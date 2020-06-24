Bluma Wellness : Attorney Alex Spiro Joins Bluma Wellness Inc. Board of Directors

Log in
06/24/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Bluma Wellness Inc. (the “Company” or “Bluma Wellness”) (CSE: BWEL.U) is pleased to announce that attorney Alex Spiro has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Spiro is a former prosecutor and a well-known litigator who has represented an array of disrupting companies across the globe. A graduate of Harvard Law School, where he continues to teach, Mr. Spiro serves as a strategic advisor and board member to both public and private companies and helps growth-stage ventures with a variety of legal and operational matters. Specifically, Mr. Spiro has served as a board member of Glassbridge Enterprises, Imedia Brands, and Arrive, a private equity venture with Glassbridge Enterprises in partnership with Primary Venture Partners and Roc Nation.

Mr. Spiro is a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where he serves as Co-Chair of the Investigations, Government Enforcement & White-Collar Defense practice. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Mr. Spiro studied biopsychology and worked at Harvard’s psychiatric facility, McLean Hospital.

“Bluma Wellness is a first-in-class company focused on quality and differentiation from the field,” said Mr. Spiro. “I look forward to helping execute on their vision.”

“The whole team at Bluma Wellness is proud to welcome Alex to the Board,” said Bluma Wellness CEO Brady Cobb. “With his legal acumen, deep roots in private equity and financial markets, and a track record of helping market-disrupting companies navigate often turbulent waters to success, Mr. Spiro’s experience will prove invaluable to our success here at Bluma Wellness.”

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Spiro, Mr. Michael Bondurant has stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company, but is continuing in his role as Chief Strategy Officer and President of Bluma Wellness.

With Mr. Spiro’s addition to the Board, the Board now consists of Bluma Wellness CEO Brady Cobb, Chairman Mr. Chad Moss, Mr. Adam Wilks, and Mr. Spiro. Mr. Harry Rosenfeld serves as Bluma Wellness’ Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Michael Smuts serves as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Chris Polaszek serves as the Company’s Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Additional information regarding the business of the Company and the biographical details of management and the board of directors can be found in the Company’s CSE Form 2A Listing Statement on www.sedar.com.

Additional Information

The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.


© Business Wire 2020
