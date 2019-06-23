Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/21
0.012 AUD   --.--%
09:40pBMG RESOURCES : Investor Presentation - June 2019
PU
06/10BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Proposed grant of new options to holders of BMGOA Options
AQ
06/06BMG RESOURCES : Proposed grant of new options to holders of BMGOA Options
PU
BMG Resources : Investor Presentation - June 2019

06/23/2019

Investor Presentation June 2019

Chile Lithium Brine

World's Highest-Grade Lithium Brine District

BMG Resources (ASX: BMG)

BMG Resources

Important Notice and Disclaimer

Exploration Results and Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to potential Exploration Results and Mineral Resources has been reviewed by Malcolm Castle, who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Castle has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity, which they are undertaking to qualify as an Expert and Competent Person as defined under the VALMIN Code and in the 2015 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Castle consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which they appear. Estimates of aquifer volumes in this report are conceptual in nature.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning BMG Resources Limited's planned exploration program and other statements that are not historical facts. Although BMG Resources Limited believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

No Offer of Securities

The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to issue, or arrange to issue, securities or other financial products. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

No warranty of accuracy or completeness

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of BMG Resources Limited, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness or any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

2

BMG Resources

Investment Highlights

  • COMMODITY - Li
    • The world's highest-grade lithium brine district containing the world's largest lithium producers
  • LOCATION
    • Chile is a safe and stable jurisdiction with a well-established mining regulatory regime
  • STRONG LOCAL PARTNER
    • Delivering attractive opportunities to add to the portfolio
  • ACTIVE TARGETS
    • Drill-readytargets identified, additional acreage acquired and drilling to commence shortly
  • VALUE UPSIDE
    • Significant discount to peers with pre-drilling EV of <$5m

Exposure to the right commodity, in the right location, with the right partner at the right time

3

Image: Neighbouring Albemarle Lithium Operations, Chile

Lithium Triangle

The Right Location - Strong Value Upside

  • BMG is in good company in the world renowned Lithium Triangle
  • SQM and Albemarle are operational in close proximity
  • Chilean-focusedASX/ TSX small-cap Li players have delivered strong value upside in recent years
  • Trend continues for other companies in the Lithium Triangle (Chile/Argentina/Bolivia)
  • Fundamental value in sector has seen some spectacular gains
  • BMG entry at very modest value indicates significant upside potential

4

Lithium Brine

Inherent Advantages vs Hard Rock

  • Accelerated exploration and development timetable
  • Operationally simple
  • Significant cost advantages
  • Game changing processing technology is near - Direct Extraction o Process - 3 hours vs 1 to 2 years
    o Recoveries - 90% vs 40% o Environmentally friendly

Conventional Lithium Carbonate Production

Pump lithium brine

Solar evaporation to concentrate

Process concentrated

Ship lithium

from the salar

Lithium brine in shallow ponds

lithium brine in a plant

carbonate

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:39:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Alexander McCracken Managing Director & Director
Gregory George Hancock Non-Executive Chairman
Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Simon A. Trevisan Non-Executive Director
Peter Lawson Munachen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BMG RESOURCES LTD71.43%0
BHP GROUP LTD19.87%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.98%123 200
RIO TINTO25.72%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.40%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.53%34 068
