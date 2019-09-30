Log in
BMG Resources : Appendix 4G 2019.pdf

09/30/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Introduced 01/07/14

Name of entity

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

ABN/ARBN

Financial year ended

96 107 118 678

30 JUNE 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

these pages of our annual report:

_____________________________________________

this URL on our website:

http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance.html

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date here:

_____30 September 2019____________

Sign here:

________

___________

Company Secretary

Print name:

Sean Meakin

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 1A Page 1

01/07/2017

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

board and management; and

at this location:

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and

we are an externally managed entity and this

recommendation is therefore not applicable

those delegated to management.

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

… and information about the respective roles and

responsibilities of our board and management (including

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

delegated to management):

at this location:

http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate-

governance.html

Insert location here

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

person, or putting forward to security holders a

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

candidate for election, as a director; and

(b) provide security holders with all material

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

information in its possession relevant to a

Insert location here

decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a

director.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 1A Page 2

01/07/2017

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

each director and senior executive setting out the

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

terms of their appointment.

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

accountable directly to the board, through the chair,

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

on all matters to do with the proper functioning of

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

the board.

_____________________________________________

recommendation is therefore not applicable

Insert location here

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

with paragraph (a):

(a) have a diversity

policy

which

includes

Governance Statement OR

requirements for

the board

or a

relevant

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

we are an externally managed entity and this

committee of the board to set measurable

at this location:

recommendation is therefore not applicable

objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's

_____________________________________________

progress in achieving them;

Insert location here

(b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

(c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

at this location:

measurable objectives for achieving gender

diversity set by the board or a relevant committee

_____________________________________________

of the board in accordance with the entity's

Insert location here

diversity policy and its progress towards achieving

… the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity

them and either:

set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in

(1) the respective proportions of men and women

accordance with our diversity policy and our progress

on the board, in senior executive positions and

towards achieving them:

across the whole organisation (including how

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

the entity has defined "senior executive" for

these purposes); or

at this location:

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the

_____________________________________________

Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 1A Page 3

01/07/2017

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as

Insert location here

defined in and published under that Act.

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or

(2):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of the board, its

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

committees and individual directors; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

Insert location here

in the reporting period in accordance with that

process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 1A Page 4

01/07/2017

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the

We have NOTfollowed the recommendation in full

whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

an explanation why that is so in our Corporate

(a) have and disclose a process for periodically

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

Governance Statement OR

evaluating the performance of its senior

at this location:

we are an externally managed entity and this

executives; and

recommendation is therefore not applicable

(b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period,

_____________________________________________

whether a performance evaluation was undertaken

Insert location here

in the reporting period in accordance with that

process.

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

in our Corporate Governance Statement OR

at this location:

_____________________________________________

Insert location here

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 1A Page 5

01/07/2017

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:32:07 UTC
