BMG Resources : Receipt of Stage 2 Geophysics results

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 8 April 2019 STAGE 2 GEOPHYSICS CONFIRMS EXTENSION OF STRONG LITHIUM BRINE DRILLING TARGET AT SALAR WEST HIGHLIGHTS ▪Second transient electromagnetic (TEM) geophysical study completed, contiguous with the initial October 2018 survey ▪Stage 2 geophysics successful in confirming a conductive target for drilling, extending the previously identified conductive unit further to the west from the original Salar West properties into the recently acquired properties ▪All seven TEM lines in the combined Southern Area identified the conductive unit beneath shallow dry gravel cover ▪BMG's Salar West Project is located in the Salar de Atacama region, which is host to some of the highest grade, lowest cost lithium brine in the world (grades of around 1,800 mg/l Li) ▪The conductive target varies in thickness between 35m and 200m, along the TEM lines, extending for over 6 km north-south ▪Drilling program to test the conductive target and obtain samples for lithium brine analysis currently being planned with estimated commencement in May 2019 BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or the Company) is pleased to advise shareholders it has received the results of the second geophysical survey (Stage 2) from GEODATOS, who also completed the initial geophysical resistivity survey using the TEM method.

BMG with its JV partner acquired an additional 2,100Ha in the Atacama Salar after BMG's initial geophysical survey on the original Salar West properties (refer Figure 2) identified a strong conductive unit potentially reflecting the presence of lithium-bearing brines. The new claims directly abut the original claims. The second survey has successfully confirmed the westward extension into the new properties of the strong conductive unit that had been identified by the initial survey and ran to the western boundary of the original Salar West claims. The Salar West Project is a series of properties located on the south-western margin of the Atacama Salar (Figure 1), in El Loa Province, Antofagasta Region, Chile, approximately 185 km southeast of the major port city of Antofagasta. BMG Managing Director Bruce McCracken stated, "The success of the Stage 2 geophysics is further indication of the potential the Salar West claims demonstrate. Results to date indicate that the conductive unit is approximately 2km wide, extending over approximately 6km through the southern properties, covering an area of approximately 12 km2. This provides BMG with a significant target for our maiden drilling program which we plan to commence in May and aim to have completed by June 30." Figure 1 - Location of the Salar West properties in the Salar de Atacama, Chile SQM Albemarle

The Company undertook the geophysics programmes utilising the TEM electrical survey method to test the conductivity of the subsurface and thereby the potential presence of brines in the claim area. The survey (Figure 2) was undertaken by GEODATOS Chile, a highly experienced geophysical contractor which has previously undertaken TEM geophysical surveys in the Salar de Atacama. Figure 2 - Additional TEM geophysical survey lines (red) within the westward extension of the Salar West properties to evaluate continuation of the possible brine body. Original survey lines shown in yellow, conductive target in white.

The survey consisted of 85 stations on four lines. The northern three north-west to south-east lines are continuations from the north-western corner of the three southern lines in the original survey. Each line is separated by 1,500 m, with the southernmost line longer than the northern three. The northern three lines covered a total of 2,800m in Line 1 and 3,000m in Lines 2 and 3, and the southern line 7,000m in the Southern Line 4, for a total of 16.2km in addition to the original survey, comprising a total of 26.4 km of TEM lines with a maximum investigation depth of 400m. Both TEM surveys identified a consistent strongly conductive unit in the lines completed in the southern properties, which coincide with the topographic low draining into the salar. This conductive unit contains a significant volume corresponding to resistivities of <2 ohm-m which potentially represents hypersaline lithium-bearing brine extending south from the surface of the Atacama Salar. Figure 3 - Line 4 of the second TEM geophysical survey within the Salar West properties, with the conductive unit a target for drilling as possible brine hosted in pre-salar sediments, with possible stratigraphic and fault control of the brine migration into the project area Conductive target

Figure 4 - Merged interpretation of Line 2 from the second TEM geophysical survey within Line 3 from the original survey. The conductive unit is a target for drilling as possible brine hosted in pre-salar sediments, with possible stratigraphic and fault control of the brine migration into the project area Line 2 2nd Survey Line 3 1st Survey Conductive target The top of the conductive unit is typically located at 25m to 75 m below surface and the conductive unit is between 35m and 200m thick, with the highest conductivity measurements located beneath the topographic low point of the properties. The conductive unit is approximately 2km wide and extends over approximately 6km north-south through the southern properties, covering an area of approximately 12 km2, a significant target for drilling. The porosity corresponding to the volume of the conductive unit is unknown at this stage and will be evaluated during drilling. The Company notes that other interpretations of the geophysical survey are possible and drilling is required to confirm the nature of the conductive unit. The potential quantity and grade of the conductive target is conceptual in nature, and it is uncertain if exploration drilling will intersect lithium-bearing brine or result in the determination of a Mineral Resource in the target volume. The conductive target is defined solely on the resistivity information from the TEM geophysical survey and the concept of brine migrating away from the salar, a concept that has been confirmed by drilling on other brine exploration projects in South America. It must be stressed the conductive target for drilling is based on a series of assumptions and drilling is required to determine the potential brine grade and formation drainable porosity values to establish whether a resource could be defined. The Company is currently finalising some administrative matters for the JV and expects all documentation to be executed shortly. Preparation is well advanced for BMG's initial drilling program at Salar West which the Company intends to complete, together with all results, prior to 30 June 2019.

