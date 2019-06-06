Log in
BMG RESOURCES LTD

BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BMG Resources : Proposed grant of new options to holders of BMGOA Options

0
06/06/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7 June 2019

PROPOSED GRANT OF NEW OPTIONS TO HOLDERS OF

BMGOA OPTIONS

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) advises that, subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting, the Company intends to offer holders of BMGOA Options (expiry date 30 June 2019; exercise price $0.02) the opportunity to subscribe for new options with an expiry date of 31 December 2019 and exercise price of $0.02. The Company has resolved to extend this offer to reflect the longer than anticipated period in which BMG has established the Chilean Lithium JV and planned its maiden drill program.

The Company proposes to offer all persons holding BMGOA Options as at 30 June 2019 the opportunity to subscribe for a new option (New Option) on a 1 for 1 basis exercisable at $0.02 on or before 31 December 2019, for a nominal amount of $0.001 per New Option subscribed. BMGOA Option holders do not need to exercise their BMGOA Options in order to participate in the offer. Holders who exercise their BMGOA Options prior to the expiry date will also be able to participate in the offer. The subscription amount will help the Company to cover the cost of issuing the New Options, which will require approval by shareholders at a general meeting and a short form prospectus to be prepared.

If the New Options are fully subscribed and exercised, the Company may experience a cash inflow of up to $6.9 million before costs in the second half of CY19.

The Company anticipates the Notice of Meeting for the general meeting will be circulated shortly. Shareholders who are also BMGOA Option holders will be ineligible to vote for the resolution at the general meeting. Holders of BMGOA Options who are related parties of the Company will not be able to participate in the offer without the specific approval of shareholders.

***ENDS***

Page | 1

BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678 | T: (61 8) 9424 9390 | E: enquiry@bmgl.com.au | www.bmgl.com.au

For further information, shareholders and media please contact:

Bruce McCracken, Managing Director

Sean Meakin, Company Secretary

BMG Resources Limited

BMG Resources Limited

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Phone: +61 8 9424 9390

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Email: enquiry@bmgl.com.au

Tim Dohrmann, Investor and Media Enquiries

NWR Communications

Phone: +61 468 420 846

Email: tim@nwrcommunications.com.au

Website: www.bmgl.com.au

Page | 2

BMG Resources | ACN: 107 118 678 | T: (61 8) 9424 9390 | E: enquiry@bmgl.com.au | www.bmgl.com.au

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 02:32:03 UTC
