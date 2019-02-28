BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Results for its 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year
02/28/2019
RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMCH) (“BMC” or the “Company”), one of the leading providers of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions in the U.S. residential construction market, today announced record results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” section of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights, Compared to the Prior Year Period
Net sales of $859.5 million, an increase of 2.2%
Gross profit as a percent of sales (“gross margin”) of 26.7%, an increase of 340 basis points
Net income of $28.1 million, an increase of $10.5 million, or 59.4%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $65.5 million, an increase of $17.9 million, or 37.7%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 7.6%, an increase of 190 basis points
Diluted earnings per share of $0.41, an increase of $0.15 per share
Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) of $0.48, an increase of $0.25 per share
Cash provided by operating activities of $99.4 million, an increase of $53.6 million
Full Year 2018 Highlights, Compared to Full Year 2017
Net sales of $3.7 billion, an increase of 9.4%
19.0% sales growth in Structural Components, driven in part by Ready-Frame® sales, which increased $62.3 million to $233.5 million
Net income of $119.7 million, an increase of $62.3 million, or 108.5%
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $265.9 million, an increase of $65.9 million, or 32.9%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of 7.2%, an increase of 130 basis points
Diluted earnings per share of $1.77, an increase of $0.92 per share
Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) of $1.99, an increase of $0.97 per share
Cash provided by operating activities of $210.0 million, an increase of $116.1 million
“2018 marked a year of record results in which our team accelerated momentum across all areas of our business,” said Dave Flitman, President and CEO of BMC. “We drove net income, diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA significantly higher on a year-over-year basis while we expanded Adjusted EBITDA margin 130 basis points to 7.2%. In addition, we delivered valuable improvements in both safety and customer service. Our team launched a first-of-its-kind innovation in truss manufacturing and announced the planned addition of more of these automated truss lines in the coming months. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees for their hard work that resulted in such remarkable performance in 2018.”
Jim Major, Executive Vice President and CFO of BMC, added, “I would like to add my congratulations to the BMC team for delivering a very strong level of performance for 2018. In particular, our sales and sourcing teams did an outstanding job navigating a volatile commodity environment, including a sharp correction in the second half of the year. During the fourth quarter, we realized an extraordinary improvement in gross margins of over 500 basis points within our lumber and lumber sheet goods and structural components categories, which resulted from a significant decline in the cost of lumber and lumber sheet goods after hitting multi-year highs in June.”
Flitman continued, “As we entered 2019, we continued to drive our objective to pursue strategic expansions. We began the year by significantly improving our position in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with the acquisitions of Barefoot & Company and Locust Lumber. We were pleased to complete these transactions, and we will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our customer mix, bolster our capabilities and/or capacity in value-added products and improve our presence in key markets. Looking ahead to the remainder of this year, I am confident in our ability to build upon our success in 2018. We will continue our focus on delivering superior levels of customer service and the utilization of what we believe are industry-leading eBusiness tools to more effectively serve the needs of builders and contractors.”
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Summary of Financial Results During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, the Company generated solid operating results as reflected below.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net sales
$
859,521
$
840,881
$
3,682,448
$
3,365,968
Net income and EPS
Net income (GAAP)
28,116
17,642
119,738
57,425
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
0.41
0.26
1.77
0.85
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
32,305
15,334
134,748
68,989
Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP)
0.48
0.23
1.99
1.02
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
65,502
47,566
265,879
200,003
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
7.6
%
5.7
%
7.2
%
5.9
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
99,387
45,754
210,025
93,934
Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Compared to Prior Year Period
Net sales increased 2.2% to $859.5 million. The Company estimates that net sales increased 1.6% from an additional selling day versus the same period a year ago, 1.9% from the acquisition of Shone Lumber and 0.6% from other organic growth, partially offset by a decrease of 1.0% from lumber and lumber sheet goods commodity price deflation and 0.9% from the disposition of the Coleman Floor business on November 1, 2018. The Company also estimates that net sales to single-family homebuilders increased 1.2%, net sales to remodeling contractors decreased 1.1% and net sales to multi-family, commercial and other contractors increased 12.2%. Net sales of Ready-Frame® were $58.2 million, an increase of 29.9%.
Gross profit increased 16.9% to $229.2 million. Gross margin was 26.7%, compared to 23.3% for the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 reflects an approximate 630 basis point increase in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category and an approximate 550 basis point increase in gross margin within the structural components product category, as compared to the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $19.4 million to $174.0 million. Approximately $8.0 million of this increase related to variable compensation such as salesperson commissions, stock-based compensation and profit-based incentives, $3.9 million of the increase related to other increases in employee compensation, benefits and other employee-related costs, $3.5 million related to selling, general and administrative expenses at recently acquired businesses, $2.0 million related to a gain on the sale of property in the prior year and $0.5 million related to increased diesel fuel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 20.2%, compared to 18.4% for the fourth quarter of 2017.
Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, decreased to $13.1 million, compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Amortization expense was $3.8 million, compared to $4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease related to intangible assets that became fully amortized.
Interest expense was $6.1 million in both periods.
Other income, net was $2.8 million, compared to $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This decrease resulted from the final settlement of insurance claims related to a 2015 fire at one of the Company’s facilities, which was recognized during the fourth quarter of 2017, partially offset by an increase in state and local tax incentives and interest income.
Net income increased $10.5 million to $28.1 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, as compared to $17.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the 2017 period, and included a $0.2 million benefit from the 2017 Tax Act. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a benefit to net income of $3.6 million related to the 2017 Tax Act.
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increased to $32.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted net income of $15.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $65.5 million, an increase of $17.9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 190 basis points to 7.6%.
Cash provided by operating activities of $99.4 million, an increase of $53.6 million, primarily due to higher net income.
Full Year 2018 Financial Results Compared to Full Year 2017
Net sales increased 9.4% to $3.7 billion. The Company estimates that net sales increased 5.0% from lumber and lumber sheet goods commodity price inflation, 1.9% from other organic growth, 2.1% from recent acquisitions, net of the disposition of the Coleman Floor business and 0.4% from an additional selling day versus the prior year. Net sales of Ready-Frame® were $233.5 million, an increase of 36.4%.
Gross profit increased 14.3% to $909.2 million. Gross margin was 24.7%, as compared to 23.6% for full year 2017. Gross margin for full year 2018 reflects an approximately 230 basis point increase in gross margin within the lumber and lumber sheet goods product category, as compared to the prior year.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $60.7 million to $680.3 million. Approximately $25.3 million of this increase related to variable compensation such as salesperson commissions, stock-based compensation and profit-based incentives, $12.8 million of the increase related to other increases in employee compensation, benefits and other employee-related costs, $14.9 million of the increase related to selling, general and administrative expenses at recently acquired businesses and $2.8 million related to increased diesel fuel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percent of net sales were 18.5%, as compared to 18.4% in 2017.
Depreciation expense, including the portion reported within cost of sales, declined to $50.4 million, as compared to $53.2 million in 2017. The decrease resulted from certain fixed assets that became fully depreciated in 2017, partially offset by the depreciation of replacements and additions of delivery fleet, material handling equipment and operating equipment.
Amortization expense was $15.0 million, as compared to $16.0 million in 2017. The decrease in amortization expense for full year 2018 related to intangible assets that became fully amortized.
Interest expense decreased to $24.0 million, compared to $25.0 million in 2017.
Net income increased $62.3 million to $119.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $265.9 million, an increase of $65.9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) expanded 130 basis points to 7.2%.
Cash provided by operating activities of $210.0 million, an increase of $116.1 million, primarily due to higher net income.
Liquidity and Capital Resources Total liquidity as of December 31, 2018 was approximately $460.2 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $150.7 million and $309.5 million of borrowing availability under the Company’s asset-backed revolver. Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter and full year 2018 totaled $12.5 million and $55.2 million, respectively. These expenditures were primarily used to fund purchases of vehicles and equipment to support increased sales volume and replace aged assets, and facility, innovation and technology investments to support our operations.
2018 Disposition and 2019 Acquisitions On November 1, 2018, the Company completed the sale of substantially all of the assets and certain liabilities of its non-core Coleman Floor business. For the year ended December 31, 2018, the net sales of Coleman Floor represented approximately 1% of the Company’s net sales.
On January 14, 2019 and February 8, 2019, respectively, the Company completed the acquisitions of Barefoot & Company and Locust Lumber, both in Charlotte, NC. Together, these businesses generated approximately $105 million in 2018 net sales. The addition of these two businesses makes BMC one of the top players in the building products and solutions space in the Charlotte market.
Stock Repurchase Authorization On November 26, 2018, the Company announced that its board of directors authorized a $75.0 million share repurchase program. Since inception, the Company has repurchased a total of 0.9 million shares under this program at an average price of $16.63 per share, including 0.2 million shares that were repurchased at an average price of $15.91 in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of applicable SEC rules and regulations. For a reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and a discussion of the reasons why the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is useful to investors, see the tables included in this document under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”
About BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. With $3.7 billion in 2018 net sales, BMC is a leading provider of diversified building products, services and innovative solutions to builders, contractors and professional remodelers in the U.S. residential housing market. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions spans building materials, including millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management services and an innovative eBusiness platform. BMC serves 45 metropolitan areas across 19 states, principally in the South and West regions.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net sales
Building products
$
654,820
$
641,531
$
2,856,683
$
2,561,454
Construction services
204,701
199,350
825,765
804,514
859,521
840,881
3,682,448
3,365,968
Cost of sales
Building products
464,071
479,330
2,095,093
1,906,583
Construction services
166,220
165,465
678,139
663,870
630,291
644,795
2,773,232
2,570,453
Gross profit
229,230
196,086
909,216
795,515
Selling, general and administrative expenses
174,037
154,676
680,273
619,546
Depreciation expense
10,304
10,467
39,627
43,022
Amortization expense
3,752
4,056
15,015
16,003
Merger and integration costs
371
1,997
3,998
15,336
Impairment of assets
—
—
—
435
188,464
171,196
738,913
694,342
Income from operations
40,766
24,890
170,303
101,173
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
(6,119
)
(6,076
)
(24,035
)
(25,036
)
Other income, net
2,816
3,324
10,646
5,690
Income before income taxes
37,463
22,138
156,914
81,827
Income tax expense
9,347
4,496
37,176
24,402
Net income
$
28,116
$
17,642
$
119,738
$
57,425
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
67,354
67,020
67,273
66,900
Diluted
67,764
67,589
67,748
67,404
Net income per common share
Basic
$
0.42
$
0.26
$
1.78
$
0.86
Diluted
$
0.41
$
0.26
$
1.77
$
0.85
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
150,723
$
11,750
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
298,440
322,892
Inventories, net
309,279
309,060
Contract assets
32,348
—
Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
—
28,738
Income taxes receivable
—
3,748
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
56,249
57,949
Total current assets
847,039
734,137
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
294,327
295,820
Customer relationship intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
158,563
166,306
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
325
1,306
Goodwill
262,997
261,792
Other long-term assets
12,860
13,989
Total assets
$
1,576,111
$
1,473,350
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
123,495
$
174,583
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
110,276
96,262
Contract liabilities
34,888
—
Billings in excess of costs on uncompleted contracts
—
18,428
Income taxes payable
902
—
Interest payable
4,759
4,769
Current portion:
Long-term debt and capital lease obligations
6,661
7,739
Insurance reserves
15,198
13,496
Total current liabilities
296,179
315,277
Insurance reserves
41,270
38,470
Long-term debt
345,197
349,059
Long-term portion of capital lease obligations
8,845
14,838
Deferred income taxes
3,034
1,768
Other long-term liabilities
6,927
7,039
Total liabilities
701,452
726,451
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50.0 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300.0 million shares authorized, 67.7 million and 67.3 million shares issued, and 67.2 million and 67.1 million outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
677
673
Additional paid-in capital
672,095
659,440
Retained earnings
210,345
90,607
Treasury stock, at cost, 0.5 million and 0.2 million shares at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively
(8,458
)
(3,821
)
Total stockholders' equity
874,659
746,899
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,576,111
$
1,473,350
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
119,738
$
57,425
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
Depreciation expense
50,373
53,214
Amortization of intangible assets
15,015
16,003
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,684
1,684
Deferred income taxes
1,266
2,318
Non-cash stock compensation expense
11,315
6,769
Gain on sale of property, equipment and real estate
(3,321
)
(1,683
)
Gain on insurance proceeds
—
(1,991
)
Impairment of assets
—
435
Other non-cash adjustments
613
552
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
16,078
(3,252
)
Inventories, net
3,257
(32,297
)
Contract assets
5,565
—
Costs in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
—
(2,364
)
Income taxes payable/receivable
4,650
(1,311
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,588
(13,191
)
Other long-term assets
(69
)
3,458
Accounts payable
(51,348
)
3,477
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,066
5,417
Contract liabilities
8,609
—
Billings in excess of costs on uncompleted contracts
—
2,737
Insurance reserves
4,502
(3,239
)
Other long-term liabilities
444
(227
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
210,025
93,934
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, equipment and real estate
(55,174
)
(63,278
)
Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
(20,970
)
(38,438
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
11,432
13,445
Proceeds from sale of business
7,773
—
Insurance proceeds
1,991
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(54,948
)
(88,271
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
854,946
995,306
Repayments of proceeds from revolving line of credit
(859,408
)
(990,844
)
Payments on capital lease obligations
(7,759
)
(9,926
)
Principal payments on other notes
(336
)
(2,627
)
Secured borrowings
431
2,880
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,327
3,396
Repurchases of common stock under share repurchase program
(2,891
)
—
Repurchases of common stock related to equity award activity
(2,044
)
(977
)
Holdback payments
(370
)
—
Payments of debt issuance costs
—
(38
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(16,104
)
(2,830
)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
138,973
2,833
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of period
11,750
8,917
End of period
$
150,723
$
11,750
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales by Product Category (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
(in thousands)
Net Sales
% of Sales
Net Sales
% of Sales
% Change
Structural components
$
151,740
17.7
%
$
129,237
15.4
%
17.4
%
Lumber & lumber sheet goods
272,986
31.8
%
284,585
33.8
%
(4.1
)%
Millwork, doors & windows
234,366
27.3
%
229,823
27.3
%
2.0
%
Other building products & services
200,429
23.2
%
197,236
23.5
%
1.6
%
Total net sales
$
859,521
100.0
%
$
840,881
100.0
%
2.2
%
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2017
(in thousands)
Net Sales
% of Sales
Net Sales
% of Sales
% Change
Structural components
$
622,105
16.9
%
$
522,619
15.5
%
19.0
%
Lumber & lumber sheet goods
1,286,481
34.9
%
1,114,219
33.1
%
15.5
%
Millwork, doors & windows
964,684
26.2
%
907,377
27.0
%
6.3
%
Other building products & services
809,178
22.0
%
821,753
24.4
%
(1.5
)%
Total net sales
$
3,682,448
100.0
%
$
3,365,968
100.0
%
9.4
%
Net Sales by Customer Type (unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (a)
(in thousands)
Net Sales
% of Sales
Net Sales
% of Sales
% Change
Single-family homebuilders
$
650,316
75.7
%
$
642,533
76.4
%
1.2
%
Remodeling contractors
99,646
11.6
%
100,737
12.0
%
(1.1
)%
Multi-family, commercial & other contractors
109,559
12.7
%
97,611
11.6
%
12.2
%
Total net sales
$
859,521
100.0
%
$
840,881
100.0
%
2.2
%
Year Ended December 31, 2018 (a)
Year Ended December 31, 2017 (a)
(in thousands)
Net Sales
% of Sales
Net Sales
% of Sales
% Change
Single-family homebuilders
$
2,814,100
76.4
%
$
2,526,837
75.1
%
11.4
%
Remodeling contractors
427,346
11.6
%
380,460
11.3
%
12.3
%
Multi-family, commercial & other contractors
441,002
12.0
%
458,671
13.6
%
(3.9
)%
Total net sales
$
3,682,448
100.0
%
$
3,365,968
100.0
%
9.4
%
(a) Certain previously reported amounts for interim periods during the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 were revised in the tables above.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs and other items.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
Adjusted net income is defined as net income plus merger and integration costs, non-cash stock compensation expense, acquisition costs, other items and after tax effecting those items.
Adjusted net income per diluted share is defined as Adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares.
Company management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Adjusted EBITDA is used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the board of directors. The Company believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other distribution and retail companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Company management does not consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in isolation or as alternatives to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. Some of these limitations are: (i) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (ii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt; (iii) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect income tax expenses or the cash requirements to pay taxes; (iv) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (v) although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements and (vi) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share do not consider the potentially dilutive impact of issuing non-cash stock-based compensation. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share in conjunction with GAAP results. Readers should review the reconciliations of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (continued) (unaudited)
The following is a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net income
$
28,116
$
17,642
$
119,738
$
57,425
Interest expense
6,119
6,076
24,035
25,036
Interest income
(641
)
—
(758
)
—
Income tax expense
9,347
4,496
37,176
24,402
Depreciation and amortization
16,828
17,221
65,388
69,217
Merger and integration costs
371
1,997
3,998
15,336
Non-cash stock compensation expense
3,089
2,018
11,315
6,769
Acquisition costs (a)
1,562
107
1,829
424
Sale of Coleman Floor (b)
656
—
656
—
Other items (c)
55
(1,991
)
2,502
1,394
Adjusted EBITDA
$
65,502
$
47,566
$
265,879
$
200,003
Adjusted EBITDA margin
7.6
%
5.7
%
7.2
%
5.9
%
Net income
$
28,116
$
17,642
$
119,738
$
57,425
Merger and integration costs
371
1,997
3,998
15,336
Non-cash stock compensation expense
3,089
2,018
11,315
6,769
Acquisition costs (a)
1,562
107
1,829
424
Sale of Coleman Floor (b)
656
—
656
—
Other items (c)
55
(1,991
)
2,502
1,394
Tax effect of adjustments to net income (d)
(1,340
)
(817
)
(4,783
)
(8,737
)
Adjustments for the 2017 Tax Act (e)
(204
)
(3,622
)
(507
)
(3,622
)
Adjusted net income
$
32,305
$
15,334
$
134,748
$
68,989
Diluted weighted average shares
67,764
67,589
67,748
67,404
Adjusted net income per diluted weighted average share
$
0.48
$
0.23
$
1.99
$
1.02
(a)
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, represents costs incurred related to the acquisitions of Barefoot and Company, Locust Lumber, W.E. Shone Co. (“Shone Lumber”), Code Plus Components, LLC and Texas Plywood and Lumber Company, Inc. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the amount also includes costs incurred related to the conversion of the ERP system utilized by Shone Lumber.
(b)
Represents the loss on sale of Coleman Floor as well as other expenses related to the disposition.
(c)
For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, represents costs incurred in connection with the departure of the Company’s former chief executive officer and the search for and appointment of his permanent replacement. For the three months ended December 31, 2017, represents income related to the final settlement of insurance claims made by the Company for a fire at one of the Company's facilities during 2015 of $2.0 million (the “Insurance Income”). For the year ended December 31, 2017, represents asset impairment charges related to real estate held for sale and expense incurred related to pending litigation, net of the Insurance Income.
(d)
The tax effect of adjustments to net income was based on the respective transactions’ income tax rate, which was 23.4%, 38.3%, 23.6% and 37.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. The tax effect of adjustments to net income excludes the initial and measurement period adjustments to the Company’s accounting for the 2017 Tax Act for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 and non-deductible Merger and integration costs of $0.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017.
(e)
Represents the initial and measurement period adjustments for the Company’s accounting for the 2017 Tax Act.