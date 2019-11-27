Log in
BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

(BMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/26
0.003 AUD   --.--%
08:33pBMG RESOURCES : Pajonales Update
PU
11/26BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - AGM Results
AQ
11/25BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Bruce McCracken
PU
BMG Resources : Pajonales Update

11/27/2019 | 08:33pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

28 November 2019

CHILEAN EXPLORATION UPDATE - PAJONALES

  • Initial shallow pit sampling completed at the Pajonales Project
  • Sampling encountered brine at 0.7 m depth below surface where the water table was reached
  • Results of brine analyses are anticipated in December

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) ("BMG" or "the Company") provides shareholders with an update of its exploration program at the Company's Pajonales and Natalie Brine Projects in Northern Chile, where the Company is undertaking exploration as part of its Joint Venture with Chilean Lithium explorer, Lithium Chile SpA ("the JV").

Initial pit sampling completed on the Pajonales Project has confirmed that brine is present at approximately 0.7 m below surface of the salar, around an elevation of 3,540 m above sea level. The water table becomes progressively deeper around the salar margins, which has overburden from volcanic activity possibly postdating the initial formation of the salar hosting the brine. As a result of this, it was not possible to collect samples in all planned locations across the JV properties, namely those areas outside the current salar footprint which are covered with overburden. The Pajonales properties principally cover areas immediately adjacent to the salar, and there remains the possibility for the salar to continue beneath these areas. This will be tested at a later stage once the results of the current sampling program are analysed.

The samples have been submitted to the chemistry laboratory at the University of Antofagasta for analysis. The laboratory has a long history of analysing brine from Chilean salt lake projects, including the Salar de Atacama. BMG is anticipating being in receipt of the results in December.

Discussions with the closest indigenous communities in relation to the Company's proposed exploration works at the Natalie project are advancing in a co-operative way. The properties in the Natalie Salar cover most of the salar and the alluvial fan immediately to the east, which potentially cover buried salar material hosting brine.

Details of the sampling program will be presented when results become available.

BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678

Figure 1. Location of BMG Projects

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Bruce McCracken, Managing Director

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Tim Dohrmann, Investor and Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Phone: +61 468 420 846

Email: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Table 1: Salar West Lithium Brine Project

Criteria

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Sampling techniques

Brine sampling was undertaken with a bailer or bottle, sampling inflows into the shallow

pits or hand held power auger holes.

Drilling techniques

Drilling was conducted with a hand held power auger if brine was not encountered in a

shallow pit excavated with a shovel

Drill sample recovery

Sediments/volcanic material from sampling is recovered by digging or from the power

auger. Brine is sampled from the pit or auger hole directly into a new bailer or a new

bottle.

Logging

A geological description is made of the sample once it is recovered from the pits/auger

holes. Sampling encountered halite, clay, sand and gravel

Logging is qualitative in nature, describing the sediment type and depth to the water

table

Sub-sampling

Representative brine samples and duplicates from the bailer sampling have been sent to

techniques and sample

the laboratory for chemical analysis

preparation

Brine samples were collected in unpreserved new bottles and transported to the

laboratory in the sealed bottles

Quality of assay data

Duplicate brine samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory for full chemical

and laboratory tests

analyses of cations and anions to check the precision and accuracy of the primary

samples

The laboratory methods are well established and the laboratory conducts their own

QA/QC checks on analyses

Verification of sampling

Duplicate brine samples have been collected. Laboratory checks will be conducted on

and assaying

the brine analyses

Sample locations were photographed with the hand held GPS in the picture, to confirm

the coordinates of sampling locations.

Location of data points

The sample points were located with a hand held Garmin GPS in UTM Zone 19 South.

The accuracy of points is generally expected to be within 5 m, given the open nature of

the area

Data spacing and

The spacing of samples is irregular at Pajonales, and depends on the depth to the water

distribution

table, access to sampling sites and the shape of the properties

A regular grid of samples is proposed for the Natalie project, covering the salar and

surrounding area

Orientation of data in

The sediments at the salar surface are considered to be recent. These sediments were

relation to geological

deposited horizontally

structure

Sample security

Brine samples have been taken to date and sent for analyses by a courier transporting

the samples to the laboratory.

Review (and Audit)

No audit of data has been conducted to date.

Criteria

Section 2 - Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status

Mineral tenement and

The Pajonales Brine project is located around the border of the Pajonales salt lake at an

land tenure status

elevation of approximately 3,540m asl.

The project comprises approximately 11,500 Ha.

The tenements are believed to be in good standing, with payments made to relevant

government departments.

Exploration by other

No previous exploration is known to have occurred in the claims

parties

No other exploration results were able to be located

Geology

The claims are covered by Miocene ignimbrites and volcanic units

Volcanic units may overlap the salar, with the possibility that beneath these units salar

sediments continue, hosting brine

Drill hole Information

The pits and power auger holes have all been drilled vertically

Data aggregation

N/A

methods

Relationship between

N/A pending results.

mineralisation widths

and intercept lengths

Diagrams

A plan showing the location of samples will be provided with results

Balanced reporting

Additional information will be provided once the brine assays are received. Physical

parameters of the brine suggest it is saline but exceeded the capacity of the conductivity

metre to measure the conductivity

Other substantive

This is a greenfields project area for brine. Further information will be disclosed as it

exploration data

becomes available

Further work

The company is evaluating the pit and auger sampling information in order to decide

whether to proceed with additional exploration, such as geophysics and drilling

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration reporting at the Pajonales and Natalie projects has been prepared by Mr Murray Brooker. Murray Brooker is a geologist and hydrogeologist and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Brooker is an employee of Hydrominex Geoscience Pty Ltd and is independent of BMG Resources. Mr Brooker has sufficient relevant experience to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Murray Brooker consents to the inclusion in this announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 01:32:03 UTC
