BMG RESOURCES LTD

(BMG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/01
0.012 AUD   -14.29%
BMG RESOURCES : Results of General Meeting
PU
07/23BMG RESOURCES LIMITED : - Drilling Update Chilean Lithium Brine JV
AQ
07/22BMG RESOURCES : Drilling Update – Chilean Lithium Brine JV
PU
BMG Resources : Results of General Meeting

08/02/2019 | 01:55am EDT

ASX Announcement

2 August 2019

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING

BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) advises the results of today's General Meeting of shareholders.

All resolutions contained in the Notice of Meeting were approved on a show of hands.

In accordance with Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, the following information is disclosed for proxy votes exercisable by all proxies validly appointed:

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain/Excluded

1

Ratification of issue of Shares and Options under the 2018 Placement

134,301,024

(99.94%)

79,778 (0.06%)

109,150,000

2

Ratification of issue of Shares under the 2019 Placement

135,801,024

(99.94%)

79,778 (0.06%)

107,650,000

3

Ratification of issue of Options under the 2019 Placement

135,801,024

(99.94%)

79,778 (0.06%)

107,650,000

4

Approval of Employee Incentive Scheme

138,167,328

(99.85%)

206,378 (0.15%)

105,157,096

5

Approval to issue Shares to the Managing Director

222,899,982

(99.96%)

80,778 (0.04%)

20,550,042

6

Approval to issue Performance Rights to the Managing Director under Employee Incentive Plan

138,292,928

(99.94%)

80,778 (0.06%)

105,157,096

7

Approval to issue Options to a Director under Employee Incentive Plan - Malcolm Castle

138,166,328

(99.85%)

207,378 (0.15%)

105,157,096

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain/Excluded

8

Approval to issue Options to a former Director - Peter Munachen

242,873,424

(99.91%)

207,378 (0.09%)

450,000

9

Approval to issue Shares to a Director - Malcolm Castle

236,833,348

(99.91%)

207,378 (0.09%)

6,490,076

10

Approval to issue Shares to a Related Party - Tribis Pty Ltd

164,306,446

(99.87%)

207,378 (0.13%)

79,016,978

11

Approval of Termination Entitlements of a Director - Mr Bruce McCracken

222,899,982

(99.96%)

80,778 (0.04%)

20,550,042

12

Approval to offer and issue New Options to non-Related Parties of the Company

107,466,196

(94.62%)

6,105,778 (5.38%)

129,958,828

13

Approval to offer and issue New Options to Tribis Pty Ltd and Tribis Equity Investments Pty Ltd

158,731,446

(96.49%)

5,782,378 (3.51%)

79,016,978

14

Approval to offer and issue New Options to Bruce McCracken

217,198,382

(97.41%)

5,782,378 (2.59%)

20,550,042

15

Approval to offer and issue New Options to Malcolm Castle

231,258,348

(97.56%)

5,782,378 (2.44%)

6,490,076

All discretionary proxy votes were voted in favour of the resolutions.

For further information please contact our office.

Sean Meakin

Company Secretary Ph: (08) 9424 9390

Disclaimer

BMG Resources Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 05:54:09 UTC
