BMG Resources : Appendix 3Y Bruce McCracken

Name of entity BMG Resources Limited

ABN 96 107 118 678

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Bruce McCracken Date of last notice 13 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Bruce McCracken as trustee of the (including registered holder) McCracken Family Trust (of which Mr Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant McCracken is a beneficiary) interest. Date of change 13 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change Direct • 180,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares). Indirect (held by Bruce McCracken as trustee of the McCracken Family Trust of which Bruce McCracken is a beneficiary) • 26,586,708 Shares • 10,000,000 Tranche 1 Performance Rights • 5,000,000 Tranche 2 Performance Rights • 5,000,000 Tranche 3 Performance Rights