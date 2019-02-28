BMG Resources : Prospectus

BMG Resources Limited

ACN 107 118 678

PROSPECTUS

New Securities Offer

For the offer 100,000 Shares (ASX Code: BMG) at an issue price of $0.009 each, with one free attaching Option exercisable at $0.02 each on or before 30 June 2019 (ASX Code: BMGOA) for every one Share issued, to raise up to $900 before costs (New Securities Offer).

The New Securities Offer opens on Thursday, 28 February 2019 and closes at 5.00pm (WST) on Tuesday, 28 May 2019.

Lead Manager Offer

For the offer to Peak Asset Management (or its nominees) to subscribe for 15,000,000 Options, at an issue price of nil, pursuant to the terms of the Lead Manager Engagement (Lead Manager Offer).

Purpose of Prospectus

This Prospectus has been prepared primarily for the purpose of section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act to remove any secondary trading restrictions that would otherwise apply to Shares and Options issued by the Company prior to the Closing Date.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus issued in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. This is an important document that should be read in its entirety. Please read the instructions in this document and on the accompanying Application Forms regarding acceptance of each Offer. If you do not understand this document, you should consult your professional adviser. The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as a speculative investment.

Important Information

General

This Prospectus is dated 28 February 2019 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Neither ASIC nor ASX take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.

This Prospectus is a transaction specific prospectus for an offer of 'continuously quoted securities' (as defined in the Corporations Act). It has been prepared in accordance with section 713 of the Corporations Act. It does not contain the same level as disclosure as an initial public offering or "full form" prospectus. In preparing this Prospectus, regard has been had to the fact that the Company is a 'disclosing entity' for the purposes of the Corporations Act and that certain matters may reasonably be expected to be known to investors and their professional advisers.

New Securities will not be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the Prospectus Date.

Electronic prospectus

This Prospectus may be viewed in electronic form at www.bmgl.com.au by Australian and New Zealand investors only. The electronic version of this Prospectus is provided for information purposes only. A paper copy of the Prospectus may be obtained free of charge on request during an Offer Period by contacting the Company. The information on the Company's website does not form part of this Prospectus.

Risk factors

Potential investors should be aware that subscribing for Securities in the Company involves a number of risks. The key risk factors are set out in Section 4 of this Prospectus. These risks together with other general risks applicable to all investments in quoted securities not specifically referred to, may affect the value of the Company's Securities in the future. An investment in the Company should be considered speculative. Investors should consider these risk factors in light of personal circumstances and should consider consulting their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for New Securities pursuant to this Prospectus.

Overseas Applicants

This Prospectus is not, and is not intended to constitute, an offer, invitation or issue in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would be unlawful to make such an offer, invitation or issue.

By applying for New Securities, including by submitting an Application Form or making a payment using BPAY® an Applicant represents and warrants that there has been no breach of such laws.

The distribution of this Prospectus and accompanying Application Forms (including electronic copies) outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of these documents should observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims all liability to such persons.

Publicly available information

Information about the Company is publicly available and can be obtained from ASIC and ASX (including the ASX website atwww.asx.com.au). The contents of any website or ASIC or ASX filing by the Company arenot incorporated into this Prospectus and do not constitute part of the Offers. This Prospectus is intended to be read in conjunction with the publicly available information in relation to the Company which has been notified to ASX. Investors should therefore have regard to the other publicly available information in relation to the Company before making a decision whether or not to invest in the Company or subscribe for New Securities.

The Company has not authorised any person to give any information or make any representation in connection with an Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any such extraneous information or representation may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.

Forward-looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward-looking statements that have been based on current expectations about future acts, events and circumstances, such as 'intends', 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'estimates', 'targets' or 'expects'. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause those acts, events and circumstances to differ materially from the expectations described in such forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the Company cannot and does not give any assurance that the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this Prospectus will actually occur. Further, except during an Offer Period and otherwise as required by law, the Company may not update or revise any forward-looking statement if events subsequently occur or information subsequently becomes available that affects the original forward-looking statement.

Applications

Applications for New Securities offered by this Prospectus can only be made on an original Application Form accompanying this Prospectus. Please read the instructions in this Prospectus and on the accompanying Application Forms regarding the acceptance of an Offer.

By returning an Application Form, lodging an Application Form with a stockbroker or otherwise arranging for payment of New Securities in accordance with the instructions on the Application Form, an Applicant acknowledges that they have received and read this Prospectus, acted in accordance with the terms of the Offers to which the Application Form relates and agree to all of the terms and conditions as detailed in this Prospectus.

Meaning of terms

Capitalised terms and certain other terms used in this Prospectus are defined in the Glossary in Section 9. References to "$", "A$", "AUD", or "dollar" are references to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated.

References to time relate to the time in Perth, Western Australia, unless otherwise stated.

Corporate Directory

Directors

Gregory Hancock Chairman

Bruce McCracken Managing Director

Simon Trevisan Non-Executive Director

Malcolm John Castle Non-Executive Director

Peter Munachen Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

Sean Meakin

Registered Office

BMG Resources Limited

Level 14, 225 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

T: +61 8 9424 9320

F: +61 8 9321 5932

Email:enquiry@bmgl.com.auWeb:www.bmgl.com.au

ASX Code

BMG - Shares

BMGOA - Options

Website

www.bmgl.com.au

Solicitors to the Company

Jackson McDonald

Level 17, 225 St Georges Terrace Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: Facsimile:

(08) 9426 6611 (08) 9321 2002

Share Registry*

Security Transfer Australia Pty Ltd 770 Canning Highway

Applecross, Western Australia 6153

PO Box 535

Applecross, Western Australia 6153

Telephone (within Australia): 1300 992 916 Telephone (international): +61 3 9628 2200 Email:registrar@securitytransfer.com.au

Auditor*

BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd 38 Station Street SUBIACO WA 6008

T: +61 8 6382 4600 F: +61 8 6382 4601

*Included for information purposes only.

Contents

Page

Important Information ............................................................................................................. i

Corporate Directory ................................................................................................................ ii

Contents ............................................................................................................................... iii

1. Investment Overview .................................................................................................. 4

2. Details of the Offers ................................................................................................. 10

3. Effect of the Offer ..................................................................................................... 15

4. Risk Factors ............................................................................................................. 20

5. Rights and Liabilities Attached to New Securities ..................................................... 24

6. Continuous Disclosure Documents .......................................................................... 28

7. Additional Information .............................................................................................. 30

8. Directors' Statement ................................................................................................. 37

9. Glossary of Terms .................................................................................................... 38

1.

Investment Overview

1.1

Company Overview

(a) Chilean Lithium Projects The Company has entered into a binding and exclusive agreement with the owners of Lithium Chile Spa (LCS Shareholders) to form a joint venture to undertake the exploration and development of three lithium brine projects in Chile. LCS is the holder of the projects comprising the Salar West Claims, Pajonales Claims and Natalie Claims in the Salar de Atacama and surrounding areas in northern Chile (Chilean Lithium Projects). The projects are located in the 'lithium triangle' region of the Andes, encompassing parts of northern Chile, south-west Bolivia and north-west Argentina. This region hosts over 50% of the world's lithium resources and the largest and highest grade lithium brine deposits in the world. The Chilean Lithium Projects comprise three areas of over 20,000 hectares (in total) in the Salar de Atacama, Salar de Pajonales and Salar de Tuyajto-Natalie regions of Chile. The transaction follows an extensive period of review and evaluation by the Company of strategic investment opportunities. The Company identified battery minerals, principally lithium and cobalt, as high priority targets. Chile was prioritised being the world's best location for low cost, high grade lithium brine opportunities. The transaction meets the Company's investment criteria and represents a transformational opportunity for the Company. LCS will be the joint venture entity in Chile which will own all right, title and interest in the Chilean Lithium Projects. BMG may earn-in to a 50% shareholding interest in LCS. The respective shareholding interests in LCS will be managed and operated in accordance with a shareholders agreement between BMG and the LCS Shareholders. For further information on the Chilean Lithium Projects, refer to the Company's announcements to ASX made on 22 August 2018, 23 October 2018, 29 November 2018, 11 February 2019 and 18 February 2019, copies of which can be found on the Company's website (www.bmgl.com.au) or the ASX announcements webpage for the Company (ASX Code "BMG"). Refer to Section 7.1(a) for further information on the terms of the agreement under which the joint venture is to be established and the Company may earn a 50% interest in LCS.

(b) Treasure Project BMG owns 30% of Treasure Development Limited (TDL) which owns the Treasure Project in Cyprus, where it has been exploring for high-grade copper-gold-zinc-silver and nickel-copper-cobalt-gold deposits. New Cyprus Copper Company Ltd (New Cyprus) owns 70% of TDL and is maintaining and funding TDL and the Treasure Project, with BMG retaining a free carried interest. The Treasure Project has four project areas and currently comprises 10 licences for a total of 36.7 km2. It includes nine advanced prospects where copper (+Au-Zn-Ag) was mined after 1920 and eleven other prospects where evidence of similar mineralisation is exposed. In addition, the Black Pine project area contains the Pevkos and Laxia Prospects where exposed massive sulphide veins containing very high-grade copper, nickel, cobalt and gold have been successfully drilled, and two other prospects that are yet to be drilled.

