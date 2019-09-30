Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/29
0.005 AUD   +25.00%
10:33pBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 4G 2019.pdf
PU
10:33pBMG RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement 2019.pdf
PU
10:33pBMG RESOURCES : Annual Report 2019
PU
BMG Resources : Annual Report 2019

09/30/2019

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT - 30 JUNE 2019

CONTENTS

Page

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

2

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

3

OPERATIONAL REPORT

5

DIRECTORS' REPORT

10

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

30

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

31

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

32

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

33

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

34

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

35

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

36

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

68

INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT

69

ASX ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

73

SCHEDULE OF MINING TENEMENTS AND INTERESTS

76

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

COMPANY SECRETARY

REGISTERED AND PRINCIPAL OFFICE

AUDITORS

SHARE REGISTRY

HOME EXCHANGE

SOLICITOR

BANKER

Greg Hancock

(Chairman)

Bruce McCracken

(Managing Director)

Simon Trevisan

(Non-Executive Director)

Malcolm Castle

(Non-Executive Director)

Sean Meakin

Level 14

225 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Telephone:

(08) 9424 9390

Facsimile:

(08) 9321 5932

Website:

www.bmgl.com.au

Email:

enquiry@bmgl.com.au

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd

38 Station Street

SUBIACO WA 6008

Security Transfer Registrars Pty Ltd

770 Canning Highway

APPLECROSS WA 6153

Telephone:

(08) 9315 2333

Facsimile:

(08) 9315 2233

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Central Park

152-158 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

ASX Code: BMG

Jackson McDonald

Level 17

225 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

St George Bank

Level 3, Brookfield Place Tower 2

123 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

PAGE 2

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders,

It gives me great pleasure to provide you with the 2018-2019 Annual Report for BMG Resources.

Throughout the reporting period, your Board and Management remained actively focused on developing three highly prospective lithium brine projects located in the Atacama district of Chile. The ongoing electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to drive growth in demand in the battery minerals industry, of which lithium is an important part. We are pleased to report that our activities over the past year have positioned BMG favourably to capitalise on this multi-year trend.

Early in FY19, we were pleased to enter into a binding and exclusive agreement with Chilean lithium explorer, Lithium Chile SpA (LCS), to form a joint venture to undertake the exploration and development of the projects described above.

This followed an extensive period of review and evaluation of strategic investment opportunities, through which BMG identified battery minerals - lithium and cobalt - as high priority targets, and Chile was prioritised being the world's best location for low cost, high grade lithium brine opportunities.

The projects are located in the Chilean region of the 'lithium triangle' - a region of the Andes encompassing parts of Northern Chile, SW Bolivia and NW Argentina - which hosts more than 50% of the world's lithium resources and some of the largest and highest-grade lithium brine deposits in the world. The initial lithium projects included in the JV comprised three areas of over 12,000 hectares (in total) across the Salar West, Pajonales and Natalie Prospects, with Salar West located adjacent to assets of SQM, the world's largest lithium producer.

We were pleased to subsequently secure an increase in the size of the project area to 20,000 hectares - a further 2,100ha adjacent to the southern zone of the Salar West project, and a further circa 6,000ha in adjacent areas at the Salar de Pajonales project. As the additional hectares at the Salar West project lie on the direct extension of the key lithium brine target zone identified by geophysical studies we conducted during the year, the addition of this prospective new ground greatly enhances the size and scope of the lithium brine potential at Salar West.

After completing and formally commencing the JV, the Company recently commenced its maiden drill program to test the strong lithium brine targets identified in TEM geophysical surveys undertaken by the Company in the southern area of Salar West.

We look forward to progressing the Lithium opportunities already sourced in Chile and continuing to seek out additional opportunities to deliver value for the Company. The EV revolution is underway and the Company is keen to be part of it.

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

PAGE 3

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

In addition, BMG continues to hold its strategic 30% free-carried interest in the Treasure copper-gold project in Cyprus, which comprises 9 exploration licences and is operated by majority shareholder New Cyprus Copper Company Limited.

We wish to thank our shareholders for their support, and we look forward to a very busy year ahead.

Yours Sincerely,

Greg Hancock

Chairman

Dated at Perth, Western Australia, this 30th September 2019

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2019

PAGE 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:32:08 UTC
