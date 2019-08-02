BMG Resources : Results of General Meeting
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG ) advises the results of today's General Meeting of shareholders.
All resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were approved on a show of hands.
In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is disclosed for proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed:
Resolution
For
Against
Abstain/Excluded
1
Ratification of issue of Shares and Options under the 2018 Placement
134,301,024
(99.94%)
79,778 (0.06%)
109,150,000
2
Ratification of issue of Shares under the 2019 Placement
135,801,024
(99.94%)
79,778 (0.06%)
107,650,000
3
Ratification of issue of Options under the 2019 Placement
135,801,024
(99.94%)
79,778 (0.06%)
107,650,000
4
Approval of Employee Incentive Scheme
138,167,328
(99.85%)
206,378 (0.15%)
105,157,096
5
Approval to issue Shares to the Managing Director
222,899,982
(99.96%)
80,778 (0.04%)
20,550,042
6
Approval to issue Performance Rights to the Managing Director under Employee Incentive Plan
138,292,928
(99.94%)
80,778 (0.06%)
105,157,096
7
Approval to issue Options to a Director under Employee Incentive Plan - Malcolm Castle
138,166,328
(99.85%)
207,378 (0.15%)
105,157,096
8
Approval to issue Options to a former Director - Peter Munachen
242,873,424
(99.91%)
207,378 (0.09%)
450,000
9
Approval to issue Shares to a Director - Malcolm Castle
236,833,348
(99.91%)
207,378 (0.09%)
6,490,076
10
Approval to issue Shares to a Related Party - Tribis Pty Ltd
164,306,446
(99.87%)
207,378 (0.13%)
79,016,978
11
Approval of Termination Entitlements of a Director - Mr Bruce McCracken
222,899,982
(99.96%)
80,778 (0.04%)
20,550,042
12
Approval to offer and issue New Options to non-Related Parties of the Company
107,466,196
(94.62%)
6,105,778 (5.38%)
129,958,828
13
Approval to offer and issue New Options to Tribis Pty Ltd and Tribis Equity Investments Pty Ltd
158,731,446
(96.49%)
5,782,378 (3.51%)
79,016,978
14
Approval to offer and issue New Options to Bruce McCracken
217,198,382
(97.41%)
5,782,378 (2.59%)
20,550,042
15
Approval to offer and issue New Options to Malcolm Castle
231,258,348
(97.56%)
5,782,378 (2.44%)
6,490,076
All discretionary proxy votes were voted in favour of the resolutions.
For further information please contact our office.
Sean Meakin
Company Secretary Ph: (08) 9424 9390
