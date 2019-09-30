BMG Resources : Corporate Governance Statement 2019.pdf 0 09/30/2019 | 10:33pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Governance Statement BMG Resources Limited ACN 107 118 678 (Company) Overview The Company's Board of Directors (Board) is responsible for the overall corporate governance of the Company, and it recognises the need for the highest standards of ethical behaviour and accountability. It is committed to administering its corporate governance structures to promote integrity and responsible decision making. Accordingly, the Company has, where appropriate, sought to adopt the 'Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations' (Third Edition) (ASX Recommendations) published by the ASX Corporate Governance Council. The corporate governance principles and practices adopted by the Company may depart from those generally applicable to ASX-listed companies under ASX Recommendations where the Board considers compliance is not appropriate having regard to the nature and size of the Company's business. The Company sets out below its "if not why not" report in relation to those matters of corporate governance where the Company's practice departs from the ASX Recommendations to the extent that they are currently applicable to the Company. This statement is current as at 30 September 2019 and has been approved by the Board. ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 1. Principle 1: Lay a solid foundation for management and oversight - companies should establish and disclose the respective roles and responsibilities of board and management and how their performance is monitored and evaluated 1.1 Recommendation 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: followed The Company has adopted a Board Charter. Under the board charter, the Board is responsible for the overall operation and stewardship of the Company and its subsidiaries and, in particular, is responsible for: appointment, evaluation, rewarding and if necessary, the removal of key management of the Company; in conjunction with management, the development of corporate objectives, strategy and operations plans, and approving and appropriately monitoring plans, new investments, major capital and operating expenditures, capital management, acquisitions, divestitures and major funding activities; establishing appropriate levels of delegation to senior management to allow for senior management to manage the business efficiently; monitoring actual performance against planned performance expectations and reviewing operating information at a requisite level, to understand at all times the financial and operating conditions of the Company; BMG RESOURCES LIMITED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Page 1 monitoring the performance of senior management including the implementation of strategy, and ensuring appropriate resources are available; via management, developing an appreciation of areas of significant business risk and ensuring that the Company is appropriately positioned to manage those risks; overseeing the management of safety, occupational health and environmental matters; satisfying itself that the financial statements of the Company fairly and accurately set out the financial position and financial performance of the Company for the period under review; satisfying itself that there are appropriate reporting systems and controls in place to assure the Board that proper operational, financial, compliance, and internal control processes are in place and functioning appropriately; ensuring that appropriate internal and external audit arrangements are in place and operating effectively; ensuring that a framework is in place so that the Company acts legally and responsibly on all matters; and reporting to shareholders. The responsibility for the day-to-day operation and administration of the Company is delegated by the Board to senior management. The Board ensures that the senior management team is appropriately qualified and experienced to discharge their responsibilities and has in place procedures to assess the performance of senior management and executive directors. Whilst there is a clear division between the responsibilities of the Board and management, the Board is responsible for ensuring that management's objectives and activities are aligned with the expectations and risks identified by the Board. The Board has a number of mechanisms in place to ensure this is achieved including: Board approval and monitoring of a strategic plan; approval of annual and semi-annual budgets and monitoring actual performance against budget; and procedures are in place to incorporate presentations to each Board meeting by financial, operations, exploration and marketing management. A copy of the Board Charter is available at http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate- governance.html 1.2 Recommendation 1.2 A listed entity should: undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and provide security holders with all material information relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: followed The Company has adopted a policy entitled Procedures for Selection and Appointment of Directors, which outlines the procedures it follows for the selection and appointment of new Directors. In the circumstances where the Board believes there is a need to appoint a Director, whether due to the retirement of a Director or the growth or increased complexity of the Company, the Company's BMG RESOURCES LIMITED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Page 2 policy states that certain procedures will be followed, including the following: determine the skills and experience appropriate for the appointee having regard to those of the existing Directors and any other likely changes to the Board; agree the process and timetable for seeking such a person, which may involve an external search firm; a short list of candidates will be prepared for the Board's consideration and interview. The selection process will encourage visitation to the Company's operating sites and an understanding of management information systems. Candidates will be assessed on the following bases: competencies and qualification; independence; other directorships; time availability; contribution to the overall balance of the composition of the Board; and depth of understanding of the role of and legal obligations, of a director The Company includes in its notices of meeting a brief biography of each Director who stands for election or re-election. The biography sets out the relevant qualifications and professional experience of the nominated Director for consideration by shareholders. The Procedures for Selection and Appointment of Directors is reviewed annually and is available at http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance.html Recommendation 1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

Compliance with ASX Recommendation: followed

On appointment to the Board, all Directors enter into a service agreement with the Company in the form of a letter of appointment. The letter summarises the Board Policies and Terms, and sets out the key terms governing their engagement or employment by the Company. Recommendation 1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.

Compliance with ASX Recommendation: followed

The Company Secretary reports directly, and is accountable, to the Board through the Managing Director in relation to all governance matters.

The Company Secretary advises and supports the Board members on general governance matters, implements adopted governance procedures, and coordinates circulation of meeting agendas and papers. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Page 3 1.5 Recommendation 1.5 A listed entity should: have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them; disclose that policy or a summary of it; and disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: partly followed The Company has adopted a Diversity Policy pursuant to which, among other things, the Board establishes, and reviews on an annual basis, measurable objectives for achieving improvement in the diversity mix of the workforce and particularly gender diversity, takes action to prevent and stop discrimination, bullying and harassment, and actively monitors recruitment, promotions and turnover. The Company currently employs only five individuals, the Company does not currently employ any females. The Company has not formally established diversity targets and as result does not disclose the Company's progress towards achieving such targets. As the Company has minor operations at this stage, the board considers that this position is appropriate. A copy of the Diversity Policy is available at http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance.html 1.6 Recommendation 1.6 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: not followed The Company does not have in place a formal process for evaluation of the Board, its committees and individual Directors. The small size of the Board and the nature of the Company's activities make the establishment of a formal performance evaluation strategy unnecessary. Other than evaluation of the performance of the Directors by the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which is conducted in the context of remuneration reviews, pursuant to the Board Charter, performance evaluation is a discretionary matter for consideration by the entire Board and in the normal course of events the Board will review performance of the management, Directors and the Board as a whole. BMG RESOURCES LIMITED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Page 4 1.7 Recommendation 1.7 A listed entity should: have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and disclose in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: not followed The Company does not have in place a formal process for evaluation of its executives. The Company's comparatively small size and the nature of its activities make the establishment of a formal performance evaluation strategy unnecessary. As with evaluation of Directors and as set out in the Board Charter, performance evaluation for executives is a discretionary matter for consideration by the entire Board and in the normal course of events the Board will review performance of the executives and management as a whole. 2. Principle 2: Structure the Board to add value - a listed entity should have a board of an appropriate size, composition, skills and commitment to enable it to discharge its duties effectively 2.1 Recommendation 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: have a nomination committee which: has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: the charter of the committee; the members of the committee; and as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. Compliance with ASX Recommendation: 2.1(a) partly followed The Company has a Remuneration and Nomination Committee which consists of three Directors, being Mr Malcolm Castle, Mr Greg Hancock and Mr Simon Trevisan. Mr Castle and Mr Hancock are independent, Mr Trevisan is not independent. The Company has passed a resolution so that the Company Secretary, Mr Sean Meakin, may sit on the Remuneration and Nomination Committee if required. The Committee is chaired by Mr Simon Trevisan, he is not an independent director, and therefore the Company only partly follows this recommendation. The membership of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, its meetings and the attendees at those meetings is disclosed annually in the Directors' Report in the Company's Annual Report. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee Charter is available at http://www.bmgl.com.au/corporate/corporate-governance.html BMG RESOURCES LIMITED CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer BMG Resources Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:32:08 UTC 0 Latest news on BMG RESOURCES LTD 10:33p BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 4G 2019.pdf PU 10:33p BMG RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement 2019.pdf PU 10:33p BMG RESOURCES : Annual Report 2019 PU 09/23 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Update at Salar West, Chile AQ 09/19 BMG RESOURCES : Drilling Update at Salar West, Chile PU 09/09 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Commenced at Salar West, Chile AQ 09/08 BMG RESOURCES : Drilling Commenced at Salar West, Chile PU 08/27 BMG RESOURCES : Tenement information AQ 08/26 BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling to Commence at Salar West AQ 08/14 BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y Simon Trevisan PU