BMG Resources : Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services
0
08/13/2019 | 12:32am EDT
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
12 August 2019
CLEANSING NOTICE - ISSUE OF SHARES
BMG Resources Limited (ASX code: BMG) (Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:
The Company has today issued 1,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares to a sophisticated investor using the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 for the provision of Corporate Advisory Services.
The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
As at the date of this notice:
the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company;
the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
the Company is not in possession of any undisclosed "excluded information" within the meaning given to that term is sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act, which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.
***ENDS***
For further information, shareholders and media please contact:
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares
1,250,000
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Ordinary fully paid shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date;
if partly paid +securities, the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
Yes. All Shares issued rank equally with other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
$0.014 per share
Issue in exchange for corporation advisory services provided by a third party supplier
Yes
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on
which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate
the
entity's
remaining issue capacity under
rule 7.1
and
rule
7.1A -
complete
Annexure
1 and
release
to
ASX
Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by
ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in
rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
29 November 2018
1,250,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
N/A
N/A
84,834,856 under rule 7.1.
57,389,904 under rule 7.1A.
12 August 2019
Number
+Class
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
8
Number and +class
of all
575,149,042 shares
Ordinary Fully Paid Shares
+securities quoted on
ASX
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all
+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
3,000,000
Options
Director Options,
Options
(Director Options)
exercisable at $0.025 each
on or before 31 January
2022
10,000,000
Tranche
1
Performance
Rights,
Performance Rights
entitling the holder to one
(1) Ordinary Share for
5,000,000
Tranche
2
every one (1) Performance
Performance Rights
Right which vests.
5,000,000
Tranche
3
Performance Rights
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Shares carry the same right to dividends as all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.
Options do not carry any right to dividends.
Performance Rights do not carry any right to dividends.
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
Is security holder approvalN/A required?
Is the issue renounceable or non-N/A renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
N/A
be offered
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
BMG Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 04:31:09 UTC