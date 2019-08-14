Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BMG Resources Ltd    BMG   AU000000BMG3

BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
0.015 AUD   +7.14%
10:02pBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Simon Trevisan
PU
10:02pBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Bruce McCracken
PU
10:26aBMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMG Resources : Appendix 3Y Simon Trevisan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 10:02pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity BMG Resources Limited

ABN

96 107 118 678

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Simon Trevisan

Date of last notice

13 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Director of Tribis Pty Ltd.

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

13 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

193,334 Shares.

Indirect (as director of Tribis Pty Ltd)

86,343,644 Shares.

Class

Options (BMGOB), exercisable at 0.020 on

or before 31 December 2019

Number acquired

36,773,354

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$36,773.35

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

193,334 Shares.

Indirect (as director of Tribis Pty Ltd)

86,343,644 Shares.

36,773,354 Options (BMGOB)

Nature of change

Participation in Offer to purchase one

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

BMGOB Option for every one BMGOA

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

(expired 30 June 2019) held at 30 June 2019,

back

pursuant to prospectus announced on 15

July 2019.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if

N/A

issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 02:01:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMG RESOURCES LTD
10:02pBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Simon Trevisan
PU
10:02pBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Bruce McCracken
PU
10:26aBMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services
AQ
10:26aBMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Issue of BMGOB Options
AQ
08/13BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Malcom Castle
PU
08/13BMG RESOURCES : Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services
PU
08/13BMG RESOURCES : Issue of BMGOB Options
PU
08/13BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Bruce McCracken
PU
08/13BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Simon Trevisan
PU
08/09BMG RESOURCES : Oversubscription for Offer of New Options
PU
More news
Chart BMG RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
BMG Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Simon A. Trevisan Non-Executive Director
Peter Lawson Munachen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LTD100.00%5
BHP GROUP PLC9.95%120 268
BHP GROUP LTD8.12%120 268
RIO TINTO PLC10.39%83 861
RIO TINTO LIMITED9.34%83 861
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.65%31 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group