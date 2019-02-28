Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
BMG Resources : Appendix 3B

02/28/2019 | 08:52pm EST

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN 107 118 678

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares (BMG)(Shares)

Options to acquire shares (BMGOA) (Options)

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

59,186,665 Shares issued on 28 February 2019.

59,186,665 Options, free attaching to Shares issued on 28 February 2019. Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30/06/2019.

15,000,000 Options, issued on 28 February 2019 to Lead Manager to placement announced 28 February 2019 (Lead Manager Options). Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30/06/2019.

15,555,556 Shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019.

15,555,556 Options, free attaching to Shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019.

Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30/06/2019.

Fully paid ordinary shares

Options exercisable at $0.02 on or before 30/06/2019

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

YesShares have an issue price of $0.009 each.

Options which are free attaching options were issued on a 1 for 1 basis with each share issued. Nil issue price.

Lead Manager Options were issued in consideration of services provided by Lead Manager to the Company's placement announced 28 February 2019.

To provide the Company with funds to pursue investment opportunities, including the proposed Chilean Lithium JV announced on 22 August 2018, and general working capital.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply

  • with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    29 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    15,555,556 Options to be issued on or about 6 March 2019

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    15,555,556 Shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    59,186,665 Shares (BMG)

    74,186,665 Options (BMGOA)

    Approvals received at Company's annual general meeting on 29 November 2018.

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    8,924,868 under rule 7.1.

    36,638,276 under rule 7.1A.

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

59,186,665 Shares issued on 28 February 2019

74,186,665 Options issued on 28 February 2019

15,555,556 Shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019.

15,555,556 Options, free attaching options to Shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019.

Number

+Class

1. 548,843,488 shares (not including those shares to be issued on or about 6 March 2019)

2. 337,613,446 options (not including those free attaching options to be issued on or about 6

March 2019)

Ordinary SharesFullyPaidOptions exercisable at $0.02 each and expiring on or before 30 June 2019

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 01:51:02 UTC
