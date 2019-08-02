BMG Resources : Results of General Meeting

ASX Announcement

2 August 2019

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) advises the results of today's General Meeting of shareholders.

All resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were approved on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is disclosed for proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed:

Resolution For Against Abstain/Excluded 1 Ratification of issue of Shares and Options under the 2018 Placement 134,301,024 (99.94%) 79,778 (0.06%) 109,150,000 2 Ratification of issue of Shares under the 2019 Placement 135,801,024 (99.94%) 79,778 (0.06%) 107,650,000 3 Ratification of issue of Options under the 2019 Placement 135,801,024 (99.94%) 79,778 (0.06%) 107,650,000 4 Approval of Employee Incentive Scheme 138,167,328 (99.85%) 206,378 (0.15%) 105,157,096 5 Approval to issue Shares to the Managing Director 222,899,982 (99.96%) 80,778 (0.04%) 20,550,042 6 Approval to issue Performance Rights to the Managing Director under Employee Incentive Plan 138,292,928 (99.94%) 80,778 (0.06%) 105,157,096 7 Approval to issue Options to a Director under Employee Incentive Plan - Malcolm Castle 138,166,328 (99.85%) 207,378 (0.15%) 105,157,096

Resolution For Against Abstain/Excluded 8 Approval to issue Options to a former Director - Peter Munachen 242,873,424 (99.91%) 207,378 (0.09%) 450,000 9 Approval to issue Shares to a Director - Malcolm Castle 236,833,348 (99.91%) 207,378 (0.09%) 6,490,076 10 Approval to issue Shares to a Related Party - Tribis Pty Ltd 164,306,446 (99.87%) 207,378 (0.13%) 79,016,978 11 Approval of Termination Entitlements of a Director - Mr Bruce McCracken 222,899,982 (99.96%) 80,778 (0.04%) 20,550,042 12 Approval to offer and issue New Options to non-Related Parties of the Company 107,466,196 (94.62%) 6,105,778 (5.38%) 129,958,828 13 Approval to offer and issue New Options to Tribis Pty Ltd and Tribis Equity Investments Pty Ltd 158,731,446 (96.49%) 5,782,378 (3.51%) 79,016,978 14 Approval to offer and issue New Options to Bruce McCracken 217,198,382 (97.41%) 5,782,378 (2.59%) 20,550,042 15 Approval to offer and issue New Options to Malcolm Castle 231,258,348 (97.56%) 5,782,378 (2.44%) 6,490,076

All discretionary proxy votes were voted in favour of the resolutions.

For further information please contact our office.

Sean Meakin

Company Secretary Ph: (08) 9424 9390