BMG Resources : Change in substantial holding

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN/ARSN

107 118 678

1.

Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

TRIBIS EQUITY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD (ACN: 143 454 522), TRIBIS PTY LTD (ACN: 009 017 985), SIMON TREVISAN

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 17/12/2018

The previous notice was given to the company on 19/12/2016

The previous notice was dated 19/12/2016

2.

Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary 76,900,311 19.92% 78,566,978 16.05%

3.

Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose relevant interest changedNature of change (6)

Class and number of securities affected

Issue of shares under placement to Institutional and sophisticated investors, and completion of the Company's Security Purchase Plan offer has reduced the voting power of the substantial holder

4.

Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes TRIBIS EQUITY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD TRIBIS EQUITY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD N/A REGISTERED HOLDER ORDINARY FULLY PAID 29,428,800 29,428,800 TRIBIS PTY LTD TRIBIS PTY LTD N/A REGISTERED HOLDER ORDINARY FULLY PAID 47,278,177 47,278,177 SIMON TREVISAN SIMON TREVISAN N/A REGISTERED HOLDER ORDINARY FULLY PAID 193,334 193,334

5.

Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A N/A

6.

Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address TRIBIS EQUITY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD Level 14, 225 St George's Tce, Perth WA 6000 TRIBIS PTY LTD Level 14, 225 St George's Tce, Perth WA 6000 SIMON TREVISAN Level 14, 225 St George's Tce, Perth WA 6000

Signature

print nameFleur Hudson

capacityDirector, TRIBIS EQUITY INVESTMENTS PTY LTD

sign here

03/01/2019

DIRECTIONS