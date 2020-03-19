BluMetric Announces Changes to Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference Call Details and an Amended Notice of Meeting Changing Location

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - BluMetric Environmental Inc., (TSXV: BLM) ("BluMetric" or the "Corporation") announced today that due to the evolving concerns associated with the coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, BluMetric has organized a conference call (details below) whereby shareholders and interested stakeholders can listen to its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for March 25, 2020 at 1 pm. This not a virtual meeting and as such shareholders cannot vote as part of the conference call.

BluMetric is urging its shareholders and interested stakeholders to remain at home and not attend the Annual Meeting in person, and for shareholders to instead vote their proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting in order to mitigate risks to the health and safety of the community, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders given the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm (please see Advance Proxy Voting Instructions below for details) .

Additionally, the Corporation has filed an Amended Notice of Annual Meeting on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The notice was filed to give notice that the venue for the Annual Meeting will now be TownePlace Suites by Marriott, located at 1251 Maritime Way, Kanata, ON (approximately 2.4 km from the original Annual Meeting location which has been temporarily closed) . The Corporation notes that there is no guarantee the new location will remain open as of March 25, 2020. BluMetric will send out a further press release should any additional information or changes be required.

Advance Proxy Voting Instructions:

Shareholders (registered and non-registered) are reminded that there are a number of voting methods available to them in advance of the meeting as outlined in the "Voting Instructions" section of BluMetric's management proxy circular dated February 21, 2020.

For advance voting, registered shareholders can:

Submit a proxy over the internet at www.voteproxyonline.com;

Submit a proxy by facsimile (1-866-249-7775); or

Mail or deliver a completed, dated and signed form of proxy to Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the Corporation's transfer agent).

Conference Call Details:

Shareholders may use the following information to listen to the Annual Meeting via conference call. Callers will be asked for their name upon dialing into the conference call and to identify whether they are a shareholder.

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-866-830-9436

Access Code: 5595896

BluMetric apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.

For further information, please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

