BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/19
0.012 AUD   --.--%
09/09BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Commenced at Salar West, Chile
AQ
09/08BMG RESOURCES : Drilling Commenced at Salar West, Chile
PU
08/27BMG RESOURCES : Tenement information
AQ
BMG Resources : Drilling Update at Salar West, Chile

09/19/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

20 September 2019

DRILLING UPDATE AT SALAR WEST, CHILE

  • The first sonic drillhole in BMG's maiden drilling program has reached 146m, testing the highly conductive zone in L4 of the TEM Geophysics completed in March 2019
  • Strong conductive zone so far corresponds to clays, interspersed with sand, salt and gypsum
  • Although no brine has been intersected to date, further drilling will test a change in the geophysical profile below 150m

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) ("BMG" or "the Company") provides shareholders with an update regarding its ongoing drilling program at the Company's Salar West lithium brine project in the Atacama region of Chile.

The first hole of the sonic drill program at Salar West has progressed to 146m. This drillhole has been designed to test the strong conductive zone on line 4 of the transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical study completed in March 2019.

The geophysics defined a conductive response in the central portion of this and adjacent geophysical lines that potentially represented brine associated with faults extending south from the Atacama salar. Lithologies intersected in the drill hole to date are principally compact clays, with some salt and gypsum layers, that suggest these may be salt lake sediments, although no brine has been intersected to date. Drilling is being conducted with a sonic drilling rig to provide high quality core samples.

Further drilling will test the deeper zone to 200m which showed a change in geophysical profile, as indicated in the Company's ASX announcement of 26 August 2019. The Company will provide a progress report once the drilling of this first hole is complete.

Figure 1. Superex sonic drill rig onsite at the Company's Salar West Project

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Bruce McCracken, Managing Director

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Tim Dohrmann, Investor and Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Phone: +61 468 420 846

Email: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

APPENDIX 1 - JORC Code, 2012 Edition

Table 1 : Salar West Lithium Brine Project

Criteria

Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data

Sampling techniques

No brine samples have been taken to date. Field work to date has consisted of a TEM

electrical geophysical survey carried out by an independent contractor and drilling which

has not yet intersected any significant brine in the drill hole.

Brine sampling would be undertaken with a bailer, purging the hole of brine before

taking a sample from the base of the hole beneath the rods and casing, representing the

formation fluid

Core samples are obtained with the sonic drilling technique, which allows for recovery

of solid cores without the use of any significant drilling fluid or additives. Cores are

recovered from the core barrel and stored in core trays, as for standard diamond drilling

techniques.

Drilling techniques

Drilling is being conducted with a sonic drilling rig to obtain core samples from partially

lithified sediments for potential determinations of porosity on the host sediments.

Drill sample recovery

Drill core is recovered from the rods and stored in wooden core boxes. Core recovery is

measured following retrieval of cores.

Brine samples would be obtained from evacuating brine from the hole using a bailer

device on a wireline cable

Logging

Geological description is made of the drill cores once they are recovered.

Logging is quantitative in nature, describing the thickness of the different geological

beds and units.

Sub-sampling

Core samples would be sub-sampled for porosity analysis - sending 10 cm intervals from

techniques and sample

the base of drilling runs for analysis.

preparation

Representative brine samples from the bailer sampling would be sent to the laboratory

for chemical analysis

Quality of assay data

No brine samples have yet been collected and sent to the laboratory.

and laboratory tests

Verification of sampling

No brine samples have yet been collected.

and assaying

TEM geophysical lines show a consistent correlation between lines. Drilling to date has

not identified lithium mineralised brine.

Location of data points

The 133 TEM survey points over the four lines were located with a hand held GPS in UTM

Zone 19 South.

The drill hole has been located with a hand held GPS.

Data spacing and

The TEM electrical geophysical survey was undertaken with a 200 x 200 m coincident

distribution

moving loop

Orientation of data in

The sediments in and around the salt lake were deposited as close to horizontal and the

relation to geological

geophysical survey was conducted from surface through the properties.

structure

Sample security

No brine samples have been taken to date.

Review (and Audit)

No audit of data has been conducted to date.

Criteria

Section 2 - Mineral Tenement and Land Tenure Status

Mineral tenement and

The Salar West Lithium Brine project is located in the southwest of the Atacama salt lake

land tenure status

at an elevation of approximately 2,500m asl.

The project comprises approximately 8,000 Ha in three claims.

The tenements are believed to be in good standing, with payments made to relevant

government departments.

Exploration by other

No previous exploration is known to have occurred in the claims, however these claims

parties

are approximately 10 km south of properties where the Chilean company SQM is

producing lithium and potash from mineralised brine in the Atacama salar.

No other exploration results were able to be located

Geology

The claims are covered by gravels but were thought to cover clastic and potentially

evaporitic sediments of similar age and older than the evaporites in the Atacama salt

lake.

Drilling to date has intersected clay units with some salt and gypsum layers, suggesting

the sediments were deposited in and around a salt lake, which is the target location for

brine mineralisation.

Drill hole Information

The hole has been drilled vertically, and intersected salt lake sediments from 47.9 m to

the current depth of the hole.

Data aggregation

No brine samples have been collected and assayed to date.

methods

Relationship between

N/A pending results.

mineralisation widths

and intercept lengths

Diagrams

A plan showing the location of the TEM geophysical lines relative to the claim boundaries

was previously provided.

Balanced reporting

Conclusions have been presented from the interpretation of the geophysical survey and

drilling to date. Further information will be provided once the drill hole is complete.

Other substantive

Public information is available from Geological Survey mapping and documents made

exploration data

public regarding drilling and geophysical surveys conducted on the Atacama Salar. This

information has been assessed to assist interpretation of the TEM survey.

Further work

The company is evaluating the drilling information in order to decide whether to proceed

with additional drilling

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration reporting at the Salar West project has been prepared by Mr Murray Brooker. Murray Brooker is a geologist and hydrogeologist and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Brooker is an employee of Hydrominex Geoscience Pty Ltd and is independent of BMG Resources. Mr Brooker has sufficient relevant experience to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Murray Brooker consents to the inclusion in this announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 01:41:01 UTC
