BMG Resources : Annual Report 2019

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

It gives me great pleasure to provide you with the 2018-2019 Annual Report for BMG Resources.

Throughout the reporting period, your Board and Management remained actively focused on developing three highly prospective lithium brine projects located in the Atacama district of Chile. The ongoing electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to drive growth in demand in the battery minerals industry, of which lithium is an important part. We are pleased to report that our activities over the past year have positioned BMG favourably to capitalise on this multi-year trend.

Early in FY19, we were pleased to enter into a binding and exclusive agreement with Chilean lithium explorer, Lithium Chile SpA (LCS), to form a joint venture to undertake the exploration and development of the projects described above.

This followed an extensive period of review and evaluation of strategic investment opportunities, through which BMG identified battery minerals - lithium and cobalt - as high priority targets, and Chile was prioritised being the world's best location for low cost, high grade lithium brine opportunities.

The projects are located in the Chilean region of the 'lithium triangle' - a region of the Andes encompassing parts of Northern Chile, SW Bolivia and NW Argentina - which hosts more than 50% of the world's lithium resources and some of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world. The initial lithium projects included in the JV comprised three areas of over 12,000 hectares (in total) across the Salar West, Pajonales and Natalie Prospects, with Salar West located adjacent to assets of SQM, the world's largest lithium producer.

We were pleased to subsequently secure an increase in the size of the project area to 20,000 hectares - a further 2,100ha adjacent to the southern zone of the Salar West project, and a further circa 6,000ha in adjacent areas at the Salar de Pajonales project. As the additional hectares at the Salar West project lie on the direct extension of the key lithium brine target zone identified by geophysical studies we conducted during the year, the addition of this prospective new ground greatly enhances the size and scope of the lithium brine potential at Salar West.

After completing and formally commencing the JV, the Company recently commenced its maiden drill program to test the strong lithium brine targets identified in TEM geophysical surveys undertaken by the Company in the southern area of Salar West.

We look forward to progressing the Lithium opportunities already sourced in Chile and continuing to seek out additional opportunities to deliver value for the Company. The EV revolution is underway and the Company is keen to be part of it.