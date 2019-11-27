BMG Resources : Pajonales Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 November 2019

CHILEAN EXPLORATION UPDATE - PAJONALES

Initial shallow pit sampling completed at the Pajonales Project

Sampling encountered brine at 0.7 m depth below surface where the water table was reached

Results of brine analyses are anticipated in December

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) ("BMG" or "the Company") provides shareholders with an update of its exploration program at the Company's Pajonales and Natalie Brine Projects in Northern Chile, where the Company is undertaking exploration as part of its Joint Venture with Chilean Lithium explorer, Lithium Chile SpA ("the JV").

Initial pit sampling completed on the Pajonales Project has confirmed that brine is present at approximately 0.7 m below surface of the salar, around an elevation of 3,540 m above sea level. The water table becomes progressively deeper around the salar margins, which has overburden from volcanic activity possibly postdating the initial formation of the salar hosting the brine. As a result of this, it was not possible to collect samples in all planned locations across the JV properties, namely those areas outside the current salar footprint which are covered with overburden. The Pajonales properties principally cover areas immediately adjacent to the salar, and there remains the possibility for the salar to continue beneath these areas. This will be tested at a later stage once the results of the current sampling program are analysed.

The samples have been submitted to the chemistry laboratory at the University of Antofagasta for analysis. The laboratory has a long history of analysing brine from Chilean salt lake projects, including the Salar de Atacama. BMG is anticipating being in receipt of the results in December.

Discussions with the closest indigenous communities in relation to the Company's proposed exploration works at the Natalie project are advancing in a co-operative way. The properties in the Natalie Salar cover most of the salar and the alluvial fan immediately to the east, which potentially cover buried salar material hosting brine.

Details of the sampling program will be presented when results become available.

