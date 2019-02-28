BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Results for its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year 0 02/28/2019 | 06:06am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the leading providers of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, today announced record results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights, Compared to the Prior Year Period Net sales of $859.5 million, an increase of 2.2% Gross profit as a percent of sales (“gross margin”) of 26.7%, an increase of 340 basis points Net income of $28.1 million, an increase of $10.5 million, or 59.4% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $65.5 million, an increase of $17.9 million, or 37.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 7.6%, an increase of 190 basis points Diluted earnings per share of $0.41, an increase of $0.15 per share Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) of $0.48, an increase of $0.25 per share Cash provided by operating activities of $99.4 million, an increase of $53.6 million Full Year 2018 Highlights, Compared to Full Year 2017 Net sales of $3.7 billion, an increase of 9.4% 19.0% sales growth in Structural Components, driven in part by Ready-Frame® sales, which increased $62.3 million to $233.5 million Net income of $119.7 million, an increase of $62.3 million, or 108.5% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $265.9 million, an increase of $65.9 million, or 32.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 7.2%, an increase of 130 basis points Diluted earnings per share of $1.77, an increase of $0.92 per share Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) of $1.99, an increase of $0.97 per share Cash provided by operating activities of $210.0 million, an increase of $116.1 million “2018 marked a year of record results in which our team accelerated momentum across all areas of our business,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “We drove net income, diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA significantly higher on a year-over-year basis while we expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin 130 basis points to 7.2%. In addition, we delivered valuable improvements in both safety and customer service. Our team launched a first-of-its-kind innovation in truss manufacturing and announced the planned addition of more of these automated truss lines in the coming months. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their hard work that resulted in such remarkable performance in 2018.” Jim Major, Executive Vice President and CFO of BMC, added, “I would like to add my congratulations to the BMC team for delivering a very strong level of performance for 2018. In particular, our sales and sourcing teams did an outstanding job navigating a volatile commodity environment, including a sharp correction in the second half of the year. During the fourth quarter, we realized an extraordinary improvement in gross margins of over 500 basis points within our lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components categories, which resulted from a significant decline in the cost of lumber and lumber sheet goods after hitting multi-year highs in June.” Flitman continued, “As we entered 2019, we continued to drive our objective to pursue strategic expansions. We began the year by significantly improving our position in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with the acquisitions of Barefoot & Company and Locust Lumber. We were pleased to complete these transactions, and we will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our customer mix, bolster our capabilities and/or capacity in value-added products and improve our presence in key markets. Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, I am confident in our ability to build upon our success in 2018. We will continue our focus on delivering superior levels of customer service and the utilization of what we believe are industry-leading eBusiness tools to more effectively serve the needs of builders and contractors.” Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Summary of Financial Results

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company generated solid operating results as reflected below. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net sales $ 859,521 $ 840,881 $ 3,682,448 $ 3,365,968 Net income and EPS Net income (GAAP) 28,116 17,642 119,738 57,425 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) 0.41 0.26 1.77 0.85 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 32,305 15,334 134,748 68,989 Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) 0.48 0.23 1.99 1.02 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 65,502 47,566 265,879 200,003 Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 7.6 % 5.7 % 7.2 % 5.9 % Net cash provided by operating activities 99,387 45,754 210,025 93,934

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period Net sales increased 2.2% to $859.5 million. The Company estimates that net sales increased 1.6% from an additional selling day versus the same period a year ago, 1.9% from the acquisition of Shone Lumber and 0.6% from other organic growth, partially offset by a decrease of 1.0% from lumber and lumber sheet goods commodity price deflation and 0.9% from the disposition of the Coleman Floor business on November 1, 2018. The Company also estimates that net sales to single-family homebuilders increased 1.2%, net sales to remodeling contractors decreased 1.1% and net sales to multi-family, commercial and other contractors increased 12.2%. Net sales of Ready-Frame ® were $58.2 million, an increase of 29.9%.

were $58.2 million, an increase of 29.9%. Gross profit increased 16.9% to $229.2 million. Gross margin was 26.7%, compared to 23.3% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects an approximate 630 basis point increase in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category and an approximate 550 basis point increase in gross margin within the structural components product category, as compared to the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $19.4 million to $174.0 million. Approximately $8.0 million of this increase related to variable compensation such as salesperson commissions, stock-based compensation and profit-based incentives, $3.9 million of the increase related to other increases in employee compensation, benefits and other employee-related costs, $3.5 million related to selling, general and administrative expenses at recently acquired businesses, $2.0 million related to a gain on the sale of property in the prior year and $0.5 million related to increased diesel fuel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 20.2%, compared to 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, decreased to $13.1 million, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Amortization expense was $3.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease related to intangible assets that became fully amortized.

Interest expense was $6.1 million in both periods.

Other income, net was $2.8 million, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease resulted from the final settlement of insurance claims related to a 2015 fire at one of the Company’s facilities, which was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by an increase in state and local tax incentives and interest income.

Net income increased $10.5 million to $28.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the 2017 period, and included a $0.2 million benefit from the 2017 Tax Act. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a benefit to net income of $3.6 million related to the 2017 Tax Act.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased to $32.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income of $15.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $65.5 million, an increase of $17.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 190 basis points to 7.6%.

Cash provided by operating activities of $99.4 million, an increase of $53.6 million, primarily due to higher net income. Full Year 2018 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2017 Net sales increased 9.4% to $3.7 billion. The Company estimates that net sales increased 5.0% from lumber and lumber sheet goods commodity price inflation, 1.9% from other organic growth, 2.1% from recent acquisitions, net of the disposition of the Coleman Floor business and 0.4% from an additional selling day versus the prior year. Net sales of Ready-Frame ® were $233.5 million, an increase of 36.4%.

were $233.5 million, an increase of 36.4%. Gross profit increased 14.3% to $909.2 million. Gross margin was 24.7%, as compared to 23.6% for full year 2017. Gross margin for full year 2018 reflects an approximately 230 basis point increase in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category, as compared to the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $60.7 million to $680.3 million. Approximately $25.3 million of this increase related to variable compensation such as salesperson commissions, stock-based compensation and profit-based incentives, $12.8 million of the increase related to other increases in employee compensation, benefits and other employee-related costs, $14.9 million of the increase related to selling, general and administrative expenses at recently acquired businesses and $2.8 million related to increased diesel fuel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 18.5%, as compared to 18.4% in 2017.

Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, declined to $50.4 million, as compared to $53.2 million in 2017. The decrease resulted from certain fixed assets that became fully depreciated in 2017, partially offset by the depreciation of replacements and additions of delivery fleet, material handling equipment and operating equipment.

Amortization expense was $15.0 million, as compared to $16.0 million in 2017. The decrease in amortization expense for full year 2018 related to intangible assets that became fully amortized.

Interest expense decreased to $24.0 million, compared to $25.0 million in 2017.

Net income increased $62.3 million to $119.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $265.9 million, an increase of $65.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 130 basis points to 7.2%.

Cash provided by operating activities of $210.0 million, an increase of $116.1 million, primarily due to higher net income. Liquidity and Capital Resources

Total liquidity as of December 31, 2018 was approximately $460.2 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $150.7 million and $309.5 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolver. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter and full year 2018 totaled $12.5 million and $55.2 million, respectively. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volume and replace aged assets, and facility, innovation and technology investments to support our operations. 2018 Disposition and 2019 Acquisitions

On November 1, 2018, the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of its non-core Coleman Floor business. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the net sales of Coleman Floor represented approximately 1% of the Company’s net sales. On January 14, 2019 and February 8, 2019, respectively, the Company completed the acquisitions of Barefoot & Company and Locust Lumber, both in Charlotte, NC. Together, these businesses generated approximately $105 million in 2018 net sales. The addition of these two businesses makes BMC one of the top players in the building products and solutions space in the Charlotte market. Stock Repurchase Authorization

On November 26, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a $75.0 million share repurchase program. Since inception, the Company has repurchased a total of 0.9 million shares under this program at an average price of $16.63 per share, including 0.2 million shares that were repurchased at an average price of $15.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Conference Call Information

BMC will host a conference call on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will simultaneously broadcast it live over the Internet. Prior to the call, an earnings release presentation will be posted on the Company’s investor relations website - ir.buildwithbmc.com - in the “Events and Presentations” tab under the heading “Presentation Archive.” The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0784 (domestic) or 201-689-8560 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921, or for international callers, 412-317-6671. The passcode for both the live call and the replay is 13686769. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on March 7, 2019. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.buildwithbmc.com and will be available for approximately 90 days. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the tables included in this document under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.” About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

With $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 19 states, principally in the South and West regions. Forward-Looking Statements

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales Building products $ 654,820 $ 641,531 $ 2,856,683 $ 2,561,454 Construction services 204,701 199,350 825,765 804,514 859,521 840,881 3,682,448 3,365,968 Cost of sales Building products 464,071 479,330 2,095,093 1,906,583 Construction services 166,220 165,465 678,139 663,870 630,291 644,795 2,773,232 2,570,453 Gross profit 229,230 196,086 909,216 795,515 Selling, general and administrative expenses 174,037 154,676 680,273 619,546 Depreciation expense 10,304 10,467 39,627 43,022 Amortization expense 3,752 4,056 15,015 16,003 Merger and integration costs 371 1,997 3,998 15,336 Impairment of assets — — — 435 188,464 171,196 738,913 694,342 Income from operations 40,766 24,890 170,303 101,173 Other income (expense) Interest expense (6,119 ) (6,076 ) (24,035 ) (25,036 ) Other income, net 2,816 3,324 10,646 5,690 Income before income taxes 37,463 22,138 156,914 81,827 Income tax expense 9,347 4,496 37,176 24,402 Net income $ 28,116 $ 17,642 $ 119,738 $ 57,425 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 67,354 67,020 67,273 66,900 Diluted 67,764 67,589 67,748 67,404 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.78 $ 0.86 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 1.77 $ 0.85

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,723 $ 11,750 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 298,440 322,892 Inventories, net 309,279 309,060 Contract assets 32,348 — Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts — 28,738 Income taxes receivable — 3,748 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,249 57,949 Total current assets 847,039 734,137 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 294,327 295,820 Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 158,563 166,306 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 325 1,306 Goodwill 262,997 261,792 Other long-term assets 12,860 13,989 Total assets $ 1,576,111 $ 1,473,350 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 123,495 $ 174,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 110,276 96,262 Contract liabilities 34,888 — Billings in excess of costs on uncompleted contracts — 18,428 Income taxes payable 902 — Interest payable 4,759 4,769 Current portion: Long-term debt and capital lease obligations 6,661 7,739 Insurance reserves 15,198 13,496 Total current liabilities 296,179 315,277 Insurance reserves 41,270 38,470 Long-term debt 345,197 349,059 Long-term portion of capital lease obligations 8,845 14,838 Deferred income taxes 3,034 1,768 Other long-term liabilities 6,927 7,039 Total liabilities 701,452 726,451 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 67.7 million and 67.3 million shares issued, and 67.2 million and 67.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 677 673 Additional paid-in capital 672,095 659,440 Retained earnings 210,345 90,607 Treasury stock, at cost, 0.5 million and 0.2 million shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (8,458 ) (3,821 ) Total stockholders' equity 874,659 746,899 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,576,111 $ 1,473,350

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 119,738 $ 57,425 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation expense 50,373 53,214 Amortization of intangible assets 15,015 16,003 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,684 1,684 Deferred income taxes 1,266 2,318 Non-cash stock compensation expense 11,315 6,769 Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate (3,321 ) (1,683 ) Gain on insurance proceeds — (1,991 ) Impairment of assets — 435 Other non-cash adjustments 613 552 Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable, net of allowances 16,078 (3,252 ) Inventories, net 3,257 (32,297 ) Contract assets 5,565 — Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts — (2,364 ) Income taxes payable/receivable 4,650 (1,311 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,588 (13,191 ) Other long-term assets (69 ) 3,458 Accounts payable (51,348 ) 3,477 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 19,066 5,417 Contract liabilities 8,609 — Billings in excess of costs on uncompleted contracts — 2,737 Insurance reserves 4,502 (3,239 ) Other long-term liabilities 444 (227 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 210,025 93,934 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, equipment and real estate (55,174 ) (63,278 ) Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (20,970 ) (38,438 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 11,432 13,445 Proceeds from sale of business 7,773 — Insurance proceeds 1,991 — Net cash used in investing activities (54,948 ) (88,271 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 854,946 995,306 Repayments of proceeds from revolving line of credit (859,408 ) (990,844 ) Payments on capital lease obligations (7,759 ) (9,926 ) Principal payments on other notes (336 ) (2,627 ) Secured borrowings 431 2,880 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,327 3,396 Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program (2,891 ) — Repurchases of common stock related to equity award activity (2,044 ) (977 ) Holdback payments (370 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — (38 ) Net cash used in financing activities (16,104 ) (2,830 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 138,973 2,833 Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 11,750 8,917 End of period $ 150,723 $ 11,750

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Net Sales by Product Category

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 151,740 17.7 % $ 129,237 15.4 % 17.4 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 272,986 31.8 % 284,585 33.8 % (4.1 )% Millwork, doors & windows

234,366 27.3 % 229,823 27.3 % 2.0 % Other building products & services 200,429 23.2 % 197,236 23.5 % 1.6 % Total net sales $ 859,521 100.0 % $ 840,881 100.0 % 2.2 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Year Ended

December 31, 2017 (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Structural components $ 622,105 16.9 % $ 522,619 15.5 % 19.0 % Lumber & lumber sheet goods 1,286,481 34.9 % 1,114,219 33.1 % 15.5 % Millwork, doors & windows 964,684 26.2 % 907,377 27.0 % 6.3 % Other building products & services 809,178 22.0 % 821,753 24.4 % (1.5 )% Total net sales $ 3,682,448 100.0 % $ 3,365,968 100.0 % 9.4 % Net Sales by Customer Type

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 650,316 75.7 % $ 642,533 76.4 % 1.2 % Remodeling contractors 99,646 11.6 % 100,737 12.0 % (1.1 )% Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 109,559 12.7 % 97,611 11.6 % 12.2 % Total net sales $ 859,521 100.0 % $ 840,881 100.0 % 2.2 %

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 (a) Year Ended

December 31, 2017 (a) (in thousands) Net Sales % of Sales Net Sales % of Sales % Change Single-family homebuilders $ 2,814,100 76.4 % $ 2,526,837 75.1 % 11.4 % Remodeling contractors 427,346 11.6 % 380,460 11.3 % 12.3 % Multi-family, commercial & other contractors 441,002 12.0 % 458,671 13.6 % (3.9 )% Total net sales $ 3,682,448 100.0 % $ 3,365,968 100.0 % 9.4 % (a) Certain previously reported amounts for interim periods during the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 were revised in the tables above.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs and other items.



Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.



Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares. Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued)

(unaudited) The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income. Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income $ 28,116 $ 17,642 $ 119,738 $ 57,425 Interest expense 6,119 6,076 24,035 25,036 Interest income (641 ) — (758 ) — Income tax expense 9,347 4,496 37,176 24,402 Depreciation and amortization 16,828 17,221 65,388 69,217 Merger and integration costs 371 1,997 3,998 15,336 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,089 2,018 11,315 6,769 Acquisition costs (a) 1,562 107 1,829 424 Sale of Coleman Floor (b) 656 — 656 — Other items (c) 55 (1,991 ) 2,502 1,394 Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,502 $ 47,566 $ 265,879 $ 200,003 Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.6 % 5.7 % 7.2 % 5.9 % Net income $ 28,116 $ 17,642 $ 119,738 $ 57,425 Merger and integration costs 371 1,997 3,998 15,336 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,089 2,018 11,315 6,769 Acquisition costs (a) 1,562 107 1,829 424 Sale of Coleman Floor (b) 656 — 656 — Other items (c) 55 (1,991 ) 2,502 1,394 Tax effect of adjustments to net income (d) (1,340 ) (817 ) (4,783 ) (8,737 ) Adjustments for the 2017 Tax Act (e) (204 ) (3,622 ) (507 ) (3,622 ) Adjusted net income $ 32,305 $ 15,334 $ 134,748 $ 68,989 Diluted weighted average shares 67,764 67,589 67,748 67,404 Adjusted net income per diluted weighted average share $ 0.48 $ 0.23 $ 1.99 $ 1.02

(a) For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, represents costs incurred related to the acquisitions of Barefoot and Company, Locust Lumber, W.E. Shone Co. (“Shone Lumber”), Code Plus Components, LLC and Texas Plywood and Lumber Company, Inc. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the amount also includes costs incurred related to the conversion of the ERP system utilized by Shone Lumber. (b) Represents the loss on sale of Coleman Floor as well as other expenses related to the disposition. (c) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, represents costs incurred in connection with the departure of the Company’s former chief executive officer and the search for and appointment of his permanent replacement. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, represents income related to the final settlement of insurance claims made by the Company for a fire at one of the Company's facilities during 2015 of $2.0 million (the “Insurance Income”). For the year ended December 31, 2017, represents asset impairment charges related to real estate held for sale and expense incurred related to pending litigation, net of the Insurance Income. (d) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions’ income tax rate, which was 23.4%, 38.3%, 23.6% and 37.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The tax effect of adjustments to net income excludes the initial and measurement period adjustments to the Company’s accounting for the 2017 Tax Act for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and non-deductible Merger and integration costs of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. (e) Represents the initial and measurement period adjustments for the Company’s accounting for the 2017 Tax Act.

