BMG Resources : Appendix 3Y Simon Trevisan

Name of entity BMG Resources Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Simon Trevisan
Date of last notice
13 August 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Director of Tribis Pty Ltd.
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
13 August 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
•
193,334 Shares.
Indirect (as director of Tribis Pty Ltd)
•
86,343,644 Shares.
Class
Options (BMGOB), exercisable at 0.020 on
or before 31 December 2019
Number acquired
36,773,354
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$36,773.35
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
Direct
•
193,334 Shares.
Indirect (as director of Tribis Pty Ltd)
•
86,343,644 Shares.
•
36,773,354 Options (BMGOB)
Nature of change
Participation in Offer to purchase one
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
BMGOB Option for every one BMGOA
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
(expired 30 June 2019) held at 30 June 2019,
back
pursuant to prospectus announced on 15
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder (if
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to
which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
|
Interest after change
N/A
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
-
