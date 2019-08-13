Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/12
0.014 AUD
0.014 AUD   --.--%
12:32aBMG RESOURCES : Appendix 3Y - Malcom Castle
PU
12:32aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services
PU
12:32aBMG RESOURCES : Issue of BMGOB Options
PU
BMG Resources : Issue of Shares for Corporate Advisory Services

08/13/2019 | 12:32am EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 August 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE - ISSUE OF SHARES

BMG Resources Limited (ASX code: BMG) (Company) gives notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) that:

  1. The Company has today issued 1,250,000 fully paid ordinary shares to a sophisticated investor using the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX listing rule 7.1 for the provision of Corporate Advisory Services.
  2. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act.
  3. As at the date of this notice:
    1. the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company;
    2. the Company has complied with section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
    3. the Company is not in possession of any undisclosed "excluded information" within the meaning given to that term is sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act, which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act.

***ENDS***

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

Page | 1

BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678 | T: (61 8) 9424 9390 | E: enquiry@bmgl.com.au | www.bmgl.com.au

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

BMG RESOURCES LIMITED

ACN

107 118 678

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares

1,250,000

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Ordinary fully paid shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date;

if partly paid +securities, the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

Yes. All Shares issued rank equally with other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

$0.014 per share

Issue in exchange for corporation advisory services provided by a third party supplier

Yes

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on

which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining issue capacity under

rule 7.1

and

rule

7.1A -

complete

Annexure

1 and

release

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

29 November 2018

1,250,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

N/A

N/A

84,834,856 under rule 7.1.

57,389,904 under rule 7.1A.

12 August 2019

Number

+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

8

Number and +class

of all

575,149,042 shares

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

+securities quoted on

ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

3,000,000

Options

Director Options,

Options

(Director Options)

exercisable at $0.025 each

on or before 31 January

2022

10,000,000

Tranche

1

Performance

Rights,

Performance Rights

entitling the holder to one

(1) Ordinary Share for

5,000,000

Tranche

2

every one (1) Performance

Performance Rights

Right which vests.

5,000,000

Tranche

3

Performance Rights

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Shares carry the same right to dividends as all other fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

Options do not carry any right to dividends.

Performance Rights do not carry any right to dividends.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- N/A renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

