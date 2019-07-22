BMG Resources : Drilling Update – Chilean Lithium Brine JV

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 July 2019

DRILLING UPDATE - CHILEAN LITHIUM BRINE JV

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has chosen Superex SA, a Chilean drilling company, to undertake its maiden drilling program at the Salar West Project in the Atacama region of Chile. BMG will undertake a 400 m, two-hole program to test the strong lithium brine targets identified in the recent TEM geophysical surveys undertaken by the Company - refer ASX announcement on 8 April 2019.

The Company has elected to utilise sonic drilling for the program without the risk of contaminating the brine samples. Sonic drilling has the significant benefit of providing core without requiring the fluid lubrication that diamond drilling does, thus eliminating the risk of contamination of the down-hole brine samples taken as the hole is drilled (ie at 10m or 15m intervals).

Superex is an industry leader in the use of sonic drilling and has a large rig available for the program. It is expected that the rig will mobilise to site around the end of the month and from commencement, the program is anticipated to take around 3 weeks.

