lorito, and Mr. Lundin hold and control 14,843,478, 19,916,959, and 771,430 Common Shares, respectively, representing approximately 10.9%, 14.7% and 0.6%, respectively, of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following the completion of the Offering, Lorito, Zebra, and Nemesia collectively hold and control 37,978,221 Common Shares, representing approximately 28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The board of directors of the Company has approved the Offering, the related party transactions with CD, Lorito, and Mr. Lundin, and all ancillary matters. The Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering, which the Company deemed reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in a timely manner.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55248