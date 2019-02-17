BMG Resources : Further Geophysics to be undertaken to test extension of the Lithium Brine Target into New Project Area

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

18 February 2019

FURTHER GEOPHYSICS TO BE UNDERTAKEN AT SALAR WEST PROJECT, SALAR DE ATACAMA, CHILE TO TEST EXTENSION OF THE LITHIUM BRINE TARGET INTO NEW

PROJECT AREA

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ BMG's Salar West Project is in the Salar de Atacama region, which hosts some of the highest grade, lowest cost lithium brine in the world with grades of around 1,800 mg/l Li

▪ Transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical study - testing for conductivity responses indicative of lithium brines - completed in October 2018

▪ All three TEM lines in the Southern Area identified a conductive horizon beneath shallow gravel cover that potentially hosts brine continuing south from the salar

▪ The conductive unit has the potential to represent a brine body across the 4,200 ha Southern Area of Salar West - with the property position now extended to the west covering an additional 2,100Ha - over the potential westward extension of the conductivity response from the TEM geophysical study

▪ BMG is now planning to test the extension of the conductive horizon into the adjacent 2,100Ha area

▪ The conductive horizon varied in thickness between 35m and 180m, along approximately 5 km on each TEM line, but trended directly into the 2,100Ha adjacent area added to the Project

▪ The geophysics results represent significant risk mitigation, confirming the potential presence of brine and enabling the identification of immediate drill targets

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has engaged GEODATOS, the company which was used for the initial study, to undertake a further geophysical resistivity survey using the TEM method on the additional 2,100Ha since added to the Salar West claims (refer figure 1), located in the south western area of the Atacama salar. This is aimed at testing the extension of the strong conductive horizon potentially associated with lithium brines identified in the first round of geophysics, which directly abuts the new area.

BMG expects the study to be completed and processed within the next 4 to 6 weeks.

The Salar West Project is a series of claims located on the south-western margin of the Atacama Salar (Figure 1), in El Loa Province, Antofagasta Region, Chile, approximately 185 km southeast of the major port city of Antofagasta.

Figure 1 - Location of the Salar West claims in the Salar de Atacama, Chile

The Salar de Atacama is a closed drainage basin, with important fault systems on its western and eastern margins. The basin has been partially covered by volcanic ash and other volcanic material on its northern and southern margins, a feature frequently associated with globally significant lithium brine deposits.

The surficial geology of the claims comprises Quaternary alluvial deposits, terraced deposits of Miocene - Pliocene age and fine sand, calcareous and salt-gypsum deposits from the San Pedro Formation of Oligocene - Miocene age. The young Quaternary deposits cover the older sedimentary and evaporite deposits that fill the Salar de Atacama basin.

Salt evaporite deposits and some clastic units host brine in the Atacama salt lake. It is important to note that the target in the Salar West Project is brine which has migrated from the salt lake to be hosted in older sediments of the San Pedro Formation or units of similar age.

The Company undertook a geophysics programme utilising the TEM electrical survey method to test the conductivity of the subsurface and thereby the potential presence of brines in the Claim area. The survey (Figure 2) was undertaken by Geodatos Chile, a highly experienced geophysical contractor which has previously undertaken TEM geophysical surveys in the Salar de Atacama.

The survey consisted of 133 stations on four lines. Three north-west to south-east lines, each separated by 1,500 m, were completed on the southern claims. One north north-east to south south-west line was completed on the northern group of claims, for a total of 26.4 km of TEM lines with a maximum investigation depth of 400 m.

Figure 2 - Location of the October 2018 TEM geophysical lines within the Salar West claims

The TEM survey identified a consistent strongly conductive unit in the three lines completed in the southern properties, while no significant conductive unit was identified in the northern property, which is located east of the salar. This conductive unit contains a significant volume corresponding to resistivities of <2 ohm-m which potentially represents hypersaline lithium-bearing brine extending south from the surface of the Atacama salar.

The top of the conductive unit is located at 25m to 75 m below surface and the conductive unit is between 35 and 180 m thick, with the highest conductivity measurements located beneath the topographic low point of the properties. The conductive unit extends over approximately 5km through the southern properties.

Figure 3 - Line 4 of the TEM geophysical survey within the Salar West claims, with the interpreted possible brine hosted in pre-salar sediments

Westward Extension into new 2,100Ha Claim to be Tested

Potential brine body

It is interpreted that brine from the Salar de Atacama continues south into the area of the geophysical survey, where brine may be hosted in clastic sediments which are older than the salt units within the salar. Evaluation is continuing to assess the type of sediments coincident with the strong conductivity response, in order to define targets for drilling, together with 3D modelling of the brine target zones.

Figure 4 - Proposed additional TEM geophysical survey within the westward extension of the Salar West claims, to evaluate continuation of the possible brine body. Original survey lines shown in yellow

