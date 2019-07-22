Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  BMG Resources Ltd    BMG   AU000000BMG3

BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/22
0.011 AUD   --.--%
04:56aBMG RESOURCES : Drilling Update – Chilean Lithium Brine JV
PU
07/16BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Prospectus for Issue of New Option 2019
AQ
07/15BMG RESOURCES : Prospectus for Issue of New Option 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMG Resources : Drilling Update – Chilean Lithium Brine JV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 04:56am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

22 July 2019

DRILLING UPDATE - CHILEAN LITHIUM BRINE JV

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has chosen Superex SA, a Chilean drilling company, to undertake its maiden drilling program at the Salar West Project in the Atacama region of Chile. BMG will undertake a 400 m, two-hole program to test the strong lithium brine targets identified in the recent TEM geophysical surveys undertaken by the Company - refer ASX announcement on 8 April 2019.

The Company has elected to utilise sonic drilling for the program without the risk of contaminating the brine samples. Sonic drilling has the significant benefit of providing core without requiring the fluid lubrication that diamond drilling does, thus eliminating the risk of contamination of the down-hole brine samples taken as the hole is drilled (ie at 10m or 15m intervals).

Superex is an industry leader in the use of sonic drilling and has a large rig available for the program. It is expected that the rig will mobilise to site around the end of the month and from commencement, the program is anticipated to take around 3 weeks.

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Bruce McCracken, Managing Director

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Victoria Humphries, Investor and Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Phone: +61 431 151 676

Email: victoria@nwrcommunications.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

Page | 1

BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678 | T: (61 8) 9424 9390 | E: enquiry@bmgl.com.au | www.bmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 08:54:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BMG RESOURCES LTD
04:56aBMG RESOURCES : Drilling Update – Chilean Lithium Brine JV
PU
07/16BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Prospectus for Issue of New Option 2019
AQ
07/15BMG RESOURCES : Prospectus for Issue of New Option 2019
PU
07/15BMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Simon Trevisan
PU
07/03BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Despatch of Notice of Meeting for a General Meeting
AQ
07/02BMG RESOURCES : Despatch of Notice of Meeting for a General Meeting
PU
06/23BMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
06/10BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Proposed grant of new options to holders of BMGOA Opti..
AQ
06/06BMG RESOURCES : Proposed grant of new options to holders of BMGOA Options
PU
05/27BMG RESOURCES : completes Chilean lithium join venture and prepares for maiden d..
PU
More news
Chart BMG RESOURCES LTD
Duration : Period :
BMG Resources Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Simon A. Trevisan Non-Executive Director
Peter Lawson Munachen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LTD57.14%4
BHP GROUP LTD19.95%138 792
BHP GROUP PLC22.82%138 792
RIO TINTO30.05%102 906
RIO TINTO LIMITED30.39%102 906
ANGLO AMERICAN27.82%39 244
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group