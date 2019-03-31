BMG Resources : Chilean JV on Target

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
20 March 2019
CHILEAN JV ON TARGET
BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise shareholders that all documentation pertaining to its Chilean Lithium Brine JV is expected to be executed as scheduled during March, which will mark the formal commencement of the JV.
BMG's obligation to make the US$250,000 completion payment will then follow shortly after the relevant government authorities transfer the concessions from the vendors to the Company, which is a procedural matter currently in train.
The Company is currently planning for its initial drill program for Salar West, which BMG anticipates carrying out during Q2.
In addition, the Company is pleased to advise that its further geophysical resistivity survey currently being carried out on the additional 2,100Ha at the Salar West claims is progressing well, with GEODATOS expected to complete the fieldwork and process the data within the coming weeks.
For further information, shareholders and media please contact:
Bruce McCracken, Managing Director
Sean Meakin, Company Secretary
BMG Resources Limited
BMG Resources Limited
Phone: +61 8 9424 9390
Phone: +61 8 9424 9390
Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au
Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au
Tim Dohrmann, Investor and Media Enquiries
NWR Communications
Phone: +61 468 420 846
Email: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au
Website: www.bmgl.com.au
