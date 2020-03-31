Bluestone Resources : Continues to Advance the High-Grade Cerro Blanco Gold Project

DGAP-News: Bluestone Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Bluestone Continues to Advance the High-Grade Cerro Blanco Gold Project



31.03.2020 / 10:31

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - Bluestone Resources Inc. (TSXV: BSR) (OTCQB: BBSRF) ("Bluestone" or the "Company") provides a corporate update on the Company's recent activities at its Cerro Blanco gold project in Guatemala in addition to its actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate focus at Bluestone Resources is the safety and well-being of its stakeholders and the Company has implemented strict measures to minimize the risk of contagion.

Bluestone's flagship Cerro Blanco gold project is in the engineering phase and the Company is focused on project readiness activities in addition to optimization and engineering efforts which fortunately can continue to advance remotely. Given the nature of these works, most of these initiatives are progressing and can be advanced through desktop or lab facilities and utilizing videoconferencing tools. Additionally, the Company is building out its project execution team including underground mining and engineering roles.

No COVID-19 cases have been reported from amongst the Company's employee base in Canada or Guatemala at this time. At the corporate level, as of March 13th the Company has implemented a work from home policy and asked office staff to work remotely. All travel has been suspended until further notice.

In Guatemala, the Company has implemented a number of measures over the past two weeks focused on the well-being of the employees, contractors, their families, and the communities in which it operates. These measures are in conjunction with a series of measures introduced by the Government of Guatemala to contain the spread of COVID-19 which includes the closure of international borders and the declaration of a State of Public Calamity through the month of April, including the closure of non-essential business activities and a curfew from 4 PM to 4 AM every day until April 12th. As a result of this, the Company has reduced its workforce to allow safety and environmental monitoring activities along with essential services such as power and dewatering activities to operate as normal. Infill drilling in the South Zone has been temporarily suspended with 2,330 meters completed of a planned 9,000-meter program.

Jack Lundin, CEO, commented, "The health and safety of our employees and communities is our top priority; we will continue to take the necessary steps and actions to ensure their well-being. We are fortunate enough that given the stage of Cerro Blanco, most aspects of the project can continue to advance without jeopardizing the well-being of our stakeholders as we work with the relevant engineering firms and financial institutions. Lastly, we wish to give special thanks to all those first responders and health professionals in Guatemala and Canada who are helping to manage this COVID-19 pandemic."

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources is a mineral exploration and development company that is focused on advancing its 100%-owned Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal projects located in Guatemala. A Feasibility Study on Cerro Blanco returned robust economics with a quick pay back. The average annual production is projected to be 146,000 ounces per year over the first three years of production with all-in sustaining costs of $579/oz (as defined per World Gold Council guidelines, less corporate general and administration costs). The Company trades under the symbol "BSR" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "BBSRF" on the OTCQB.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Bluestone Resources Inc.

"Jack Lundin"

Jack Lundin | CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Bluestone Resources Inc.

Stephen Williams | VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: +1 604 646 4534

info@bluestoneresources.ca

www.bluestoneresources.ca

