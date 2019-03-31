Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
BMG Resources : Chilean JV on Target

03/31/2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 March 2019

CHILEAN JV ON TARGET

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise shareholders that all documentation pertaining to its Chilean Lithium Brine JV is expected to be executed as scheduled during March, which will mark the formal commencement of the JV.

BMG's obligation to make the US$250,000 completion payment will then follow shortly after the relevant government authorities transfer the concessions from the vendors to the Company, which is a procedural matter currently in train.

The Company is currently planning for its initial drill program for Salar West, which BMG anticipates carrying out during Q2.

In addition, the Company is pleased to advise that its further geophysical resistivity survey currently being carried out on the additional 2,100Ha at the Salar West claims is progressing well, with GEODATOS expected to complete the fieldwork and process the data within the coming weeks.

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Bruce McCracken, Managing Director

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Tim Dohrmann, Investor and Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Phone: +61 468 420 846

Email: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

www.bmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 02:06:09 UTC
