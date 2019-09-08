BMG Resources : Drilling Commenced at Salar West, Chile

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) ("BMG" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that its drilling program at the Company's Salar West Project in the Atacama region of Chile commenced late last week, following the successful completion of mobilisation of the Superex sonic drill rig and crew carried out over the last two weeks.

Drilling follows up strongly conductive unit identified in Stage 2 Geophysics in the southern properties of Salar West potentially representing hypersaline

Initial program consists of 2 holes for 200m each and is anticipated to take

The first hole of the two-hole program at Salar West is testing the highly conductive zone on L4 of the TEM Geophysics which were completed at the Project in March 2019. The consistent strongly conductive unit identified in Stage 2 Geophysics in the southern properties of Salar West potentially represents hypersaline lithium-bearing brine.

The 400m, 2-hole sonic drilling program is expected to take 3 to 4 weeks with prospective zones being sampled and assayed as the drilling progresses. The Company will keep shareholders updated through the programme as results are obtained.

Figure 2. Managing Director Bruce McCracken (on left) onsite for initial drilling at Salar West, Chile

Sonic drilling brings the significant benefit of providing core without requiring the fluid lubrication that would be necessary in a diamond drilling program. This eliminates the risk of contamination of the down-hole brine samples taken as the hole is drilled, in this case typically at 10 to 15 metre intervals.

