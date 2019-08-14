Log in
BMG Resources Ltd    BMG   AU000000BMG3

BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
0.015 AUD   +7.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMG Resources : Appendix 3Y Bruce McCracken

08/14/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BMG Resources Limited

ABN

96 107 118 678

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce McCracken

Date of last notice

13 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Bruce McCracken as trustee of the

(including registered holder)

McCracken Family Trust (of which Mr

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

McCracken is a beneficiary)

interest.

Date of change

13 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

180,000 fully paid

ordinary shares

(Shares).

Indirect (held by Bruce McCracken as

trustee of the McCracken Family Trust of

which Bruce McCracken is a beneficiary)

26,586,708 Shares

10,000,000

Tranche

1

Performance

Rights

5,000,000

Tranche

2

Performance

Rights

5,000,000

Tranche

3

Performance

Rights

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Options (BMGOB), exercisable at 0.020

on or before 31 December 2019

Number acquired

5,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$5,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

180,000 fully

paid ordinary shares

(Shares).

Indirect (held by Bruce McCracken as

trustee of the McCracken Family Trust of

which Bruce McCracken is a beneficiary)

26,586,708 Shares

10,000,000 Tranche 1 Performance

Rights

5,000,000 Tranche 2 Performance Rights

5,000,000 Tranche 3 Performance Rights

5,000,000 Options (BMGOB)

All Performance rights will vest pursuant to

satisfaction of vesting conditions as

announced in the Company's Notice of

Meeting dated 2nd of July

Nature of change

Participation in Offer to purchase one

BMGOB Option

for every one BMGOA

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

(expired 30 June 2019) held at 30 June 2019,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation

in buy-back

pursuant to prospectus announced on 15

July 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:01:04 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Simon A. Trevisan Non-Executive Director
Peter Lawson Munachen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LTD100.00%5
BHP GROUP PLC9.95%120 268
BHP GROUP LTD8.12%120 268
RIO TINTO PLC10.39%83 861
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.34%83 861
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.65%31 239
