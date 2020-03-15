MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Australian Stock Exchange > BMG Resources Limited BMG AU000000BMG3 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED (BMG) Add to my list End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13 0.002 AUD --.--% 09:02p BMG RESOURCES : Interim Report 31 Dec 2019 PU 01/31 BMG RESOURCES : Quarterly 31 December 2019 PU 01/19 BMG RESOURCES : Change of Share Registry.pdf PU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news BMG Resources : Interim Report 31 Dec 2019 0 03/15/2020 | 09:02pm EDT Send by mail :

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 107 118 673 Consolidated Interim Financial Report For the Half Year Ended 31 December 2019 CONTENTS Page Corporate Directory 3 Directors' Report 4 Auditor's Independence Declaration 7 Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 8 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 9 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 10 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 12 Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements 13 Directors Declaration 27 Independent Auditor's Review Report 28 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 2 CORPORATE DIRECTORY DIRECTORS Gregory Hancock Non-Executive Chairman Bruce McCracken Managing Director Simon Trevisan Non-Executive Director Malcolm Castle Non-Executive Director COMPANY SECRETARY Sean Meakin REGISTERED AND PRINCIPAL OFFICE Level 14 225 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Telephone: (08) 9424 9390 Facsimile: (08) 9321 5932 Website: www.bmgl.com.au Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au AUDITORS BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd 38 Station Street SUBIACO WA 6008 SHARE REGISTRY Automic Group Level 2, 267 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 Telephone: 1300 288 664 (within Australia) +61 (0) 2 96985414 (international) HOME EXCHANGE Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 ASX Code: BMG SOLICITORS Jackson McDonald Level 17 225 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 BANKERS St George Bank Level 3, Brookfield Tower 2 123 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 3 DIRECTORS' REPORT The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of BMG Resources Limited (the Company; ASX: BMG), being the Company and its subsidiaries ('Group' or 'Consolidated Entity'), for the half year ended 31 December 2019 and the auditor's review report thereon. DIRECTORS The names and details of the Directors in office during the half year and until the date of this report are set out below. • Greg Hancock (Non-Executive Chairman) • Bruce McCracken (Managing Director) • Simon Trevisan (Non-Executive Director) • Malcolm Castle (Non-Executive Director) All Directors have been in office for the entire period. OPERATIONS REPORT During the half BMG progressed its work program in Chile with the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at Salar West in the Atacama region, and the commencement of initial sampling work on its prospective Natalie and Pajonales claims. The drilling at Salar West targeted the highly conductive zone on line L4 of the March 2019 TEM Geophysics, concluding at a depth of 176m. This conductive unit was consistent with the electrical signature for hypersaline lithium-bearing brine, and hence prioritised for drilling. The sediments encountered throughout the hole were broadly consistent with the San Pedro Formation, however the drilling demonstrated that the geological unit in this location was predominantly clay with unfavourable characteristics for brine extraction, and analysis of the extracted brine samples found only dilute concentrations of lithium to be present. While the potential for deeper Lithium brines at Salar West remains and will require further analysis, the Company prioritised an evaluation of the other JV areas - Pajonales and Natalie. These are conventional brine targets, either beneath the salar (salt lake) surface, under gravels or under volcanic ash units around the margins of these salars. The properties in Pajonales are located around the eastern, southern and western limits of the salar, over some areas of salt crust and also volcanic ash, Ignimbrites and volcanic rocks that are interpreted to potentially cover parts of the salar, with the potential to intersect brine beneath these rocks beyond the current extent of the salar. This sampling confirmed that brine is present at approximately 0.7m below the surface of the salar, around an elevation of 3,540m above sea level. The water table became progressively deeper around the salar margins where volcanic ash, ignimbrites and volcanic rocks possibly postdate the initial formation of the salar hosting the brine. As a result, BMG was unable to collect all planned samples across the project area, in particular those located outside the current salar footprint, as they are covered with the volcanic rocks. The possibility remains for the salar and brine to continue beneath these areas. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 4 DIRECTORS' REPORT BMG plans to test this using geophysics, and possibly drilling, at a later stage, once the results of the shallow sampling have been fully integrated with other information. The properties in the Natalie Salar cover most of the salar and the alluvial fan immediately to the east, which potentially covers buried salar sediments hosting brine. During the December quarter, BMG continued discussions with local indigenous communities in relation to the Company's proposed exploration works. BMG hoped to complete the surface brine sampling prior to the period of seasonal rain. However, sampling was delayed by unseasonably bad weather, with local flooding preventing access to the area. The sampling will be conducted once the fresh water dissipates, as there is otherwise a risk it could dilute the brine concentrations during sampling. The Company is currently engaging with its JV partner to extend the initial 12-month milestone date beyond May 2020 for the Chilean project earn-in, given unforeseen delays which have affected the work program. Discussions have been constructive, and the Company is hopeful that the JV partner will agree to extend the first milestone date. Treasure Project, Cyprus The Company retains a 30% free-carried interest in the Treasure Project in Cyprus. The Treasure Project comprises nine exploration licences covering a total geographical area of 31.56km2. The Treasure Project's operator, New Cyprus Copper Company Limited, is the majority shareholder and is responsible for maintaining and progressing the project. New Strategic Investment Opportunities During the half the Company continued to seek and evaluate new investment opportunities to complement the Company's existing mineral projects. The Company has some attractive opportunities currently under review, and is hopeful of making further progress during the second half. Corporate During the half year, the Company issued 346,502,263 Options to investors who held BMGOA options on or before 30 June 2019 which expired on 30 June 2019, for a price of $0.001 per Option. These Options, with an ASX code of BMGOB, were issued with an exercise price of $0.020, and were exercisable on or before 31 December 2019. There were no BMGOB options exercised during the period and all Options lapsed at 31 December 2019. The Company held its Annual General Meeting on 25 November 2019 where Mr Malcolm Castle was re-elected as a director of the Company. The Company has been carefully managing its cash resources, and in the interests of cash-flow management the Non- Executive Directors, being Messrs Greg Hancock, Simon Trevisan and Malcolm Castle, agreed to accrue 50% of their monthly remuneration from 1 January 2020. Tribis Pty Ltd, a major shareholder and related party to Mr Simon Trevisan, with whom the Company has an administrative services agreement, also agreed to accrue 50% of its monthly fee from 1 January 2020. These arrangements will continue until the board considers it appropriate to resume paying its Non-executive directors and Tribis Pty Ltd at their agreed rates. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 5 DIRECTORS' REPORT PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES The principal activities of the Consolidated Entity during the half year comprised of mineral resource exploration and development. OPERATING RESULTS The Consolidated Entity's loss after providing for income tax for the half year ended 31 December 2019 amounted to $647,934 (December 2018: loss $395,031). SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN STATE OF AFFAIRS There are no significant changes in the state of affairs of the Consolidated Entity during the half year. EVENTS OCCURING AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD There were no material matters or circumstances that have arisen since the reporting date. AUDITORS INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 7 for the half year ended 31 December 2019. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors Gregory Hancock Non-Executive Chairman Dated at Perth, Western Australia, this 13th day of March 2020 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 6 Tel: +61 8 6382 4600 38 Station Street Fax: +61 8 6382 4601 Subiaco, WA 6008 www.bdo.com.au PO Box 700 West Perth WA 6872 Australia DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY NEIL SMITH TO THE DIRECTORS OF BMG RESOURCES LIMITED As lead auditor for the review of BMG Resources Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: No contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and No contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of BMG Resources Limited and the entities it controlled during the period. Neil Smith Director BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd Perth, 13 March 2020 BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd ABN 79 112 284 787 is a member of a national association of independent entities which are all members of BDO Australia Ltd ABN 77 050 110 275, an Australian company limited by guarantee. BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd and BDO Australia Ltd are members of BDO International Ltd, a UK company limited by guarantee, and form part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Notes $ $ Interest Received 3,172 6,735 Corporate and administration expenses (125,341) (159,316) Accounting & audit fee (17,105) (15,324) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (342) (342) Director Remuneration (156,675) (107,700) Administration services fee 8 (104,000) (72,000) Share Based Payment Expenses 8 (127,903) - Other expenses from ordinary activities (105,490) (41,793) Exchange gain/(loss) from Ordinary Activities (14,250) - Share of net profit/(loss) of associates - (5,007) (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (647,934) (395,031) Income tax expense - - (LOSS) FOR THE HALF YEAR AFTER TAX (647,934) (395,031) Profit/(Loss) is attributable to: Owners of BMG Resources Limited (647,934) (395,031) NET (LOSS) FOR THE HALF YEAR (647,934) (395,031) Other Comprehensive Profit/(Loss) (10,602) - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD (658,536) (395,031) Basic (loss) per share (cents per share) 7 (0.11) (0.10) The above Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income are to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 8 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 Notes $ $ CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 5 391,886 1,551,720 Trade and other receivables 16,652 18,399 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 408,538 1,570,119 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment 1,367 1,708 Exploration and Evaluation Assets 4 1,107,656 529,159 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,109,023 530,867 TOTAL ASSETS 1,517,561 2,100,986 CURRENT LIABILITIES JV Interest consideration payable - 355,684 Trade and other payables 35,746 144,936 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 35,746 500,620 TOTAL LIABILITIES 35,746 500,620 NET ASSETS 1,481,815 1,600,366 EQUITY Contributed equity 6 43,916,393 43,582,596 Reserves 326,093 130,507 Accumulated (Loss) (42,112,737) (42,760,671) TOTAL EQUITY 1,481,815 1,600,366 The above Consolidated Statement of Financial Position is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 9 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Notes Issued Capital Accumulated Share Based Options Foreign Total Total Ordinary Losses Payment Reserve Currency Reserves Reserve Reserve $ $ $ $ $ $ $ BALANCE AT 1 JULY 2019 43,582,596 (42,112,737) 130,450 - 57 130,507 1,600,366 (Loss) for the half year - (647,934) - - - - (647,934) Other comprehensive loss - - - - (10,602) (10,602) (10,602) Total comprehensive loss for the period (647,934) (10,602) (10,602) (658,536) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Issue of shares for services 6 121,500 - - - - - 121,500 Issue of Options to Investors 6 - - - 314,452 - 314,452 314,452 Share based payment to Directors 8 236,167 - (108,264) - - (108,264) 127,903 Less Capital Raising Costs 6 (23,870) - - - - - (23,870) BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 43,916,393 (42,760,671) 22,186 314,452 (10,545) 326,093 1,481,815 The above Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 10 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 Issued Capital Ordinary Accumulated Losses Share Based Payment Reserve Total $ $ $ $ BALANCE AT 1 JULY 2018 42,204,604 (41,580,050) 482,777 1,107,331 Total comprehensive (loss) for the half year - (395,031) - (395,031) Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Issue of shares 932,577 - - 932,577 Less Capital Raising Costs (93,842) - - (93,842) BALANCE AT 31 DECEMBER 2018 43,043,339 (41,975,081) 482,777 1,551,035 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 11 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 HALF YEAR Notes 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $ $ CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Payments to suppliers and employees (442,435) (268,699) Interest received 3,172 6,735 NET CASH (OUTFLOW) FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (439,263) (261,964) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for exploration and evaluation activity (1,018,023) - JV exclusivity payment - (137,684) NET CASH (OUTFLOW) FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (1,018,023) (137,684) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net Proceeds from issue of Options 6 314,452 - Proceeds from share issue - 932,577 Transaction costs related to issues of shares 6 (6,371) (49,086) NET CASH INFLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 308,081 883,491 NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH HELD (1,149,205) 483,843 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 1,551,720 1,119,462 Foreign currency translation (10,629) - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 5 PERIOD 391,886 1,603,305 The above Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows is to be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 12 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. STATEMENT OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Preparation The consolidated interim financial report is a general purpose financial report which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and applicable accounting standards including AASB 134 'Interim Financial Reporting', Accounting Interpretation and other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board ('AASB'). Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting'. This interim financial report is intended to provide users with an update on the latest annual financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ('Consolidated Entity' or 'Group'). As such, it does not contain information that represents relatively insignificant changes occurring during the half year within the consolidated entity. It is therefore recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements of the consolidated entity for the year ended 30 June 2019, together with any public announcements made during the half year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements arising under Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules. The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year and corresponding interim reporting period with the exception of the below accounting policy. All amounts are presented in Australian dollars, unless otherwise noted. This half year financial report was approved by the Board of Directors on 13 March 2020. For the purpose of preparing the interim financial report, the half year has been treated as a discrete reporting period. (b) New or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations adopted The consolidated entity has adopted all of the new or amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ('AASB') that are mandatory for the current reporting period. AASB 16 Leases The consolidated entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019. The standard replaces AASB 117 'Leases' and for lessees eliminates the classifications of operating leases and finance leases. Except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets, right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities are recognised in the statement of financial position. Straight-line operating lease expense recognition is replaced with a depreciation charge for the right-of-use assets (included in operating costs) and an interest expense on the recognised lease liabilities (included in finance costs). In the earlier periods of the lease, the expenses associated with the lease under AASB 16 will be higher when compared to lease expenses under AASB 117. Right-of-use assets A right-of-use asset is recognised at the commencement date of a lease. The right-of-use asset is measured at cost, which comprises the initial amount of the lease liability, adjusted for, as applicable, any lease payments made at or before the commencement date net of any lease incentives received, any initial direct costs incurred, and, except where included in the cost of inventories, an estimate of costs expected to be incurred for dismantling and removing the underlying asset, and restoring the site or asset. Right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the unexpired period of the lease or the estimated useful life of the asset, whichever is the shorter. Where the consolidated entity expects to obtain ownership of the BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 13 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS leased asset at the end of the lease term, the depreciation is over its estimated useful life. Right-of use assets are subject to impairment or adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The consolidated entity has elected not to recognise a right-of-use asset and corresponding lease liability for short- term leases with terms of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets. Lease payments on these assets are expensed to profit or loss as incurred. Lease liabilities A lease liability is recognised at the commencement date of a lease. The lease liability is initially recognised at the present value of the lease payments to be made over the term of the lease, discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease or, if that rate cannot be readily determined, the consolidated entity's incremental borrowing rate. Lease payments comprise of fixed payments less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees, exercise price of a purchase option when the exercise of the option is reasonably certain to occur, and any anticipated termination penalties. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are expensed in the period in which they are incurred. Lease liabilities are measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The carrying amounts are remeasured if there is a change in the following: future lease payments arising from a change in an index or a rate used; residual guarantee; lease term; certainty of a purchase option and termination penalties. When a lease liability is remeasured, an adjustment is made to the corresponding right-of use asset, or to profit or loss if the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset is fully written down. Impact of Adoption of AASB 16 - Leases The consolidated entity has adopted AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 using the retrospective modified approach and as such the comparatives have not been restated. The impact of adoption is not material to the financial statements. Any new or amended Accounting Standards or Interpretations that are not yet mandatory have not been early adopted. Significant accounting judgements and key estimates The preparation of the half year financial report requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this half year financial report, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements as at and for the year ended 30 June 2019. (d) Going Concern The Directors are satisfied that the going concern assumption has been appropriately applied in preparing the financial statements and the historical financial information has been prepared on a going concern basis, which contemplates the continuity of normal business activity and the realisation of assets and the settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business. For the period ended 31 December 2019 the Group made a loss of $647,934 (2018: loss of $395,031) and had cash outflows from operating activities of $439,263 (2018: cash outflows from operating activities of $261,964). The Directors have prepared a cash flow forecast for the period to March 2021, the forecast contemplates the BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 14 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS completion of a capital raising to support the continued operation of the business. Note 4 of this Interim Financial Report provides detail on the expenditure required by the Group to earn an initial interest in the Chilean Lithium Joint Venture, and accordingly to realise any economic benefit from the exploration and evaluation activity expenditure incurred to date. For the Group to earn this interest in the Joint Venture during the 6-month period to 30 June 2020, it will be necessary for the Group to expend more funds than it has on hand. Accordingly, the ability of the Group to earn the interest whilst continuing as a Going Concern will be dependent upon the completion of an appropriate capital raising, in order to meet the necessary expenditure requirements. Irrespective of whether the Group progresses to earn an interest in the Joint Venture, the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern is dependent on the successful completion of a capital raising and/or completion of an associated business combination. These conditions indicate a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore whether it will be able to pay its debts as and when they fall due and realise its assets and extinguish its liabilities in the normal course of business. The Directors believe that there are reasonable grounds that the Company and consolidated entity will continue as a going concern, after consideration of the following factors: As at 13 March 2020, the Group had $250,872 Cash and cash equivalents on hand;

The consolidated entity has the ability to further manage its cash reserves, in the event capital raisings are delayed or insufficient cash is available to continue the operations of the business; and

The Group is actively engaged in evaluating new investment opportunities, to complement the Group's existing mineral projects, in the event that the Group is unable to earn an in interest in the Chilean Lithium Joint Venture. Should the consolidated entity not be able to continue as a going concern, it may be required to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities other than in the ordinary course of business, and at amounts that differ from those stated in the financial statements. The financial report does not include any adjustment relating to the recoverability and classification of recorded asset amounts, nor the amounts or classification of liabilities that might be necessary should the group not be able to continue as a going concern 2. SEGMENT INFORMATION AASB 8 requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of components of the Group that are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) in order to allocate resources to the segment and to assess its performance. The Chief Operating Decision Maker of the Group is the Board of Directors. One segment is identified, being the Chilean exploration activity. The Group's principal activity is lithium exploration. This segment has been determined on the basis of geography and the nature of activities, being exploration activity in Chile. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 15 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (a) Segment Performance Half year ended 31 December 2019 Exploration (Chile) ($) Revenue - Segment Operating (Loss) (144,235) Material item within Segment Operating (Loss) Chilean VAT not recognised (56,566) Foreign Exchange Gain / (Loss) (14,242) Reconciliation of segment loss to consolidated net loss. Note ($) Segment Operating (Loss) (144,235) Interest Income 3,172 Share based payments 8 (127,903) Directors Remuneration (156,675) Administration Services Fee 8 (104,000) Professional Services (25,770) Depreciation (342) Other expenses (92,181) Result, (loss) before income tax (647,934) For the reporting period to 31 December 2018, the CODM did not identify the Group as having any operating segments, based on the definition of operating segments as defined in AASB8 Operating Segments. Consequentially, unless otherwise disclosed or identified, all expenditure and assets and liabilities relate to the Corporate entity. Segment Assets and Liabilities 31 December 2019 Exploration Unallocated Total Less Net Total (Chile) ($) ($) Consolidated intercompany Consolidated Entity ($) balances ($) Entity ($) Assets Cash and Cash at Bank 391,886 - 391,886 - 391,886 Loan receivable - 641,561 641,561 (641,561) - Statutory Receivables - 11,778 11,778 - 11,778 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 16 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Exploration Unallocated Total Less Net Total (Chile) ($) ($) Consolidated intercompany Consolidated Entity ($) balances ($) Entity ($) Other Receivables 4,874 - 4,874 - 4,874 Current assets 396,760 653,339 1,050,099 (641,561) 408,538 Property, Plant and Equipment - 1,367 1,367 - 1,367 Exploration and Evaluation Assets 1,107,656 - 1,107,656 - 1,107,656 Non-Current assets 1,107,656 1,367 1,109,023 - 1,109,023 Total Assets 1,504,416 654,706 2,159,122 (641,561) 1,517,561 Liabilities Loan payable 641,561 - 641,561 (641,561) - Trade and Other Payables 1,704 34,042 35,746 - 35,746 Current Liabilities 643,265 34,042 677,307 (641,561) 35,746 Total Liabilities 643,265 34,042 677,307 (641,561) 35,746 Net Assets 861,151 620,664 1,481,815 - 1,481,815 30 June 2019 Exploration Unallocated Total Less Net Total (Chile) ($) ($) Consolidated intercompany Consolidated Entity ($) balances ($) Entity ($) Assets Cash and Cash at Bank 1,551,720 - 1,551,720 - 1,551,720 Loan receivable - 71,137 71,137 (71,137) - Statutory Receivables - 18,399 18,399 - 18,399 Current assets 1,551,720 89,536 1,641,256 (71,137) 1,570,119 Property, Plant and Equipment - 1,708 1,708 - 1,708 Exploration and Evaluation Assets 529,159 - 529,159 - 529,159 Non-Current assets 529,159 1,708 530,867 - 530,867 Total Assets 2,080,879 91,244 2,172,123 (71,137) 2,100,986 JV Interest Consideration Payable 355,684 - 355,684 - 355,684 Loan payable 71,137 - 71,137 (71,137) - BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 17 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Exploration Unallocated Total Less Net Total (Chile) ($) ($) Consolidated intercompany Consolidated Entity ($) balances ($) Entity ($) Trade and Other Payables 18,488 126,448 142,936 - 142,936 Current Liabilities 445,309 126,448 571,757 (71,137) 500,620 Total Liabilities 445,309 126,448 571,757 (71,137) 500,620 Net Assets 1,635,570 (17,552) 1,600,366 - 1,600,366 3. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income The Group's loss result for the period has increased relative to the prior comparative period, the current period includes expenditure of a nature not incurred in the prior period including; share based payment expense, foreign exchange loss attributable to the Groups' Chilean operations, and Value Added Tax (V.A.T.) relating to Chilean expenditure for which the Group is unable to recognise as an asset. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position The Groups' net asset position has reduced from $1,600,366 to $1,481,815, a reduction of $118,551. The reduction in net assets which would otherwise have occurred as a result of the net loss generated has been offset by an increase in the Groups' Exploration and Evaluation Assets. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity The Groups' issued capital has increased as a result of the issue of shares to settle fees owing for services performed and to settle share-based payment awards approved by shareholders during the period. The Groups' reserves have increased by a net amount of $195,586, the increase relates to the issue of 346,502,263 BMGOB Options to investors who held BMGOA options held or before 30 June 2019 which expired on 30 June 2019. The Options were offered at a price of $0.001 per Option, net of costs the issue of the Options raised $314,452 which the Group used for necessary cash outlays relating to the Chilean Lithium Project Joint Venture, and for working capital. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows The Group's cash flows for the period included: Outflows for operating expenditures, other than non-cash expenditure such as the value shares issued for services.

non-cash expenditure such as the value shares issued for services. Outflows for exploration and evaluation activity in Chile, including the settlement of a USD$250,000 consideration payment liability, relating to the Chilean Lithium Joint Venture, which the Group had recognised at 30 June 2019.

An inflow from the issue of share options to investors. 4. JOINT VENTURE OPERATION On 24 May 2019, the Group entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to enable the Company to earn up to a 50% interest in the Chilean Lithium Joint Venture: Lithium Chile SpA. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 18 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS In September 2019 the Group concluded its maiden drilling program at Salar West, in the Atacama region of Chile, the Company targeted the primary area of low resistivity identified in the Company's Geophysical program, which indicated the potential for Lithium saturated brines. The drilling located a thin brine zone, but the Lithium concentrations were low. While the potential for deeper Lithium brines at Salar West remains and will require further analysis, the Company prioritised an evaluation of the other JV areas - Pajonales and Natalie - with some initial sampling, which is currently ongoing. During the period, the Group incurred exploration and evaluation expenditure of $578,497 (USD$396,110), in addition to the consideration payment of $361,836 (USD$250,000), and this has been capitalised to the Group's Consolidated Statement of Financial Position in accordance with the Groups accounting policy for Exploration and Evaluation expenditure. Consistent with terms currently agreed with the joint venture partner, Lithium Chile SpA, for the Group to earn an initial 20% interest in the Joint Venture, the Company must incur total exploration expenditure of USD$1,000,000 ('minimum required expenditure') in the year to 24 May 2020, in addition to the USD$250,000 consideration payment made on 29 August 2019. A minimum 16% interest can be earned by incurring 80% of the minimum required expenditure, USD$800,000, by 24 May 2020. After incurring the minimum required expenditure, the Group would need to make a further consideration payment of USD$250,000 and issue shares of value USD$200,000 to earn an interest in the Joint Venture. The Group is also engaging with its JV partner to extend the initial 12-month milestone date for the earn-in, given unforeseen delays which have affected the work program. 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 $ $ AUD USD AUD USD Exploration activity Balance at the start of the period 167,323 117,238 - Expenditure for completion of 578,497 396,110 167,323 117,238 exploration activity Balance at the end of the period 745,820 513,348 167,323 117,238 Consideration payments Balance at the start of the period 361,836 250,000 - Initial Consideration Payment - - 361,836 250,000 recognised Balance at the end of the period 361,836 250,000 361,836 250,000 Total at end of period 1,107,656 763,348 529,159 367,238 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 19 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 31 December 2019 ($) 30 June 2019 ($) Cash at bank and in hand 391,886 1,551,720 391,886 1,551,720 The decrease in Cash at bank is the result of exploration activity undertaken as part the Group's Joint Venture with Lithium Chile SpA. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 20 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 6. CONTRIBUTED EQUITY A reconciliation of the movement in capital for the entity can be found in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity. Note 31 December 2019 ($) 30 June 2019 ($) No. of shares Issue price ($) $ No. of shares Issue price ($) $ Balance at the start of the period 557,732,376 43,582,596 386,037,138 42,204,604 Issue of shares to Tribis Pty Ltd 8 8,000,000 $0.013 104,000 - - - Issue of shares for professional services 1,250,000 $0.014 17,500 - - - 121,500 Share based payments (related parties) Issue of shares to Related Parties 8,166,667 $0.013 106,167 - - - Issue of shares to Managing Director 10,000,000 $0.013 130,000 - - - (settlement of Performance Rights) 8 236,167 Issue of Shares under Placement to - - - 157,417,456 $0.009 1,416,757 institutional and sophisticated investors Issue of shares under Securities Purchase Plan - - - 14,277,782 $0.009 128,500 Cost of Share Issue - - (23,870)1 - - (167,265) Balance at the end of the period 585,149,042 - 43,916,393 557,732,376 - 43,582,596 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 21 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 Includes the value of shares issued to a professional advisor in connection with a capital raising in the prior reporting period, the remaining share issue costs were settled via payment of cash. The holder of Ordinary Shares is entitled to participate in dividends and the proceeds on winding up of the Company in proportion to the number of and amounts paid on the shares held. On a show of hands every holder of ordinary shares present at a meeting in person or by proxy, is entitled to one vote, and upon a poll each share is entitled to one vote. Ordinary Shares have no par value and the Company does not have a limited amount of authorised capital. Options Set out below is a summary of Options issued by the Company. Date of Exercise Grant Date Balance at Granted during Lapsed during Balance at end Expiry Price beginning of period the period the period of period 31.12.2019 $0.020 13.08.19 - 346,502,263 346,502,263 - 31.01.2022 $0.025 02.08.19 - 1,500,000 - 1,500,000 31.01.2022 $0.025 02.08.19 - 1,500,000 - 1,500,000 - 349,502,263 346,502,263 3,000,000 There we no options exercised during the period to 31 December 2019. The weighted average remaining contractual life of share options outstanding at the end of the period was 0.5 years (2018-0.5 years). Options issued to investors During the half year, the Company issued 346,502,263 Options to investors who held BMGOA options on or before 30 June 2019 which expired on 30 June 2019, holders of BMGOA options were entitled to apply for 1 Option for every 1 every BMGOA option held at a price of $0.001 per Option. The issue of the Options generated gross proceeds of $346,502. The Company incurred costs of $32,050 to issue these Options, the net proceeds from the issue of these Options, being $314,452, is recognised as an increase to the Group's 'Options reserve' on the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity. These Options, with an ASX code of BMGOB were issued with an exercise price of $0.020, and were exercisable on or before 31 December 2019. There were no BMGOB options exercised during the period and all Options lapsed at 31 December 2019. Options issued to a director and former director Refer to note 8 for further detail on the issue of 1,500,000 Options to a current non-executive director and 1,500,000 Options to a former non-executive director. Subject to shareholder approval, which was granted on 2 August 2019, these options vested, and the related expense was recognised, during the financial year ended 30 June 2019. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 22 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Performance Rights On 8 August 2019, the Company issued 20,000,000 Performance Rights to its Managing Director, Mr Bruce McCracken, the terms of the Performance Rights were as follows: Class Vesting Condition Entitlement Tranche 1 Performance Satisfaction of each of the following conditions: 10,000,000 Rights Shares (i) the proposed agreement between the Company and the owners of Lithium Chile SpA (LCS) as announced to ASX on 29 November 2018 being formally concluded; (ii) the Company raising a minimum of $1 million net of costs pursuant to its capital raising strategy as announced to ASX on 5 and 8 November 2018; and (iii) the successful completion of an initial drilling program at Salar West or other Lithium project areas. Tranche 2 Performance The Tranche 1 Performance Rights vesting and a JORC Mineral Resource being 5,000,000 Rights Shares defined on any mining exploration project held or controlled by the Group or LCS by 30 June 2020. Tranche 3 Performance The Tranche 2 Performance Rights vesting and completion of positive feasibility 5,000,000 Rights Shares within 12 months of a JORC Mineral Resource being defined on any mining exploration project held or controlled by the Group or LCS. 7. LOSS PER SHARE The following reflects the net (loss) and share data used in the calculations of basic loss per share: Reconciliation of earnings to profit or loss Net (loss) used in calculating basic loss per share Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the half year Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating basic loss per share Calculated Basic (Loss) per share (cents per share) 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 $(647,934)$(395,031) 571,604,416403,181,604 (0.11)(0.10) Effect of dilutive securities: Share Options are not considered dilutive as the options are out of the money at 31 December 2019. 8. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with Key Management Personnel On 2 August 2019 shareholders approved the issue of Shares, Options and Performance Rights to related parties, including its Directors and former Director Mr Peter Munachen which had been awarded in the 2019 financial year. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 23 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Subsequently, on 8 August 2019 the following instruments where then issued: Total value, at date Value recognised Expense Transferred Balance of shareholder in reserve in the recognised in from reserve to remaining in approval period to 30 June current period share capital reserve 2019. Mr Bruce McCracken 6,666,666 Ordinary $86,667 $86,667 - $86,667 - Shares 20,000,000 $260,000 $2,097 $127,903 $130,000 - Performance Rights1 Mr Malcolm Castle 1,500,000 Ordinary $19,500 $19,500 - $19,500 - Shares 1,500,000 Share $11,093 $11,093 - - $11,093 Options2 Mr Peter Munachen3 1,500,000 Share $11,093 $11,093 - - $11,093 Options2 $130,450 $127,903 $236,167 $22,1864 1During the period to 31 December 2019, the first tranche of these Performance Rights vested and shares were issued to settle 10,000,000 Performance Rights. The remaining Performance Rights are not expected to vest and accordingly Mr McCracken is not expected to receive any benefit from these Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 Performance Rights. 2Options Exercisable at $0.025 on or before 31 January 2022. 3Mr Peter Munachen was a non-executive director of the Company for the period 2 January 2018 to 7 May 2019. 4 $108,264 has been transferred from the Share Based Payment Reserve to Issued Capital in the period, to recognise the issue of shares to Mr Bruce McCracken and Mr Malcolm Castle. In accordance with the Group's accounting policy for share based payments and accounting standard AASB2 Share Based Payment, the above awards have been valued at the date that shareholders approved the award, being 2 August 2019, when the Company's share price was $0.013. Based on the Company's share price at 11 March 2020 of $0.003, the value of the benefit currently held by the above recipients is substantially lower than the values stated above. On 8 August 2019, BMG Resources Limited issued 8,000,000 Ordinary Shares to Tribis Pty Ltd, in lieu of a cash payment for the value of administrative services provided during the period 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018, being a debt of $72,000, equal to 6 months' fees at $12,000 per month. Tribis Pty Ltd is a related party of Non-executive Director Mr Simon Trevisan. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 24 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS On 2 August 2019, being the date when shareholders approved the issue of shares to Tribis to settle this debt, the Company's share price was $0.013, and accordingly the value of consideration deemed to have been provided for these administration services for the 6 month period to 31 December 2018 is deemed to be $104,000, accordingly the value recognised on the Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income represents: Total value Ordinary fee for the current reporting period, 6-months of fee's at $12,000 per month. $72,000 Incremental fee provided for 6-month to 31 December 2018 $32,000 Total $104,000 Full detail on these equity instruments and the reasoning for their issue is provided in the Group's 2019 Annual Financial Report (announced 30 September 2019) and the notice of meeting dispatched on 2 July 2019. Issue of 'BMGOB' Options During the half year, the Company issued 346,502,263 Options to investors who held BMGOA options on or before 30 June 2019 which expired on 30 June 2019, for a price of $0.001 per Option. These options, with an ASX code of BMGOB were issued with an exercise price of $0.020, and were exercisable on or before 31 December 2019. Company directors, or their related parties - Mr Simon Trevisan, Mr Bruce McCracken and Mr Malcolm Castle - held BMGOA Options and were therefore entitled to acquire BMGOB Options on the same terms as all other holders of BMGOA Options. A related entity of Mr Bruce McCracken acquired 5,000,000 BMGOB Options for consideration of $5,000

Tribis Pty Ltd, a related party of Mr Simon Trevisan, acquired 36,773,354 BMGOB Options for consideration of $36,773. All BMGOB Options expired unexercised on 31 December 2019. Administration Services Agreement The Group is party to an Administration Services Agreement with Tribis Pty Ltd which provides administration services to the Group on the terms and conditions set out in the agreement. The terms of this Administration Services Agreement for the period to 31 December 2019 where consistent with the terms for the year to 30 June 2019. Reduction in fees payable to Directors and their related parties. On 25 November 2019, with effect from 1 January 2020, Company's non-executive directors - Mr Greg Hancock, Mr Malcolm Castle and Mr Simon Trevisan - have agreed to accrue 50% of their monthly director fee and receive 50% as a cash payment. The directors will continue to accrue their fees until the Company completes a necessary capital raising and when the Board considers it appropriate to resume paying directors at the ordinary rate. Tribis Pty Ltd, a related party of Mr Simon Trevisan, with whom the company has an administration services agreement, has also agreed to accrue 50% of its monthly fee and receive 50% as a cash payment. Tribis will continue BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 25 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS to accrue 50% of its monthly fee until the Company completes a necessary capital raising and when the Board considers it appropriate to resume paying Tribis at the agreed rate. 9. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Board is not aware of any circumstances or information, which leads them to believe there are material contingent liabilities outstanding as at 31 December 2019. 10. COMMITMENTS There are no changes to the Group's commitments since 30 June 2019. 11. EVENTS OCCURING AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD There were no material matters or circumstances that have arisen since the reporting date. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 26 DIRECTORS DECLARATION In the opinion of the Directors of BMG Resources Limited ("the Company"): The financial statements and notes set out on pages 8 to 26, are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the performance for the half year ended on that date; and complying with Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting, the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements; and There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors: On behalf of the Board Gregory Hancock Non-Executive Chairman Dated at Perth, Western Australia, this 13th day of March 2020 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED - INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2019 PAGE 27 Tel: +61 8 6382 4600 38 Station Street Fax: +61 8 6382 4601 Subiaco, WA 6008 www.bdo.com.au PO Box 700 West Perth WA 6872 Australia INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT To the members of BMG Resources Limited Report on the Half-Year Financial Report Conclusion We have reviewed the half-year financial report of BMG Resources Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the half- year then ended, notes comprising a statement of accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration. Based on our review, which is not an audit, we have not become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: Giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and of its financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and Corporations Regulations 2001. Emphasis of matter - Material uncertainty relating to going concern We draw attention to Note 1(d) in the financial report which describes the events and/or conditions which give rise to the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern and therefore the Group may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter. Directors' responsibility for the Half-Year Financial Report The directors of the company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, we have become aware of any matter that makes us believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including giving a true and fair view of the Group's financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its financial performance for the half-year ended on that date and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Independence In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. We confirm that the independence declaration required by the Corporations Act 2001, which has been given to the directors of the Group, would be in the same terms if given to the directors as at the time of this auditor's review report. BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd Neil Smith Director Perth, 13 March 2020

