BluMetric Announces Appointment of New Director and Stock Option Grants

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2019) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) announces that Jane Pagel, Geoff Simonett, Vijay Jog, Hu Fleming, Ron Donaldson, Scott MacFabe and Lieutenant General (Ret) Jeffrey W. Talley were elected to BluMetric's Board of Directors at its fiscal 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 27 March 2019. Lt. Gen. (Ret) Talley is a new director and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey W. Talley is a retired three-star general of the U.S. Army, with over 34 years of active and reserve military service. Jeff is currently Vice President, Global Public Sector, IBM Global Markets, where his activities range from advising on strategic goals and issues, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. He is also a Global Fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government. Jeff also holds a faculty appointment as a Professor of the Practice in the Price School of Public Policy & Viterbi School of Engineering and Scholar-in-Residence, Brittingham Social Enterprise Lab, Marshall School of Business, University of Southern California (USC). Prior to his current appointments, he was an Advanced Leadership Fellow and Cabot House Scholar-in-Residence at Harvard University. Jeff received his Ph.D. in Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and his Executive M.B.A. from the University of Oxford, England. He holds multiple master's degrees in engineering, strategic studies, liberal arts, and religious studies. He is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.), a Board-Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) in Sustainability, and a Diplomate, Water Resources Engineer (D.WRE).

BluMetric also announces that effective 27 March 2019, pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, it has granted options for 20,000 common shares to Jane Pagel, who is entering her fifth year of service. These options vest over one year and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.22 per share for five years.

Also pursuant to the Company's Board compensation policy, it has granted options for 60,000 common shares to its newly appointed board member, Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey W. Talley. These options vest over three years and are exercisable into common shares of BluMetric at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of five years.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineered treatment systems company with expertise across disciplines and technologies that allow for the design and delivery of elegant solutions to environmental challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves clients in Canada and the United States.

