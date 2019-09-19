BMG Resources : Drilling Update at Salar West, Chile

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 September 2019

DRILLING UPDATE AT SALAR WEST, CHILE

The first sonic drillhole in BMG's maiden drilling program has reached 146m, testing the highly conductive zone in L4 of the TEM Geophysics completed in March 2019

Strong conductive zone so far corresponds to clays, interspersed with sand, salt and gypsum

Although no brine has been intersected to date, further drilling will test a change in the geophysical profile below 150m

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) ("BMG" or "the Company") provides shareholders with an update regarding its ongoing drilling program at the Company's Salar West lithium brine project in the Atacama region of Chile.

The first hole of the sonic drill program at Salar West has progressed to 146m. This drillhole has been designed to test the strong conductive zone on line 4 of the transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical study completed in March 2019.

The geophysics defined a conductive response in the central portion of this and adjacent geophysical lines that potentially represented brine associated with faults extending south from the Atacama salar. Lithologies intersected in the drill hole to date are principally compact clays, with some salt and gypsum layers, that suggest these may be salt lake sediments, although no brine has been intersected to date. Drilling is being conducted with a sonic drilling rig to provide high quality core samples.

Further drilling will test the deeper zone to 200m which showed a change in geophysical profile, as indicated in the Company's ASX announcement of 26 August 2019. The Company will provide a progress report once the drilling of this first hole is complete.

